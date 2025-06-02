iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Market outlook for the week (02-Jun to 06-Jun)

2 Jun 2025 , 09:49 AM

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO MAY 30, 2025

The week to May 30, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex losing -0.41% and -0.33% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net buyers in Indian equities worth $705 Million; due to a surge of buying on Thursday. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.

Sectoral
Index		 Weekly
Returns		 Index
(30-May)		 Index
(23-May)
Nifty PSU Banks 4.08% 6,976.00 6,702.70
Nifty Capital Markets 3.35% 4,254.80 4,116.95
Nifty India Defence 2.73% 8,685.60 8,454.95
Nifty Realty 1.33% 949.35 936.85
Nifty Non-Banks 0.88% 29,176.05 28,922.75
Nifty Banks 0.63% 55,749.70 55,398.25
Nifty Chemicals 0.19% 30,160.49 30,102.01
Nifty MNC 0.19% 28,115.80 28,063.15
Nifty India Digital 0.00% 8,758.50 8,758.30
Nifty Private Banks -0.16% 27,576.65 27,621.35
Nifty IT -0.22% 37,321.75 37,403.55
Nifty Infrastructure -0.41% 8,970.35 9,007.20
Nifty Mobility -0.50% 20,314.90 20,417.65
Nifty Metals -0.61% 9,193.25 9,249.60
Nifty Healthcare -0.65% 13,890.40 13,980.80
Nifty Oil & Gas -0.69% 11,388.40 11,467.50
Nifty Consumer Durables -0.77% 37,359.00 37,648.50
Nifty Automobiles -0.81% 23,325.60 23,515.25
Nifty CPSE -1.23% 6,450.60 6,530.75
Nifty FMCG -2.16% 55,283.00 56,502.05

Data Source: NSE

Out of 20 key sectors, 9 sectors gave positive returns while 11 sectors gave negative returns for the week. PSU Banks, Capital Markets, Defence, and Realty; were the clear gainers, akin to last week. Defence continued to gain on order flows, while PSU banks gained on hopes of an imminent disinvestment. Out of the 9 gaining sectors, 4 sectors gained over 1%.

Overall, average returns of the 20 sectors stood at 0.26%. The top 5 sectors delivered 2.47% returns, while top 10 sectors gave average returns of 1.32%. However, the bottom 10 sectors delivered -0.80% on average. FMCG, Automobiles, and Consumer durables were the heavyweight sectors that came under pressure.

WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY

On the positive side, the Q4FY25 GDP growth came in higher than expected at 7.4%, leading to full year GDP growth at 6.5%. While manufacturing came under pressure, services were flat and agriculture was sharply better than FY24. The other big positive was fiscal deficit contained at 4.77% of GDP for FY25, against the target of 4.8%. Now 4.4% for FY26 looks realistic. In the US, while GDP contracted, the PCE inflation is now down to 2.1%.

On the downside, the India IIP growth for April tapered to 2.7%, compared to 3.9% in March. However, April saw a massive upward revision, so the field is still open for May data to improve. Fed minutes hinted at no rate cuts till September, so the conflict with POTUS is likely to continue. But the big disappointment was the US decision to hike tariffs on steel and aluminium from the current 25% to 50%, which will hit Indian steel companies too.

STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO JUNE 06, 2025

Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.

  • The monetary policy announcement will be made by the RBI on Friday. Broadly, the RBI is expected to cut repo rates by 25 basis points, making it 75 bps in the last 3 policy statements. However, the language may indicate a pause after the June cut.
  • The big news this was about Trump doubling auto import tariffs from 25% to 50%. That is likely to make auto exports to the US prohibitively expensive. One has to await the reaction of JLR and others; but auto sector is likely to be hit badly by this move.
  • Crude oil prices will be in focus ahead of the OPEC Plus meet in the coming week. OPEC Plus is expected to substantially expand its supply by more than 4.11 Lakh bpd in May and June (as stated earlier). Oil fell to $62/bbl and could stay under pressure.
  • US unemployment numbers will be announced by the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) this week, and it is likely to remain static at 4.2%. The focus will be on the non-farm payroll additions, although Fed is unlikely to take any decision on rates for now.
  • Key global data points. FOMC Speak, Unemployment, Atlanta Fed GDP, PMI, Factory Orders, JOLTS, Crude stocks, Biege Book, and Trade Deficit (US). PMI, CPI, ECB Rates decision (EU); Capital Spending, PMI, Household Spending (Japan); PMI (China); and HPI, PMI, MPC Speak (UK).

What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to June 06, 2025.

PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS

VIX fell sharply from 17.28 levels to 16.08, as bond market uncertainty faded compared to the previous week. Further tapering of VIX looks unlikely at this point.

  • Nifty closed the week at 24,751 Spot. Nifty has immediate support at 24,691 and major support at 24,544. Immediate resistance is at 24,837 and later at 25,984. Nifty remains a long trade, unless it breaks below 24,677 with volumes. Shorts only below that!
  • Sensex closed the week at 81,451 Spot. Sensex has immediate support at 81,259 and major support at 80,847. Immediate resistance is at 81,671 and later at 82,082. Sensex remains a long trade, till it breaks below 81,151 with volumes. Shorts only below that!

The focus shifts to a slew of big macros next week; including the RBI monetary policy and the US unemployment rate. For a longer perspective; markets will focus on the Fed policy statement and the quarterly macro update towards the middle of June, as well as the India CAD data towards the end of June. For now, the bigger battle of perception in markets, will focus on the US doubling import tariffs on automobiles!

Related Tags

  • GDP
  • IIP
  • IndoPakWar
  • inflation
  • MonetaryPolicy
  • nifty
  • Q4FY25
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 5th June 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 5th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jun 2025|07:53 AM
BEL Secures Fresh Defence Orders Worth ₹537 Crore Across Key Systems

BEL Secures Fresh Defence Orders Worth ₹537 Crore Across Key Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2025|06:00 PM
Aditya Birla Fashion Slips 10% Following Stake Sale Activity

Aditya Birla Fashion Slips 10% Following Stake Sale Activity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2025|05:30 PM
LTTS Partners with Tennant to Drive Smart, Sustainable Cleaning Solutions

LTTS Partners with Tennant to Drive Smart, Sustainable Cleaning Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2025|05:01 PM
Cochin Shipyard shares rally ~7% in line with defence stocks

Cochin Shipyard shares rally ~7% in line with defence stocks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2025|03:59 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.