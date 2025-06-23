Market outlook for the week (23-Jun to 27-Jun, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO JUNE 20, 2025
The week to June 20, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex gaining 1.59% each. During the week, FPIs were net buyers in Indian equities worth $139 Million; but the geopolitical situation and Trump tariffs continue to pose a risk. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(13-Jun)
|Index
(06-Jun)
|Nifty Infrastructure
|1.77%
|9,130.55
|8,971.95
|Nifty Private Banks
|1.64%
|27,978.90
|27,527.90
|Nifty Automobiles
|1.51%
|23,679.35
|23,327.40
|Nifty India Digital
|1.38%
|9,111.65
|8,987.75
|Nifty IT
|1.36%
|38,991.45
|38,469.25
|Nifty Banks
|1.31%
|56,252.85
|55,527.35
|Nifty India Defence
|1.10%
|8,888.45
|8,791.60
|Nifty CPSE
|0.99%
|6,593.95
|6,529.50
|Nifty Capital Markets
|0.97%
|4,479.40
|4,436.30
|Nifty Realty
|0.66%
|1,013.65
|1,007.05
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|0.54%
|36,926.20
|36,726.65
|Nifty Mobility
|0.51%
|20,360.95
|20,258.50
|Nifty FMCG
|0.19%
|54,630.95
|54,527.15
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|0.16%
|11,462.10
|11,443.60
|Nifty MNC
|0.09%
|28,210.05
|28,184.30
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-0.04%
|29,689.65
|29,702.45
|Nifty Chemicals
|-1.16%
|30,262.20
|30,618.12
|Nifty Metals
|-1.30%
|9,138.60
|9,258.80
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-1.30%
|6,844.75
|6,934.85
|Nifty Healthcare
|-1.51%
|14,112.95
|14,328.65
Data Source: NSE
Out of 20 key sectors, 15 sectors delivered positive returns with only 5 sectors giving negative returns. The positive theme was about the India consumption and investment stories like infrastructure, banking, autos, and digital. Losers for the week were global plays like chemicals, metals, and healthcare. Out of 5 losing sectors, 4 sectors fell more than 1%.
Average returns of the 20 sectors stood at 0.44%. The top 5 sectors delivered 1.53% returns, while top 10 sectors gave average returns of 1.27%. The bottom 10 sectors delivered -0.38% on average. The positive macro indications from WPI and MPC minutes led to a rally on Friday, but overall, the market moves were in a relatively narrow range.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
Amidst the uncertainty, there were some positives that seeped through. The core sector growth for May was subdued at 0.71%, but the upward revision to April was a boost. WPI inflation at 0.38% is a clear indication that cost pressures on Indian corporates is gradually reducing. Above all, the MPC minutes underlined that inflation would remain low, although the RBI rate moves would be more calibrated and data driven, going ahead.
In a volatile market situation, there were concerns too. Trade deficit, despite being lower, points to pressure on CAD for FY26. The situation in West Asia continues to be grim, with the added risk that the US may get involved. Indian diplomatic relations with the US saw some frigidity this week at the G7 summit, which could delay the trade deal. Above all, the US Fed statement is still at cross purposes with what the political leadership wants!
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO JUNE 27, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to June 27, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX tapered sharply from 15.2 levels to 13.6, as much of the global risk factors got normalized into estimates. This could lead to VIX stabilizing around these levels.
The coming week has some big data numbers like the US PCE inflation, US GDP, India IIP, India fiscal deficit update etc. However, the big story would be how India fares on the current account deficit front. Of course, geopolitical risk would be the driving force!
