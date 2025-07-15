NBP of LIC and Private Insurers contracts in June 2025

JUNE 2025 – NBP CONTRACTS ACROSS THE BOARD

The growth in NBP (new business premium) was negative for LIC and for private insurers for June 2025. While the NBP of private insurers contracted -2.5%, LIC contracted -3.4%, leading to an overall contraction in NBP of -3.1% for June. For the first quarter of FY26, the NBP has expanded, albeit in single digits only. In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction of -14.7% in June 2025, due to contraction in Group Single Premium and individual non-single premium policies. Here is a quick look at June 2025 insurance story.

JUNE 2025 NBP CONTRACTS -3.1%, FY26 GROWS 4.3%

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for June 2025.

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 4,661.52 3,823.65 21.91% 11.56% Individual Non Single Premium 9,058.63 8,310.61 9.00% 4.42% Group Single Premium 26,038.11 28,711.03 -9.31% 1.38% Group Non Single Premium 42.63 510.78 -91.65% -53.68% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,316.25 1,077.62 22.14% 61.17% Grand Total Premium Flows 41,117.14 42,433.69 -3.10% 4.25% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 1,888.72 1,738.98 8.61% 5.15% Individual Non Single Premium 6,518.80 5,759.54 13.18% 8.40% Group Single Premium 4,068.77 5,538.14 -26.53% -2.00% Group Non Single Premium 13.07 2.23 486.10% 106.50% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,232.78 1,027.93 19.93% 31.23% Private Insurer Premium Flows 13,722.14 14,066.82 -2.45% 5.72% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 2,772.81 2,084.67 33.01% 16.93% Individual Non Single Premium 2,539.82 2,551.07 -0.44% -4.03% Group Single Premium 21,969.34 23,172.89 -5.19% 2.28% Group Non Single Premium 29.56 508.55 -94.19% -59.04% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 83.47 49.69 67.98% 414.11% LIC Premium Flows 27,395.00 28,366.87 -3.43% 3.43%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for June 2025 and FY25 till date.

Life insurance sector saw yoy contraction in first year premiums of -3.1% in June 2025. Private insurers did tad better, contracting NBP at -2.5% in June 2025, while LIC trailed with NBP contraction of -3.4%. The corresponding figures for cumulative FY26 is marginally in the positive.

Overall premium collections for June 2025 was lower YOY, but higher MOM at ₹41,117 Crore. Private insurers saw their share of NBP falling to 33.4%; compared to 39.6% in May, 38.0% in April, 39.9% in March, and 48.3% in February 2025. The share of LIC was up correspondingly to 66.6% in June 2025; compared to 60.4% in May, 62.0% in April, and 60.1% in March 2025.

On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are higher in June; but still lower than the yoy period. In Q1FY26, private insurers NBP growth at 5.7% is higher than LIC at 3.4%.

LIC WITNESSES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD

In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction in June, but private insurers showed improved policy sales.

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 1,13,192 1,04,637 8.18% -3.10% Individual Non Single Premium 18,91,019 20,71,029 -8.69% -10.44% Group Single Premium 196 308 -36.36% -13.37% Group Non Single Premium 392 334 17.37% -2.69% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,455 2,974 -51.08% -34.97% Grand Total No. of Policies 20,06,254 21,79,282 -7.94% -10.11% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 35,318 24,320 45.22% 10.73% Individual Non Single Premium 7,20,784 6,89,473 4.54% -1.25% Group Single Premium 180 254 -29.13% -7.94% Group Non Single Premium 17 5 240.00% 128.00% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 556 530 4.91% 5.26% Private Insurer No. of Policies 7,56,855 7,14,582 5.92% -0.80% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 77,874 80,317 -3.04% -7.73% Individual Non Single Premium 11,70,235 13,81,556 -15.30% -15.16% Group Single Premium 16 54 -70.37% -33.33% Group Non Single Premium 375 329 13.98% -6.16% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 899 2,444 -63.22% -47.32% LIC No. of Policies 12,49,399 14,64,700 -14.70% -14.80%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for June 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

The overall insurance sector saw a fall in number of policies sold at -7.9% for June 2025. While the number of policies sold by LIC fell by -14.7%, the policy sales by the private players actually expanded by 5.9%.

Overall policies sold for June 2025 were sharply higher MOM at 20.06 Lakhs, but was lower on yoy basis. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies improve marginally to 37.7% in June 2025; compared to 36.1% in May, 36.7% in April, and 28.5% in March 2025. LIC saw its share for June 2025 fall marginally to 62.3%; compared to 63.9%, 63.3%, and 71.5% in the previous three months.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in June 2025.

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN JUNE 2025

In June 2025, 4 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP falling -2.45% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 63.6% of NBP.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 651.67 604.94 7.72% Individual Non Single Premium 1,380.42 1,207.15 14.35% Group Single Premium 501.43 1,123.12 -55.35% Group Non Single Premium 3.02 0.39 674.36% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 83.83 54.36 54.21% Total 2,620.37 2,989.95 -12.36%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹2,620.37 Crore in June 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw -12.4% yoy contraction in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 674.4% came from Group non-Single premium policies, albeit on a small base. This was followed by Individual Group Yearly Premium Policies growing 54.2%. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 397.78 367.50 8.24% Individual Non Single Premium 1,120.84 999.13 12.18% Group Single Premium 980.23 1,301.34 -24.68% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 24.52 26.32 -6.84% Total 2,523.36 2,694.29 -6.34%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹2,523.36 Crore in June 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw flat -6.3% contraction in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 12.2% came from Individual non-single premium policies, while contraction was seen in Group Single Premium and Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 160.29 138.93 15.37% Individual Non Single Premium 536.76 601.47 -10.76% Group Single Premium 440.93 502.63 -12.28% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 434.97 267.87 62.38% Total 1,572.94 1,510.90 4.11%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,572.94 Crore in June 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 4.1% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 62.4% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies, followed by Individual Single Premium policies expanding at 15.4%. Group Single Premium policies and Individual non-single premium policies contracted yoy. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 261.11 227.86 14.59% Individual Non Single Premium 656.82 537.79 22.13% Group Single Premium 136.93 117.34 16.70% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 29.89 10.98 172.22% Total 1,084.75 893.97 21.34%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,084.75 Crore in June 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance saw robust 21.3% growth in new business premium yoy. Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies at 172.2% led the growth in NBP; while other categories too grew in double digits. Let us turn to Tata AIA Life Insurance.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 56.69 69.29 -18.18% Individual Non Single Premium 782.73 593.75 31.83% Group Single Premium 36.02 30.30 18.88% Group Non Single Premium 0.06 0.27 -77.78% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 54.01 16.62 224.97% Total 929.52 710.23 30.88%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹929.52 Crore in June 2025, Tata AIA Life NBP expanded by 30.9% yoy. Positive growth was seen in Group Yearly Renewable premium policies at 225.0%. Contraction was seen in Group non-Single Premium policies and Individual Single Premium policies.