Mutual fund folios struggle to 23.63 Crore in April 2025

MUTUAL FUNDS ADD JUST 18 LAKH FOLIOS IN APRIL 2025

In the last 4 months, mutual fund folio addition is down to a crawl, largely because SIP folios are actually contracting. Overall folios added by mutual funds were 31 Lakhs in February, 22 Lakhs in March, and just 18 Lakhs in April 2025. It has been a virtual crawl as a spike in SIP closures is putting pressure on overall folio count. These are just unique mutual fund accounts (folios), and unique investors in mutual funds mapped by PAN is just 5.5 Crore. Over last 11 years, mutual fund folios have grown 5.98 times from 3.95 Crore to 23.63 Crore. Incidentally, SIP stoppage ratio has spiked to almost 300% in April 2025.

MF FOLIOS: MACRO PICTURE FOR APRIL 2025

Here is the macro picture of mutual fund folio growth for April 2025; across open-ended and close-ended funds?

Macro picture Total Folios Apr-25 Total Folios Apr-24 Folio Growth Open ended Funds 23,57,81,584 18,09,08,486 30.33% Closed Ended and Interval Funds 5,13,440 5,59,800 -8.28% Grand Total 23,62,95,024 18,14,68,286 30.21%

Data Source: AMFI

At a macro level, the total number of mutual fund folios as of April 2025 stood at 23.63 Crore; compared to 23.45 Crore in March, 23.23 Crore in February, 22.92 Crore in January, and 22.50 Crore in December. On a yoy basis, growth in total folios for April 2025 stood at 30.21%; compared to 31.85% in March, 33.34% in February, 35.17% in January, and 36.46% in December 2024. SIP closures has clearly slowed the progress of SIP folio build-up.

ACTIVE DEBT FUND FOLIOS CONTRACT, BUT GAINING TRACTION

Debt fund folios have been under pressure for last couple of years and that trend continues; although the trend is starting to favour debt funds. Debt fund folios as of April 2025 contracted by -1.15% yoy; compared to -3.0% in March, -3.69% in February, and -4.45% in January 2025. Overnight funds, credit risk funds, and floater funds have seen the sharpest contraction in folios in April 2025.

Active Debt Funds Total Folios Apr-25 Total Folios Apr-24 Folio Growth Long Duration Fund 94,353 66,056 42.84% Gilt Fund 2,23,026 1,88,788 18.14% Liquid Fund 19,12,584 17,95,314 6.53% Ultra Short Duration Fund 6,72,543 6,37,892 5.43% Dynamic Bond Fund 2,30,028 2,19,635 4.73% Short Duration Fund 4,63,334 4,48,556 3.29% Medium to Long Duration Fund 1,03,165 1,00,474 2.68% Money Market Fund 4,41,187 4,32,420 2.03% Gilt Fund with 10-Y duration 36,986 37,674 -1.83% Corporate Bond Fund 5,34,052 5,50,184 -2.93% Medium Duration Fund 2,19,285 2,26,970 -3.39% Low Duration Fund 8,38,798 8,77,232 -4.38% Banking and PSU Fund 2,37,042 2,54,666 -6.92% Floater Fund 1,97,464 2,14,429 -7.91% Credit Risk Fund 1,81,652 2,05,509 -11.61% Overnight Fund 6,51,034 8,62,266 -24.50% Sub Total – Active Debt Funds 70,36,533 71,18,065 -1.15%

Data Source: AMFI

Out of the 16 categories of debt funds, 8 categories showed positive growth in folios, with each of these 8 categories growing by over 2% yoy in April 2025. The leader in terms of folio growth was, Long Duration Funds at 42.84% yoy, followed by gilt funds at 18.14%. Overnight funds again saw folio contraction of -24.50% and credit risk folios contracted of -11.61% yoy. A total of 4 debt fund categories saw yoy folio contraction of more than 6%.

ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS ADD 3.94 CRORE FOLIOS YOY

In April 2025, active equity funds added 3.94 Crore folios; compared to 4.10 Crore folios in March, 4.23 Crore folios in February, and 4.41 Crore folios in January 2025. For active equity funds, the yoy folio expansion for April 2025 tapered to 31.39%; compared to 33.38% in March, 35.22% in February, 37.9% in January, and 39.4% in December 2024. The rate of growth has been progressively falling.

Active Equity Funds Total Folios Apr-25 Total Folios Apr-24 Folio Growth Sectoral/Thematic Funds 3,08,95,904 1,90,67,350 62.04% Multi Cap Fund 96,35,087 62,83,413 53.34% Mid Cap Fund 2,13,10,959 1,43,80,224 48.20% Dividend Yield Fund 12,00,423 9,01,907 33.10% Value Fund/Contra Fund 83,07,959 63,48,393 30.87% Small Cap Fund 2,51,41,474 1,94,02,862 29.58% Large & Mid Cap Fund 1,19,57,644 94,58,793 26.42% Flexi Cap Fund 1,82,09,314 1,45,35,204 25.28% Large Cap Fund 1,60,90,916 1,38,58,639 16.11% ELSS 1,69,74,967 1,62,28,330 4.60% Focused Fund 52,33,413 50,87,570 2.87% Sub Total – Active Equity Funds 16,49,58,060 12,55,52,685 31.39%

Data Source: AMFI

In April 2025, all 11 active equity fund categories witnessed accretion in folios; although the growth in folios was in single digits in case of focused funds and ELSS funds. The big boost to folio accretion in equity funds came from sectoral / thematic funds at 62.04%; followed by multi-cap funds at 53.34%, mid-cap funds at 48.20%, and dividend yield funds at 33.10%. A total of 5 equity fund categories saw folio accretion of over 30%. This list includes sectoral funds, multi-cap funds, mid-cap funds, dividend yield funds, and contra funds. One trend is that the obsession to hunt for alpha through sectoral themes appears to be waning.

HYBRID FUNDS – ALLOCATION STILL A STRONG THEME

All the 8 Hybrid and solution funds showed yoy growth in folios; but 4 out of the 8 hybrid fund category funds only managed single-digit yoy growth in April 2025.

Hybrid / Solution Funds Total Folios Apr-25 Total Folios Apr-24 Folio Growth Multi Asset Allocation Fund 31,21,223 21,01,004 48.56% Arbitrage Fund 6,13,752 5,04,940 21.55% Equity Savings Fund 4,80,108 4,15,199 15.63% Dynamic Asset Allocation/BAF 52,52,235 46,55,854 12.81% Balanced Hybrid Fund 57,86,464 54,42,365 6.32% Retirement Fund 29,99,887 28,81,792 4.10% Children’s Fund 30,84,694 29,88,784 3.21% Conservative Hybrid Fund 5,50,659 5,38,841 2.19% Sub Total – Hybrid Funds 2,18,89,022 1,95,28,779 12.09%

Data Source: AMFI

The 8 hybrid funds added 23.6 Lakh folios in the last 1 year; with only 4 out of these 8 reporting double-digit folio growth. The best folio growth was once again in multi asset allocation funds at 48.56%, followed by Arbitrage funds at 21.55%, Equity Savings Funds at 15.63%, and Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) at 12.81%. Asset allocation has emerged as a powerful hybrid theme; while arbitrage funds are giving liquid fund a run for their money. Hybrid fund folios grew 12.09% yoy in April 2025; compared to 12.39% in March, 12.70% yoy in February, 12.70% in January, and 14.28% in December, 2024. Hybrid funds may also be losing out on folio addition, but remains a strong allocation theme.

PASSIVE FUNDS ADD 1.32 CRORE FOLIOS IN LAST ONE YEAR

The big story among passive funds in April 2025 was that it was only the second month in the last 1 year, when monthly inflows had crossed ₹20,000 Crore. Here is a quick dekko.

Passive Funds Total Folios Apr-25 Total Folios Apr-24 Folio Growth Index Funds 1,31,42,219 79,83,396 64.62% Other ETFs 2,02,28,722 1,40,29,727 44.18% GOLD ETF 71,44,848 51,83,711 37.83% Fund of funds investing overseas 13,82,180 15,12,123 -8.59% Sub Total – Passive Funds 4,18,97,969 2,87,08,957 45.94%

Data Source: AMFI

International Fund of Funds (FOF) saw contraction in folios for the eighth month in a row. Index funds dominated folio growth at 64.62%, followed by index ETFs at 44.18%, while gold ETFs held investor interest at 37.83% in April 2025. Passive fund folio growth in April 2025 stood at 45.94%; compared to 48.31% in March, 50.15% in February, 50.92% in January, and 52.4% in December 2024. Growth in passive folios may be gradually waning, but they have surely regained investor mind-space in the last 2 months.