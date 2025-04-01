Market outlook for the week (31-Mar to 04-Apr)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO MARCH 28, 2025
The week to March 28, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex showing modest gains of +0.72% and +0.68% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net buyers of $3,231 Million in Indian equities. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(28-Mar)
|Index
(21-Mar)
|Nifty Capital Markets
|2.39%
|3,415.75
|3,336.10
|Nifty India Defence
|2.34%
|6,393.90
|6,248.00
|Nifty PSU Banks
|2.16%
|6,263.40
|6,130.95
|Nifty Private Banks
|1.98%
|25,733.35
|25,232.70
|Nifty Banks
|1.92%
|51,564.85
|50,593.55
|Nifty FMCG
|1.14%
|53,589.80
|52,986.05
|Nifty Non-Banks
|1.00%
|26,459.60
|26,198.50
|Nifty CPSE
|0.89%
|6,139.80
|6,085.90
|Nifty Infrastructure
|0.85%
|8,457.80
|8,386.70
|Nifty IT
|0.50%
|36,886.15
|36,702.80
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|0.05%
|10,549.70
|10,544.20
|Nifty MNC
|0.01%
|26,241.50
|26,239.50
|Nifty Chemicals
|-0.14%
|27,879.52
|27,917.73
|Nifty India Digital
|-0.52%
|8,261.90
|8,305.30
|Nifty Metals
|-1.21%
|9,092.50
|9,203.55
|Nifty Realty
|-1.33%
|851.30
|862.75
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-1.65%
|35,652.20
|36,250.40
|Nifty Mobility
|-2.06%
|18,309.45
|18,694.30
|Nifty Automobiles
|-2.12%
|21,295.50
|21,756.00
|Nifty Healthcare
|-2.36%
|13,681.30
|14,011.90
Data Source: NSE
Out of 20 sectoral indices 12 gave positive returns, while 8 gave negative returns. The negative triggers came from Trump tariffs, so healthcare, automobiles, and mobility were under pressure. Government oriented businesses continued to outperform. Financials have specifically stood out in this week.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
In positive triggers; the stable US GDP and PCE inflation raised the prospects of US Fed cutting rates. It also makes RBI cutting rates by another 25 bps in April, more likely. Current account deficit (CAD) for Q3FY25 was subdued at $11.5 Billion (1.1% of GDP).
Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imports of cars and auto parts, hitting the Nifty Auto index hard. Also, the current account deficit for Q2FY25 was revised sharply upwards to $16.7 Billion or 1.8% of GDP. That is surely a warning sign for full year CAD!
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO APRIL 04, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to April 04, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
VIX was almost flat at 12.72 for the week. However, with dwindling market volumes, VIX is becoming less representative.
Low VIX is indicating buy-on-dips market. The immediate triggers will be RBI policy statement, Fed policy minutes, and the US unemployment data. A bigger test for the market would be if the rupee can hold value, and whether FPI flows will sustain after the index rebalancing is done.
