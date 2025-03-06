Mid-caps hit hard in Feb-25 as investor confidence wanes

DEEP MONTHLY CUTS, ANNUAL RETURNS ARE NEGATIVE TOO

It has been the second consecutive month of a massive sell-off in mid-cap stocks, as depicted by the Mid-cap 100 index. The sentiments surrounding mid-caps has been tentative due to the oil prices uncertainty, Trump tariffs, and the USDINR equation. Most mid-caps tend to have larger drawdowns in falling markets and that is starting to manifest now. In a sense, it started with the stringent SEBI norms to regulate the mid-cap and small cap rally. However, the fall has become a lot more intense than was originally anticipated.

HOW WERE MID-CAP MOMENTUM RETURNS IN FEBRUARY 2025

In terms of 1-month returns, the Nifty Mid-Cap 100 gave -9.11%. Out of the 96 eligible stocks in the index, only 8 stocks gave positive returns, while 88 stocks gave negative returns. Here are the top-15.

Stock

Symbol Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High UPL 630.15 14.44% 34.76% 658.25 430.58 46.35% 4.27% SBICARD 834.60 10.17% 16.56% 872.00 647.95 28.81% 4.29% SRF 2,795.55 4.90% 16.98% 2,983.90 2,089.10 33.82% 6.31% ASHOKLEY 213.90 3.35% 25.33% 264.65 157.55 35.77% 19.18% SUNDARMFIN 4,544.60 3.09% 8.83% 5,535.85 3,622.25 25.46% 17.91% KALYANKJIL 468.55 3.02% 16.48% 795.40 336.05 39.43% 41.09% SAIL 105.00 0.63% -13.35% 175.35 99.15 5.90% 40.12% M&MFIN 271.30 0.22% -4.52% 343.00 246.20 10.19% 20.90% PHOENIXLTD 1,537.05 -0.57% -43.92% 2,068.50 1,215.40 26.46% 25.69% NLCINDIA 205.00 -1.45% -6.93% 311.80 186.03 10.20% 34.25% EXIDEIND 347.95 -1.50% 8.59% 620.35 290.35 19.84% 43.91% SONACOMS 490.50 -1.66% -28.35% 768.65 475.05 3.25% 36.19% IDFCFIRSTB 58.55 -2.39% -27.96% 86.10 56.43 3.76% 32.00% MUTHOOTFIN 2,129.40 -3.52% 63.59% 2,334.80 1,261.90 68.75% 8.80% DIXON 14,000.00 -4.13% 108.50% 19,148.90 6,472.00 116.32% 26.89%

Data Source: NSE

In terms of sectoral mix; the top-15 had 5 BFSI stocks (SBI Cards, Sundaram Finance, M&M Finance, IDFC First Bank, and Muthoot Finance), 3 auto stocks (Ashok Leyland, Exide, and Sona), and 2 Chemical stocks (SRF Ltd and UPL Ltd). The worst performers in February 2025 were largely bottom-up plays, and included IGL, Mphasis, FACT, HUDCO, and TI India.

HOW MID-CAPS DELIVERED ON 1-YEAR RETURNS?

Mid cap stocks as a whole, delivered -0.87% in last one year. Out of 96 mid-cap stocks, only 1 stock more than doubled yoy, while 4 stocks gave over 50% returns. A total of 54 stocks gave negative returns yoy. Here are the top-15 on 1-year returns.

Stock

Symbol Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High DIXON 14,664.75 -16.72% 144.69% 19,148.90 6,051.10 142.35% 23.42% BSE 5,387.00 -2.21% 112.80% 6,133.40 1,941.05 177.53% 12.17% POLICYBZR 1,702.75 -18.52% 73.06% 2,246.90 852.00 99.85% 24.22% COCHINSHIP 1,462.00 -2.21% 68.10% 2,979.45 713.35 104.95% 50.93% MUTHOOTFIN 2,184.00 1.98% 65.98% 2,275.00 1,261.90 73.07% 4.00% SOLARINDS 10,058.00 3.35% 60.75% 13,298.00 6,275.00 60.29% 24.36% RVNL 431.40 11.26% 60.07% 647.00 213.05 102.49% 33.32% INDUSTOWER 348.00 0.94% 58.54% 460.35 206.35 68.65% 24.41% INDHOTEL 801.20 -12.47% 54.63% 894.90 486.95 64.53% 10.47% KALYANKJIL 502.50 -35.15% 50.61% 795.40 321.95 56.08% 36.82% HINDZINC 445.80 1.37% 41.89% 807.70 284.60 56.64% 44.81% POLYCAB 5,856.00 -17.75% 41.60% 7,605.00 4,236.00 38.24% 23.00% OFSS 8,899.00 -27.78% 41.58% 13,220.00 6,381.00 39.46% 32.69% JUBLFOOD 739.05 -4.78% 40.25% 796.75 421.05 75.53% 7.24% TORNTPOWER 1,401.90 -2.06% 39.15% 2,037.00 1,045.05 34.15% 31.18%

Data Source: NSE

On a yoy basis, the list was spread out across sectors, since it was more of a bottom up story for mid-caps. Some of the sectors included New Energy, EMS, financial inclusion, consumer services, telecom, and ecommerce. The list at the bottom was dominated by stocks like IGL, MRPL, Delhivery, Bharat Dynamics, Phoenix, Tata Tech, etc

HOW RESILIENT WERE MID-CAP STOCKS IN LAST ONE YEAR?

In terms of bounce from the lows, the mid-caps overall bounced 5.79%. Total of 5 stocks more than doubled, and 10 jumped over 50%. Top-20 average bounce was 71.27%.

Stock

Symbol Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High PERSISTENT 5,906.65 -6.28% -27.28% 6,788.90 1,965.50 200.52% 13.00% BSE 5,387.00 -2.21% 112.80% 6,133.40 1,941.05 177.53% 12.17% MAZDOCK 2,373.00 11.35% 11.81% 2,930.00 897.70 164.34% 19.01% DIXON 14,664.75 -16.72% 144.69% 19,148.90 6,051.10 142.35% 23.42% PAYTM 741.80 -21.45% 27.38% 1,062.95 310.00 139.29% 30.21% COCHINSHIP 1,462.00 -2.21% 68.10% 2,979.45 713.35 104.95% 50.93% RVNL 431.40 11.26% 60.07% 647.00 213.05 102.49% 33.32% POLICYBZR 1,702.75 -18.52% 73.06% 2,246.90 852.00 99.85% 24.22% COFORGE 8,070.00 -14.17% 33.94% 10,026.80 4,287.25 88.23% 19.52% JUBLFOOD 739.05 -4.78% 40.25% 796.75 421.05 75.53% 7.24% MUTHOOTFIN 2,184.00 1.98% 65.98% 2,275.00 1,261.90 73.07% 4.00% INDUSTOWER 348.00 0.94% 58.54% 460.35 206.35 68.65% 24.41% INDHOTEL 801.20 -12.47% 54.63% 894.90 486.95 64.53% 10.47% BDL 1,276.00 15.11% -23.42% 1,794.70 776.05 64.42% 28.90% SUZLON 58.27 -10.96% 20.68% 86.04 35.50 64.14% 32.28%

Data Source: NSE

On resilience score, the list was dominated by 5 new age tech (Persistent, Dixon, Paytm, Policybazaar, and Coforge). There were also 4 PSUs in the list. The rest were spread out and largely synced with 1-year return rankings list. The list at the bottom included MRPL, Supreme Industries, Apollo Tyres, KPIT Tech, Tata Communications, and Oil India.

HOW CLOSE WERE MID-CAPS TO THE YEARLY HIGHS?

In terms of proximity to the peak, the index was just a good 21.36 % short of the peak. Total of 4 stocks are less than 10% to the peak while 62 stocks are over 30% from peak levels.

Stock

Symbol Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High SBICARD 829.60 14.81% 9.31% 833.50 647.95 28.03% 0.47% SRF 2,829.90 27.07% 21.72% 2,895.00 2,089.10 35.46% 2.25% UPL 599.20 20.63% 13.90% 617.80 430.58 39.16% 3.01% MUTHOOTFIN 2,184.00 1.98% 65.98% 2,275.00 1,261.90 73.07% 4.00% PAGEIND 46,501.00 -6.41% 20.83% 49,849.95 33,070.05 40.61% 6.72% MARICO 686.25 4.14% 25.12% 736.90 486.30 41.12% 6.87% JUBLFOOD 739.05 -4.78% 40.25% 796.75 421.05 75.53% 7.24% BIOCON 371.05 -1.69% 34.30% 404.70 244.55 51.73% 8.31% MAXHEALTH 1,116.20 -6.88% 32.14% 1,227.95 706.45 58.00% 9.10% PATANJALI 1,806.95 0.82% 16.19% 1,992.20 1,169.95 54.45% 9.30% INDHOTEL 801.20 -12.47% 54.63% 894.90 486.95 64.53% 10.47% BSE 5,387.00 -2.21% 112.80% 6,133.40 1,941.05 177.53% 12.17% PERSISTENT 5,906.65 -6.28% -27.28% 6,788.90 1,965.50 200.52% 13.00% APLAPOLLO 1,501.85 -4.79% 1.16% 1,728.95 1,305.00 15.08% 13.14% MPHASIS 2,799.00 0.46% 10.30% 3,237.95 2,187.00 27.98% 13.56%

Data Source: NSE

In terms of proximity to the peak, the list is dominated by financials (SBI Cards, Muthoot Finance, and BSE), Healthcare (Biocon, Max Health, and Patanjali), IT (Persistent and Mphasis), and Chemicals (SRF and UPL). Companies farthest from the peak were stocks like Idea, MRPL, Cochin Shipyards, OIL, HUDCO, HZL etc. There was little evidence of alpha hunting in mid-caps; especially in the midst of this globally chaotic situation.