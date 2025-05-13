Mutual fund folios struggle to 23.63 Crore in April 2025

MUTUAL FUNDS ADD JUST 18 LAKH FOLIOS IN APRIL 2025
In the last 4 months, mutual fund folio addition is down to a crawl, largely because SIP folios are actually contracting. Overall folios added by mutual funds were 31 Lakhs in February, 22 Lakhs in March, and just 18 Lakhs in April 2025. It has been a virtual crawl as a spike in SIP closures is putting pressure on overall folio count. These are just unique mutual fund accounts (folios), and unique investors in mutual funds mapped by PAN is just 5.5 Crore. Over last 11 years, mutual fund folios have grown 5.98 times from 3.95 Crore to 23.63 Crore. Incidentally, SIP stoppage ratio has spiked to almost 300% in April 2025.
MF FOLIOS: MACRO PICTURE FOR APRIL 2025
Here is the macro picture of mutual fund folio growth for April 2025; across open-ended and close-ended funds?
|Macro picture
|Total Folios Apr-25
|Total Folios Apr-24
|Folio Growth
|Open ended Funds
|23,57,81,584
|18,09,08,486
|30.33%
|Closed Ended and Interval Funds
|5,13,440
|5,59,800
|-8.28%
|Grand Total
|23,62,95,024
|18,14,68,286
|30.21%
Data Source: AMFI
At a macro level, the total number of mutual fund folios as of April 2025 stood at 23.63 Crore; compared to 23.45 Crore in March, 23.23 Crore in February, 22.92 Crore in January, and 22.50 Crore in December. On a yoy basis, growth in total folios for April 2025 stood at 30.21%; compared to 31.85% in March, 33.34% in February, 35.17% in January, and 36.46% in December 2024. SIP closures has clearly slowed the progress of SIP folio build-up.
ACTIVE DEBT FUND FOLIOS CONTRACT, BUT GAINING TRACTION
Debt fund folios have been under pressure for last couple of years and that trend continues; although the trend is starting to favour debt funds. Debt fund folios as of April 2025 contracted by -1.15% yoy; compared to -3.0% in March, -3.69% in February, and -4.45% in January 2025. Overnight funds, credit risk funds, and floater funds have seen the sharpest contraction in folios in April 2025.
|Active Debt Funds
|Total Folios Apr-25
|Total Folios Apr-24
|Folio Growth
|Long Duration Fund
|94,353
|66,056
|42.84%
|Gilt Fund
|2,23,026
|1,88,788
|18.14%
|Liquid Fund
|19,12,584
|17,95,314
|6.53%
|Ultra Short Duration Fund
|6,72,543
|6,37,892
|5.43%
|Dynamic Bond Fund
|2,30,028
|2,19,635
|4.73%
|Short Duration Fund
|4,63,334
|4,48,556
|3.29%
|Medium to Long Duration Fund
|1,03,165
|1,00,474
|2.68%
|Money Market Fund
|4,41,187
|4,32,420
|2.03%
|Gilt Fund with 10-Y duration
|36,986
|37,674
|-1.83%
|Corporate Bond Fund
|5,34,052
|5,50,184
|-2.93%
|Medium Duration Fund
|2,19,285
|2,26,970
|-3.39%
|Low Duration Fund
|8,38,798
|8,77,232
|-4.38%
|Banking and PSU Fund
|2,37,042
|2,54,666
|-6.92%
|Floater Fund
|1,97,464
|2,14,429
|-7.91%
|Credit Risk Fund
|1,81,652
|2,05,509
|-11.61%
|Overnight Fund
|6,51,034
|8,62,266
|-24.50%
|Sub Total – Active Debt Funds
|70,36,533
|71,18,065
|-1.15%
Data Source: AMFI
Out of the 16 categories of debt funds, 8 categories showed positive growth in folios, with each of these 8 categories growing by over 2% yoy in April 2025. The leader in terms of folio growth was, Long Duration Funds at 42.84% yoy, followed by gilt funds at 18.14%. Overnight funds again saw folio contraction of -24.50% and credit risk folios contracted of -11.61% yoy. A total of 4 debt fund categories saw yoy folio contraction of more than 6%.
ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS ADD 3.94 CRORE FOLIOS YOY
In April 2025, active equity funds added 3.94 Crore folios; compared to 4.10 Crore folios in March, 4.23 Crore folios in February, and 4.41 Crore folios in January 2025. For active equity funds, the yoy folio expansion for April 2025 tapered to 31.39%; compared to 33.38% in March, 35.22% in February, 37.9% in January, and 39.4% in December 2024. The rate of growth has been progressively falling.
|Active Equity Funds
|Total Folios Apr-25
|Total Folios Apr-24
|Folio Growth
|Sectoral/Thematic Funds
|3,08,95,904
|1,90,67,350
|62.04%
|Multi Cap Fund
|96,35,087
|62,83,413
|53.34%
|Mid Cap Fund
|2,13,10,959
|1,43,80,224
|48.20%
|Dividend Yield Fund
|12,00,423
|9,01,907
|33.10%
|Value Fund/Contra Fund
|83,07,959
|63,48,393
|30.87%
|Small Cap Fund
|2,51,41,474
|1,94,02,862
|29.58%
|Large & Mid Cap Fund
|1,19,57,644
|94,58,793
|26.42%
|Flexi Cap Fund
|1,82,09,314
|1,45,35,204
|25.28%
|Large Cap Fund
|1,60,90,916
|1,38,58,639
|16.11%
|ELSS
|1,69,74,967
|1,62,28,330
|4.60%
|Focused Fund
|52,33,413
|50,87,570
|2.87%
|Sub Total – Active Equity Funds
|16,49,58,060
|12,55,52,685
|31.39%
Data Source: AMFI
In April 2025, all 11 active equity fund categories witnessed accretion in folios; although the growth in folios was in single digits in case of focused funds and ELSS funds. The big boost to folio accretion in equity funds came from sectoral / thematic funds at 62.04%; followed by multi-cap funds at 53.34%, mid-cap funds at 48.20%, and dividend yield funds at 33.10%. A total of 5 equity fund categories saw folio accretion of over 30%. This list includes sectoral funds, multi-cap funds, mid-cap funds, dividend yield funds, and contra funds. One trend is that the obsession to hunt for alpha through sectoral themes appears to be waning.
HYBRID FUNDS – ALLOCATION STILL A STRONG THEME
All the 8 Hybrid and solution funds showed yoy growth in folios; but 4 out of the 8 hybrid fund category funds only managed single-digit yoy growth in April 2025.
|Hybrid / Solution Funds
|Total Folios Apr-25
|Total Folios Apr-24
|Folio Growth
|Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|31,21,223
|21,01,004
|48.56%
|Arbitrage Fund
|6,13,752
|5,04,940
|21.55%
|Equity Savings Fund
|4,80,108
|4,15,199
|15.63%
|Dynamic Asset Allocation/BAF
|52,52,235
|46,55,854
|12.81%
|Balanced Hybrid Fund
|57,86,464
|54,42,365
|6.32%
|Retirement Fund
|29,99,887
|28,81,792
|4.10%
|Children’s Fund
|30,84,694
|29,88,784
|3.21%
|Conservative Hybrid Fund
|5,50,659
|5,38,841
|2.19%
|Sub Total – Hybrid Funds
|2,18,89,022
|1,95,28,779
|12.09%
Data Source: AMFI
The 8 hybrid funds added 23.6 Lakh folios in the last 1 year; with only 4 out of these 8 reporting double-digit folio growth. The best folio growth was once again in multi asset allocation funds at 48.56%, followed by Arbitrage funds at 21.55%, Equity Savings Funds at 15.63%, and Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) at 12.81%. Asset allocation has emerged as a powerful hybrid theme; while arbitrage funds are giving liquid fund a run for their money. Hybrid fund folios grew 12.09% yoy in April 2025; compared to 12.39% in March, 12.70% yoy in February, 12.70% in January, and 14.28% in December, 2024. Hybrid funds may also be losing out on folio addition, but remains a strong allocation theme.
PASSIVE FUNDS ADD 1.32 CRORE FOLIOS IN LAST ONE YEAR
The big story among passive funds in April 2025 was that it was only the second month in the last 1 year, when monthly inflows had crossed ₹20,000 Crore. Here is a quick dekko.
|Passive Funds
|Total Folios Apr-25
|Total Folios Apr-24
|Folio Growth
|Index Funds
|1,31,42,219
|79,83,396
|64.62%
|Other ETFs
|2,02,28,722
|1,40,29,727
|44.18%
|GOLD ETF
|71,44,848
|51,83,711
|37.83%
|Fund of funds investing overseas
|13,82,180
|15,12,123
|-8.59%
|Sub Total – Passive Funds
|4,18,97,969
|2,87,08,957
|45.94%
Data Source: AMFI
International Fund of Funds (FOF) saw contraction in folios for the eighth month in a row. Index funds dominated folio growth at 64.62%, followed by index ETFs at 44.18%, while gold ETFs held investor interest at 37.83% in April 2025. Passive fund folio growth in April 2025 stood at 45.94%; compared to 48.31% in March, 50.15% in February, 50.92% in January, and 52.4% in December 2024. Growth in passive folios may be gradually waning, but they have surely regained investor mind-space in the last 2 months.
