iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

May-25 trade deficit moderates to $21.88 billion on lower imports

17 Jun 2025 , 11:41 AM

INDIA MAY 2025 TRADE – DATA CHECK

For May 2025, merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $21.88 Billion compared to $26.42 Billion in April 2025. For the month, exports were flat, but imports were sharply lower. This was due to a sharp fall in gold imports and oil imports, largely due to lower crude prices. These two items significantly helped reduce the merchandise trade deficit for May 2025.

Key contributors to exports in May 2025 were Engineering Goods $9.89 Billion (-0.8%), Petroleum Products $5.64 Billion (-30.3%), Electronic Goods $4.57 Billion (+54.1%), Organic & Inorganic Chemicals $2.68 Billion (+16.0%), and Drugs & Pharmaceuticals $2.48 Billion (+7.4%). Key import contributors were crude & petroleum products $14.75 Billion (-26.1%), Electronic Goods $9.09 Billion (+27.2%), Machinery $5.01 Billion (+20.8%), Chemicals $3.43 Billion (+260.1%), and Coal/Coke/Briquettes $2.66 Billion (-19.4%).

Top export destinations for May 2025 were United States $8.83 Billion, United Arab Emirates (UAE) $2.98 Billion, the Netherlands $2.14 Billion, China $1.65 Billion, and Singapore $1.16 Billion. Top import originating nations were China $10.32 Billion, UAE $6.35 Billion, Russia $5.80 Billion, United States $3.63 Billion, and Iraq $2.57 Billion.

HOW MERCHANDISE TRADE EVOLVED IN LAST 1 YEAR

Here is the monthly data of merchandise exports, imports, and trade deficit.

Monthly
Data		 Exports
($ Billion)		 Imports
($ Billion)		 Total Trade
($ Billion)		 Trade Deficit
($ Billion)
May-24 38.13 61.91 100.04 -23.78
Jun-24 35.20 56.18 91.38 -20.98
Jul-24 33.98 57.48 91.46 -23.50
Aug-24 34.71 64.36 99.07 -29.65
Sep-24 34.58 55.36 89.94 -20.78
Oct-24 39.20 66.34 105.54 -27.14
Nov-24 # 32.03 63.86 95.89 -31.83
Dec-24 38.01 59.95 97.96 -21.94
Jan-25 36.43 59.42 95.85 -22.99
Feb-25 36.91 50.96 87.87 -14.05
Mar-25 41.97 63.51 105.48 -21.54
Apr-25 38.49 64.91 103.40 -26.42
May-25 38.73 60.61 99.34 -21.88

Data Source: DGFT (# – All time high trade deficit)

How do trade figures compare with 12-month averages. Over last 12 months, the average merchandise exports stood at $36.64 Billion, while average merchandise imports stood at $60.35 Billion. For May 2025 exports are higher while imports are at par with 1-year average. The average trade deficit in last 12 months stood at $(23.72) Billion; with the May 2025 trade deficit lower at $(21.88) Billion. In May 2025, total trade at $99.34 Billion was above the previous 12-month average of $96.99 Billion.

TRADE GAP – EXPORT BOOSTERS AND IMPORT TRIMMERS

Here are star export performers in May 2025, on percentage increase in exports yoy. Electronic Goods (+54.1%), Marine Products (+26.8%), Tobacco (+22.7%), Meat / Dairy / Poultry (+16.9%), Chemicals (+16.0%), Mica/Coal/Ores (+11.7%), RMG of Textiles (+11.4%), Spices (+11.2%), and Cereals (+9.7%) were the key export growth drivers in May 2025.  Major import trimmers in May 2025 were Pulses (-51.9%), Transport Equipment (-28.2%), Fertilizers (-26.6%), Petroleum (-26.1%), and Newsprint (-20.6%).

TRADE DATA BREAK-UP FOR MAY 2025

Here is a break up of the merchandise and services export and import data for May 2025, with comparable figures.

Macro Variables
(Trade Related)		 May-25
($ Billion)		 Apr-25
($ Billion)		 May-24
($ Billion)		 Change
YOY (%)
Merchandise Exports 38.73 38.49 39.59 -2.17%
Merchandise Imports 60.61 64.91 61.68 -1.73%
Total Merchandise Trade 99.34 103.40 101.27 -1.91%
Merchandise Trade Deficit -21.88 -26.42 -22.09 -0.95%
Services Exports 32.39 35.31 29.61 9.39%
Services Imports 17.14 17.54 16.88 1.54%
Total Services Trade 49.53 52.85 46.49 6.54%
Services Trade Surplus 15.25 17.77 12.73 19.80%
Combined Exports 71.12 73.80 69.20 2.77%
Combined  Imports 77.75 82.45 78.56 -1.03%
Overall Trade Volume 148.87 156.25 147.76 0.75%
Overall Trade Deficit -6.63 -8.65 -9.36 -29.17%

Data Source: DGFT and RBI

What is the big picture? For May 2025 it is a net deficit of $(6.63) Billion; lower than the April 2025 deficit, and much better than the year ago period. The services surplus has offset 69.7% of the merchandise trade deficit. However, the good news is that the overall deficit has come down 29.2% yoy. That is because; while the merchandise trade deficit is almost flat yoy, the services surplus is 19.8% higher yoy.

CUMULATIVE TRADE DATA FOR FY26 (APR-MAY)

Having seen the monthly picture of May 2025, here is a cumulative picture of 2 months of FY25 (April-May).

Macro Variables
(Year-to-Date)		 FY26
(Apr-May)		 FY26
(Apr-25)		 FY25
(Apr-May)		 Change
YOY (%)
Merchandise Exports 77.19 38.49 74.89 3.07%
Merchandise Imports 125.52 64.91 116.16 8.06%
Total Merchandise Trade 202.71 103.40 191.05 6.10%
Merchandise Trade Deficit -48.33 -26.42 -41.27 17.11%
Services Exports 65.24 35.31 59.79 9.12%
Services Imports 34.05 17.54 33.64 1.22%
Total Services Trade 99.29 52.85 93.43 6.27%
Services Trade Surplus 31.19 17.77 26.15 19.27%
Combined Exports 142.43 73.80 134.68 5.75%
Combined  Imports 159.57 82.45 149.80 6.52%
Overall Trade Volume 302.00 156.25 284.48 6.16%
Overall Trade Deficit -17.14 -8.65 -15.12 13.36%

Data Source: DGFT and RBI (Trade data in Billion $)

The overall trade deficit, combining merchandise deficit and services surplus, at $(17.14) Billion; is 13.4% higher yoy. This can be attributed to trade uncertainty surrounding Trump’s reciprocal tariff policy, resulting in front-ending of imports. What is essential is that the average monthly overall deficit is contained at under $5 billion, so that India does not have to worry much on the current account deficit front. For now, the focus shifts to the FY25 current account deficit (CAD) to be announced towards the end of the current week.

Related Tags

  • CAD
  • CommerceMinistry
  • CurrentAccountDeficit
  • exports
  • imports
  • TradeDeficit
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Indices underperforming on June 17, 2025

Indices underperforming on June 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jun 2025|02:11 PM
MCX shares hit 52-week high on June 17

MCX shares hit 52-week high on June 17

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jun 2025|12:45 PM
Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jun 2025|12:25 PM
NTPC may raise ₹18,000 Crore via bonds issue

NTPC may raise ₹18,000 Crore via bonds issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jun 2025|12:22 PM
INOX India bags multiple orders worth ₹373 crore

INOX India bags multiple orders worth ₹373 crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jun 2025|11:36 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.