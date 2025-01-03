Mutual Funds That Consistently Deliver 10% Annual Returns

Is it possible to get 10% annual returns on MF investments? Financiers often ask the question, and the answer is a little more nuanced than just a simple yes or no. The piece explores the realities of this attractive return target, considering the factors that influence MF performance and what investors should realistically expect.
Generally speaking, 10% annual returns on MF are often regarded as one benchmark of a successful long-term investor. When compounded over many years, this rate can grow the portfolio by astronomical proportions. However, it’s crucial to understand that consistently achieving this level of return long-term is extremely challenging, if not impossible.
The stock exchange, where most mutual funds invest, is inherently cyclical. It experiences periods of growth, called bull markets, and periods of decline, known as bear markets. Such fluctuations make it very hard for any fund to repay steadily every year. Some years will see 10% annual returns on MF and more, while others may see a decline.
It is very unlikely to achieve consistent MF returns of 10%. However, many well-managed mutual funds can achieve a considerable average annual return over a longer period, say, a decade. This means that while some years will be lower or even negative, others will be much higher, averaging around 10% over the long haul.
The key to successful Mutual funds’ annual returns is being rational. While it is perfectly natural to aim higher, market fluctuations cannot be avoided.
One cannot reasonably expect exceptionally high and consistent MF returns year after year. The emphasis should be on creating a diversified portfolio of well-managed funds and adopting a long-term investment horizon.
For example, a SIP is far more likely to end positively than chasing short-term gains or attempting to time the market. These are notoriously tricky and often detrimental to more extended returns.
The notion of achieving a 10% annual return on MF is alluring. However, in practice, expecting it to perform perfectly with market volatility is rather difficult. What should be targeted is long-term growth and consistent investing to fulfil one’s goals under the expert guidance of a financial advisor.
