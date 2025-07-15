Market outlook for the week (14-Jul to 18-Jul,2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO JULY 11, 2025
The week to July 11, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex losing -1.22% and -1.12% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net buyers in Indian equities worth $614 Million, but there is an element of cautious optimism in markets. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(11-Jul)
|Index
(04-Jul)
|Nifty FMCG
|2.15%
|55,910.25
|54,735.60
|Nifty MNC
|0.13%
|28,939.85
|28,902.75
|Nifty Private Banks
|0.03%
|28,075.20
|28,065.85
|Nifty Banks
|-0.49%
|56,754.70
|57,031.90
|Nifty CPSE
|-0.67%
|6,576.40
|6,620.45
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-0.78%
|29,956.35
|30,193.35
|Nifty Realty
|-0.93%
|962.90
|971.95
|Nifty Mobility
|-1.10%
|20,779.80
|21,010.05
|Nifty Healthcare
|-1.71%
|14,463.75
|14,716.10
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-1.78%
|7,025.75
|7,152.95
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-1.88%
|9,256.75
|9,433.95
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-2.02%
|11,759.50
|12,002.35
|Nifty Automobiles
|-2.03%
|23,493.80
|23,980.40
|Nifty Metals
|-2.06%
|9,382.85
|9,580.40
|Nifty Chemicals
|-2.18%
|30,928.99
|31,618.19
|Nifty India Digital
|-2.30%
|9,000.70
|9,212.35
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-2.90%
|38,099.35
|39,238.10
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-3.38%
|4,477.00
|4,633.65
|Nifty IT
|-3.76%
|37,693.25
|39,166.55
|Nifty India Defence
|-4.79%
|8,512.30
|8,940.45
Data Source: NSE
Out of 20 key sectors, only 3 sectors delivered positive returns and 17 gave negative returns for the week. The star theme was FMCG sector after the guidance indicated at a pick-up in urban demand. Losers included Defence, IT, and Capital Markets. Out of 17 losing sectors, 13 fell more than 1%, while 9 sectors fell more than 2%, and 3 sectors fell over 3%.
Average returns of the 20 sectors stood at -1.62%. The top 5 sectors delivered 0.23% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of -0.51%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -2.73% on average. Despite the tariff deadline being postponed to August, markets are wary of the trade deal and also the market liquidity crunch due to the impact of Jane Street.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
The Fed minutes hinted that rate cuts may only happen in the US towards the end of the year, so it gives some breathing room for RBI. Also, the flows into mutual funds continued to be robust, with equity funds and hybrid funds dominating the inflows. The government is going aggressive in boosting the production of rare earth magnets, even as the central government will compensate up to ₹35,000 Crore to OMCs for LPG under-recoveries.
On the downside, the trade deal continues to be elusive despite the tariff deadline being put off to August 01, 2025. Also, the Jane Street case is having its impact on the market volumes. In the first round of results, TCS results may not have been bad; but the pressure on top line was apparent. That did not go down well with IT stocks. Meanwhile, attempts made by Zee promoters to hike stake through warrants was struck down by shareholders.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO JULY 18, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to July 18, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX tapered this week from 12.33 to 11.82 levels, as global risks abated, but trade deal uncertainty mounted. VIX may not have further downsides from here.
The entire focus in the coming week would be on the Indo-US trade deal progress, the Jane Street case and of course, the key inflation data from India and the US.
