Market outlook for the week (30-Dec to 03-Jan)

SECTORAL STORY IN THE WEEK TO DECEMBER 27, 2024
The week to December 27, 2024 saw Nifty and Sensex up 0.96% and 0.84% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers of $600 Million in Indian equities; with lack of allocations the real issue. Here is how the 20 key sectors performed in the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(27-Dec)
|Index
(20-Dec)
|Nifty Automobiles
|2.30%
|23,099.05
|22,580.00
|Nifty Mobility
|1.57%
|19,732.85
|19,428.75
|Nifty Healthcare
|1.55%
|14,699.85
|14,474.90
|Nifty FMCG
|1.52%
|56,444.25
|55,600.80
|Nifty Private Banks
|1.22%
|24,919.05
|24,617.60
|Nifty Banks
|1.09%
|51,311.30
|50,759.20
|Nifty Realty
|1.06%
|1,071.35
|1,060.10
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|0.71%
|10,683.05
|10,607.60
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|0.56%
|41,534.85
|41,304.65
|Nifty India Defence
|0.51%
|6,607.15
|6,573.55
|Nifty Infrastructure
|0.50%
|8,495.00
|8,452.40
|Nifty Energy
|0.37%
|35,039.40
|34,910.60
|Nifty India Digital
|0.05%
|9,675.65
|9,671.15
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-0.07%
|6,570.90
|6,575.70
|Nifty IT
|-0.11%
|43,721.40
|43,771.05
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-0.12%
|25,252.20
|25,282.35
|Nifty CPSE
|-0.35%
|6,072.20
|6,093.75
|Nifty MNC
|-0.64%
|27,918.80
|28,098.10
|Nifty Metals
|-1.05%
|8,720.70
|8,813.25
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-1.33%
|4,014.95
|4,069.15
Data Source: NSE
Here are key takeaways from the tabulation of weekly sectoral returns above.
During the week, Nifty VIX fell sharply and closed at 13.24 levels. The lower VIX was also accompanied by positive returns in mainline indices.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
Here is a quick wrap of how key events had a bearing on stock market performance.
Let us turn to big data flows in the coming week; for domestic and global market.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO JANUARY 03, 2025
Here are key triggers to keep a watch for in the coming week to January 03, 2025.
Let us finally turn to what all this means for the Nifty and the Sensex in the coming week to January 03, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX
For the coming week, there are 3 things to keep an eye on.
The undertone of the markets remained under pressure this week; and it would take a big effort next week, with volumes, for any worthwhile uptrend to commence.
