Market outlook for the week (21-Apr to 25-Apr, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO APRIL 18, 2025
The week to April 18, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex showing strong gains of +4.48% and +4.52% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net buyers in Indian equities to the tune of $990 Million; albeit a truncated week. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(18-Apr)
|Index
(11-Apr)
|Nifty Realty
|6.95%
|845.10
|790.15
|Nifty Private Banks
|6.94%
|27,149.75
|25,388.20
|Nifty Banks
|6.45%
|54,290.20
|51,002.35
|Nifty PSU Banks
|5.69%
|6,522.50
|6,171.30
|Nifty Capital Markets
|5.56%
|3,572.00
|3,384.00
|Nifty India Defence
|5.33%
|6,603.05
|6,268.70
|Nifty Non-Banks
|5.24%
|27,423.55
|26,058.45
|Nifty Mobility
|4.65%
|18,839.95
|18,002.70
|Nifty Infrastructure
|4.64%
|8,632.80
|8,250.15
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|4.19%
|10,692.20
|10,262.55
|Nifty Automobiles
|4.01%
|21,373.10
|20,548.65
|Nifty Metals
|3.77%
|8,476.50
|8,168.30
|Nifty India Digital
|3.70%
|8,107.50
|7,818.10
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|3.20%
|37,240.30
|36,085.30
|Nifty Chemicals
|3.11%
|28,843.87
|27,974.31
|Nifty MNC
|3.09%
|26,703.95
|25,903.45
|Nifty Healthcare
|2.88%
|13,711.05
|13,326.65
|Nifty CPSE
|2.81%
|6,237.40
|6,066.80
|Nifty IT
|1.93%
|33,372.35
|32,740.85
|Nifty FMCG
|1.67%
|56,674.20
|55,741.10
Data Source: NSE
Out of 20 sectoral indices all the 20 sectors gave positive returns. Banks and financials were the big gainers on a gradual shift back to domestic plays amidst the tariff uncertainty. While IT and FMCG were subdued, banks and financials dominated the week. The India-oriented sectors dominated, with Realty, Banks, Capital Markets, Defence, and Infrastructure among the gainers during the week. Gains in IT were subdued due to relatively weak Q4 results from TCS, Infosys and Wipro. Dollar index weakness also added to the IT woes.
Overall, average returns of the 20 sectors stood at 4.29%. The top 10 sectors gave an average return of 5.56%, while the bottom 10 sectors delivered average returns of 3.02%, exhibiting low dispersion. A total of 16 sectors gained more than 3% for the week, with 3 sectors gaining over 6%, and 7 sectors gaining over 5% for the week. Only IT and FMCG saw weekly returns of less than 2% for the week.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
One factor that was a major boost for the market this week was hopes of a possible trade deal between the US and EU. That would be a boost to world trade. Consumer inflation came in sharply lower at 3.34%, paving the way for another rate cut in June. IMD has assigned 89% probability to above average rainfall this year, which is positive for Kharif cropping. Also, controlled overall trade deficit, promises to keep FY25 CAD in check.
Of course, the big risk on the downside was the IT results disappointing the street with lower profits and weak guidance. That is likely to remain an overhang. Also, while the WPI inflation was lower in March at 2.05%, the manufacturing WPI continues to rise, which is not good for OPMs of Indian corporates. Even as the rupee gained from the weak dollar index (DXY), the price of crude spiked by over 5% this week on the US-EU trade deal hopes.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO APRIL 25, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to April 25, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
VIX sobered from above 20 levels to 15.47 levels this week. Markets would be keen to see if VIX tapers lower to 12 levels, where “Buy on Dips” starts to work.
More than the data flows, the next week will be about the language of the RBI MPC minutes. After a frenetic rally, the markets are likely to remain cautious next week. Focus will remain on the US-EU trade deal and the impact on the price of Brent Crude!
