Market outlook for the week (17-Mar to 21-Mar)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO MARCH 14, 2025
The week to March 07, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex correcting by -0.69% and -0.68% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(604) Million in Indian equities, as caution continues to dominate. Here are the 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(14-Mar)
|Index
(07-Mar)
|Nifty Healthcare
|0.31%
|13,075.75
|13,034.85
|Nifty CPSE
|0.00%
|5,713.75
|5,714.00
|Nifty FMCG
|-0.02%
|51,879.25
|51,891.80
|Nifty India Defence
|-0.43%
|5,655.90
|5,680.40
|Nifty Chemicals
|-0.56%
|26,393.94
|26,543.20
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-0.76%
|7,939.75
|8,000.85
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-0.79%
|10,021.80
|10,101.50
|Nifty Banks
|-0.90%
|48,060.40
|48,497.50
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-1.32%
|24,266.00
|24,591.65
|Nifty Private Banks
|-1.39%
|23,955.70
|24,292.95
|Nifty Metals
|-1.67%
|8,777.65
|8,926.90
|Nifty Mobility
|-1.73%
|17,612.25
|17,922.15
|Nifty MNC
|-1.92%
|25,286.80
|25,782.15
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-1.93%
|34,585.75
|35,266.30
|Nifty Realty
|-1.98%
|800.15
|816.35
|Nifty Automobiles
|-2.17%
|20,554.05
|21,009.70
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-2.49%
|5,783.85
|5,931.40
|Nifty India Digital
|-3.64%
|7,836.00
|8,132.20
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-4.31%
|2,928.40
|3,060.30
|Nifty IT
|-4.49%
|36,122.50
|37,820.45
Data Source: NSE
Here are key takeaways from weekly sectoral returns.
Nifty VIX trended lower at 13.27 levels. However, volumes have dwindled sharply in the markets, which limits the analytical value of VIX.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
What decided the market move last week? Here are the positive triggers first. Firstly, the consumer inflation came in sharply lower at 3.61%, below the RBI target level of 4.0%. This was supported by a sharp fall in food inflation. Even the index of industrial production (IIP) was up 5.01% for Jan-25, with manufacturing leading the bounce. On the key macros, the USDINR steadied to ₹86.95/$, amidst the dollar swaps, while oil also helped by staying subdued around $70/bbl. The good news could come from an RBI rate cut in April 2025.
Let us turn to the negative swing factors in the week. Global uncertainty and Trump tariffs continued to roil the global markets. Amidst the turmoil, lower US inflation had little impact on the markets. For the first time in FY25, India saw a sharp 27% fall in equity fund inflows at ₹29,303 Crore for February. To add to the problems, the SIP stoppage ratio has also gone up to an all-time high of 122.8% in February, showing that retail wallets are getting really strained. That could have larger repercussions for domestic consumption and spending.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO MARCH 21, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to March 21, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
For the coming week, there are 3 things to observe.
Despite positive macro data flows, global uncertainty still dominates. The focus now shifts to the Fed policy statement and the quarterly projections update. For India, the Q3 current account deficit (CAD) will be a key data point to watch!
