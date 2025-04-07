Market outlook for the week (07-Apr to 11-Apr)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO APRIL 04, 2025
The week to April 04, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex showing losses of -2.61% and -2.65% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers in Indian equities to the tune of $1,210 Million. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(04-Apr)
|Index
(28-Mar)
|Nifty FMCG
|0.45%
|53,830.70
|53,589.80
|Nifty PSU Banks
|0.06%
|6,266.95
|6,263.40
|Nifty Banks
|-0.12%
|51,502.70
|51,564.85
|Nifty Private Banks
|-0.29%
|25,659.85
|25,733.35
|Nifty Healthcare
|-1.86%
|13,426.80
|13,681.30
|Nifty Chemicals
|-1.97%
|27,329.69
|27,879.52
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-2.00%
|25,931.70
|26,459.60
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-2.07%
|3,345.10
|3,415.75
|Nifty India Defence
|-2.09%
|6,260.45
|6,393.90
|Nifty Mobility
|-2.33%
|17,882.85
|18,309.45
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-2.47%
|34,772.65
|35,652.20
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-2.67%
|8,231.65
|8,457.80
|Nifty MNC
|-3.11%
|25,426.00
|26,241.50
|Nifty Automobiles
|-3.30%
|20,593.15
|21,295.50
|Nifty Realty
|-3.32%
|823.05
|851.30
|Nifty CPSE
|-3.38%
|5,932.15
|6,139.80
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-3.94%
|10,134.10
|10,549.70
|Nifty India Digital
|-4.84%
|7,861.95
|8,261.90
|Nifty Metals
|-7.46%
|8,414.45
|9,092.50
|Nifty IT
|-9.15%
|33,511.40
|36,886.15
Data Source: NSE
Out of 20 sectoral indices only 2 gave positive returns, while 18 gave negative returns. The negative triggers came from Trump tariffs and global slowdown fears. Hence, the worst hit sectors were the likes of IT and Metals. FMCG and PSU banks, being domestic oriented business models, were largely immune to the Trump tariffs. Among others, sectors like healthcare were impacted less as the reciprocal tariffs would not apply to them, for now.
Overall, the average returns of the 20 sectors stood at -2.79%. The top 10 sectors gave an average return of -1.22%, while the bottom 10 sectors delivered average returns of -4.36%. A total of 14 out of the 20 sectors corrected more than 2% during the week, of which 8 sectors corrected more than 3% and 2 sectors corrected more than 7% for the week. Domestic oriented businesses did relatively better than globally dependent sectors.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
One factor that was a major boost for the market this week was the sharp fall in crude oil prices to a 4-year low of $65.10/bbl. For an import-dependent Indian economy, this can help rein in the CAD substantially. Among other positives, Trump kept the pharma industry outside the purview of reciprocal tariffs to ensure economical healthcare. Also, the centre announced an incentive scheme for domestic manufacture of heavy mining equipment.
Of course, the big risk on the downside this week was the 27% reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US. This is not only likely to make exports costlier for India, but also threatens to slow down world trade and global economic output. That could have repercussions for several globally dependent sectors. Also, the government now has a ₹12 Trillion redemption liability on sovereign gold bonds (SGBs); and it is almost becoming like a naked short on gold.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO APRIL 11, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to April 11, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
VIX was almost flat at 12.72 for the week. However, with dwindling market volumes, VIX is becoming less representative.
With the rise in uncertainty, post reciprocal tariffs, the VIX went up to 13.76 levels. The underlying theme for the market remain the tariff regime and the risk of a global slowdown. However, traders will also focus on the RBI MPC rate decision, the Fed minutes; and above the aftermath of the sharp fall in crude oil prices to a 4-year low.
