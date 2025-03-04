Market outlook for the week (03-Mar to 07-Mar)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO FEBRUARY 28, 2025
The week to February 28, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex correcting by -2.94% and -2.81% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(1,253) Million in Indian equities, but negative sentiments are getting deeper. Here are the 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(28-Feb)
|Index
(21-Feb)
|Nifty Private Banks
|-1.03%
|24,225.15
|24,476.90
|Nifty Banks
|-1.30%
|48,344.70
|48,981.20
|Nifty FMCG
|-2.70%
|50,689.00
|52,098.15
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-2.91%
|34,458.85
|35,489.90
|Nifty Healthcare
|-3.29%
|12,685.50
|13,117.40
|Nifty MNC
|-3.63%
|24,934.40
|25,873.05
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-3.77%
|24,291.95
|25,244.10
|Nifty India Defence
|-4.06%
|5,131.80
|5,349.00
|Nifty Mobility
|-4.24%
|17,413.00
|18,184.45
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-4.28%
|7,665.55
|8,008.45
|Nifty Metals
|-4.54%
|8,219.25
|8,609.70
|Nifty CPSE
|-4.64%
|5,387.30
|5,649.50
|Nifty Automobiles
|-4.68%
|20,498.60
|21,505.90
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-4.80%
|9,590.60
|10,074.20
|Nifty Energy
|-4.98%
|30,018.15
|31,592.00
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-5.33%
|5,652.10
|5,970.60
|Nifty Realty
|-5.52%
|797.90
|844.50
|Nifty India Digital
|-6.91%
|8,076.40
|8,675.65
|Nifty IT
|-7.96%
|37,318.30
|40,544.50
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-9.44%
|3,091.05
|3,413.35
Data Source: NSE
Here are key takeaways from weekly sectoral returns.
Nifty VIX sobered marginally to 13.49 levels. However, with the volumes dwindling sharply, the VIX itself may not have much of analytical value.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
What decided the market move last week? Let us look at the positive triggers first. Firstly, the GDP data came in slightly better than expected. The Q3 real GDP growth at 6.2% was sequentially better by 60 bps, while the full year projection of 6.5% GDP growth is still pre-supposing 7.5% growth in Q4. Secondly, core sector growth was robust at 4.6%, led by refinery products; while the oil prices in the Brent market remained subdued at $72/bbl. The US PCE inflation at 2.5% also gives the RBI enough breathing room.
Let us turn to the negative swing factors in the week. The breakdown in the US-Ukraine peace talks is negative for global stability. We could see alternate power centres come up in Europe, which is likely to keep the global economy volatile. The fiscal deficit as of January 2025 also showed signs of crossing 4.8% of GDP for FY25. Also, Trump has clarified he will drive a hard bargain with India and would seek access to Indian markets, despite reciprocal tariffs. Also, if the EU goes back to buying Russian oil, then India loses price leverage.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO MARCH 07, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to March 03, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
For the coming week, there are 3 things to observe.
Despite positive vibes from the GDP data, the US-Ukraine fallout has created a big question mark in global macro equations. The coming weeks could set the direction of the discourse.
