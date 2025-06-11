Mutual fund folios scale to 23.83 Crore in May 2025

MUTUAL FUNDS ADD 20 LAKH FOLIOS IN MAY 2025

In last 4 months, the spike in SIP stoppage ratio had resulted in slowing of folio growth. As per AMFI, the main reason for the spike in SIP stoppage ratio was the inactive folios that were being closed. However, that exercise has been completed now, and hopefully the SIP stoppage has also normalized. In last 4 months, mutual fund folio addition had slowed substantially. Overall folios added by mutual funds were 31 Lakhs in February, 22 Lakhs in March, and just 18 Lakhs in April 2025. In May 2025, the SIP accretion bounced to 20 Lakhs, and should show smarter recovery in coming months. Over last 11 years, mutual fund folios have grown 6.03 times from 3.95 Crore to 23.83 Crore. SIP stoppage ratio sobered from over 300% in April to just 72% in May 2025.

MF FOLIOS: MACRO PICTURE FOR MAY 2025

Here is the macro picture of mutual fund folio growth for May 2025; across open-ended and close-ended funds?

Macro picture Total Folios May-25 Total Folios May-24 Folio Growth Open ended Funds 23,78,02,650 18,54,14,491 28.25% Closed Ended and Interval Funds 5,10,120 5,53,731 -7.88% Grand Total 23,83,12,770 18,59,68,222 28.15%

Data Source: AMFI

At a macro level, the total number of mutual fund folios as of May 2025 stood at 23.83 Crore; compared to 23.63 Crore in April, 23.45 Crore in March, 23.23 Crore in February, and 22.92 Crore in January 2025. On a yoy basis, growth in total folios for May 2025 stood at 28.15%; compared to 30.21% in April, 31.85% in March, 33.34% in February, and 35.17% in January 2025. With inactive SIPs cleaned up, we should now get a clearer picture.

ACTIVE DEBT FUND FOLIOS: POSITIVE TRACTION AFTER A LONG GAP

Debt fund folios have been under pressure for last couple of years and that trend continues; although there was some reason to smile in May 2025. Debt fund folios as of May 2025 expanded by +0.89%; compared to -1.15% in April, -3.00% in March, and -3.69% in February 2025. Overnight funds, credit risk funds, floater funds, and Banking & PSU Funds saw the sharpest contraction in folios in May 2025.

Active Debt Funds Total Folios May-25 Total Folios May-24 Folio Growth Long Duration Fund 97,786 65,890 48.41% Gilt Fund 2,32,237 1,88,990 22.88% Ultra Short Duration Fund 6,95,720 6,36,325 9.33% Liquid Fund 19,41,435 17,92,865 8.29% Dynamic Bond Fund 2,34,872 2,17,675 7.90% Short Duration Fund 4,75,177 4,42,312 7.43% Medium to Long Duration Fund 1,04,030 99,772 4.27% Money Market Fund 4,45,926 4,31,251 3.40% Gilt Fund with 10-Yr Duration 37,854 37,146 1.91% Medium Duration Fund 2,23,104 2,23,256 -0.07% Corporate Bond Fund 5,41,227 5,41,781 -0.10% Low Duration Fund 8,46,370 8,63,247 -1.96% Banking and PSU Fund 2,38,455 2,51,252 -5.09% Floater Fund 1,98,875 2,11,929 -6.16% Credit Risk Fund 1,82,494 2,01,534 -9.45% Overnight Fund 6,59,424 8,86,752 -25.64% Sub Total – Active Debt Funds 71,54,986 70,91,977 0.89%

Data Source: AMFI

Of the 16 categories of debt funds, 9 categories showed positive growth in folios, with 8 of these categories growing at over 2% yoy in May 2025 and 2 growing in double digits. The leader in terms of folio growth was, Long Duration Funds at 48.41% yoy, followed by gilt funds at 22.88%. Overnight funds saw folio contraction of -25.64% and credit risk folios contracted -9.45% yoy. Four debt fund categories saw yoy folio contraction beyond -5%.

ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS ADD 3.71 CRORE FOLIOS YOY

In May 2025, active equity funds added 3.71 Crore folios; compared to 3.94 Crore folios in April, 4.10 Crore folios in March, 4.23 Crore folios in February, and 4.41 Crore folios in January 2025. For active equity funds, the yoy folio expansion for May 2025 tapered to 28.80%; compared to 31.39% in April, 33.38% in March, 35.22% in February, and 37.9% in January 2025. The rate of growth has been progressively slowing at higher index levels.

Active Equity Funds Total Folios May-25 Total Folios May-24 Folio Growth Multi Cap Fund 98,26,483 65,13,410 50.87% Sectoral/Thematic Funds 3,09,82,541 2,05,67,662 50.64% Mid Cap Fund 2,15,38,476 1,47,90,033 45.63% Dividend Yield Fund 12,00,267 9,25,566 29.68% Value Fund/Contra Fund 83,68,668 65,28,568 28.19% Small Cap Fund 2,52,48,991 1,98,32,640 27.31% Flexi Cap Fund 1,85,10,887 1,47,75,146 25.28% Large & Mid Cap Fund 1,20,69,826 96,41,201 25.19% Large Cap Fund 1,61,75,181 1,39,88,501 15.63% ELSS 1,69,19,934 1,63,07,461 3.76% Focused Fund 52,46,530 50,77,097 3.34% Sub Total – Active Equity Funds 16,60,87,784 12,89,47,285 28.80%

Data Source: AMFI

In May 2025, all 11 active equity fund categories witnessed accretion in folios; although the growth in folios was in single digits in case of focused funds and ELSS funds. The big boost to folio accretion in equity funds came from multi-cap funds 50.87%, sectoral / thematic funds at 50.64%; followed by mid-cap funds at 45.63%, and dividend yield funds at 29.68%. A total of 8 out of 11 equity fund categories saw folio accretion of over 25%. If you look at retail folio addition, the hunt for alpha appears to be quite dominant.

HYBRID FUNDS – ALLOCATION STILL THE KEY NARRATIVE

All the 8 Hybrid and solution funds showed yoy growth in folios; although 4 out of the 8 hybrid fund category funds only managed single-digit yoy growth in May 2025.

Hybrid / Solution Funds Total Folios May-25 Total Folios May-24 Folio Growth Multi Asset Allocation Fund 32,26,116 21,99,811 46.65% Arbitrage Fund 6,31,630 5,13,594 22.98% Equity Savings Fund 4,82,654 4,19,698 15.00% Dynamic Asset Allocation/BAF 52,88,342 46,91,324 12.73% Aggressive Hybrid Fund 58,05,601 54,60,124 6.33% Children’s Fund 30,93,038 29,93,312 3.33% Retirement Fund 30,03,234 29,13,515 3.08% Conservative Hybrid Fund 5,55,080 5,41,125 2.58% Sub Total – Hybrid Funds 2,20,85,695 1,97,32,503 11.93%

Data Source: AMFI

The 8 hybrid funds added 23.5 Lakh folios in the last 1 year; with 4 out of these 8 reporting double-digit folio growth. The best folio growth was once again in multi asset allocation funds at 46.65%, followed by Arbitrage funds at 22.98%, Equity Savings Funds at 15.00%, and Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) at 12.73%. Asset allocation has emerged as a powerful hybrid theme; while arbitrage funds are giving liquid funds a run for their money. Hybrid fund folios grew 11.93% yoy in May 2025; compared to 12.09% in April, 12.39% in March, 12.70% yoy in February, and 12.70% in January 2025. Hybrid funds are losing out on folio addition due to equity index levels; but remains a strong allocation theme.

PASSIVE FUNDS ADD 1.28 CRORE FOLIOS IN LAST ONE YEAR

Net inflows into passive funds in May 2025 fell by over 75% compared to April, as the flows into index funds and index ETFs were relatively subdued.

Passive Funds Total Folios May-25 Total Folios May-24 Folio Growth Index Funds 1,32,34,811 83,63,709 58.24% Other ETFs 2,04,93,330 1,44,77,642 41.55% GOLD ETF 73,68,808 53,20,483 38.50% FOFs investing overseas 13,77,236 14,80,892 -7.00% Sub Total – Passive Funds 4,24,74,185 2,96,42,726 43.29%

Data Source: AMFI

International Fund of Funds (FOF) saw contraction in folios for the ninth month in a row. Index funds dominated folio growth at 58.24%, followed by index ETFs at 41.55%, while gold ETFs held investor interest at 38.50% in May 2025. Passive fund folio growth in May 2025 stood at 43.29%; compared to 45.94% in April, 48.31% in March, 50.15% in February, and 50.92% in January 2025. Growth in passive folios may be gradually waning, but they are likely to gain more mind space, once active managers struggle to beat the benchmark.