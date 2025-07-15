NBP of LIC and Private Insurers contracts in June 2025

JUNE 2025 – NBP CONTRACTS ACROSS THE BOARD
The growth in NBP (new business premium) was negative for LIC and for private insurers for June 2025. While the NBP of private insurers contracted -2.5%, LIC contracted -3.4%, leading to an overall contraction in NBP of -3.1% for June. For the first quarter of FY26, the NBP has expanded, albeit in single digits only. In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction of -14.7% in June 2025, due to contraction in Group Single Premium and individual non-single premium policies. Here is a quick look at June 2025 insurance story.
JUNE 2025 NBP CONTRACTS -3.1%, FY26 GROWS 4.3%
The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for June 2025.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(Jun-25)
|NBP
(Jun-24)
|Growth YOY (%)
Jun-25 / Jun-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|4,661.52
|3,823.65
|21.91%
|11.56%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|9,058.63
|8,310.61
|9.00%
|4.42%
|Group Single Premium
|26,038.11
|28,711.03
|-9.31%
|1.38%
|Group Non Single Premium
|42.63
|510.78
|-91.65%
|-53.68%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,316.25
|1,077.62
|22.14%
|61.17%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|41,117.14
|42,433.69
|-3.10%
|4.25%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|1,888.72
|1,738.98
|8.61%
|5.15%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|6,518.80
|5,759.54
|13.18%
|8.40%
|Group Single Premium
|4,068.77
|5,538.14
|-26.53%
|-2.00%
|Group Non Single Premium
|13.07
|2.23
|486.10%
|106.50%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,232.78
|1,027.93
|19.93%
|31.23%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|13,722.14
|14,066.82
|-2.45%
|5.72%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|2,772.81
|2,084.67
|33.01%
|16.93%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|2,539.82
|2,551.07
|-0.44%
|-4.03%
|Group Single Premium
|21,969.34
|23,172.89
|-5.19%
|2.28%
|Group Non Single Premium
|29.56
|508.55
|-94.19%
|-59.04%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|83.47
|49.69
|67.98%
|414.11%
|LIC Premium Flows
|27,395.00
|28,366.87
|-3.43%
|3.43%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for June 2025 and FY25 till date.
On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are higher in June; but still lower than the yoy period. In Q1FY26, private insurers NBP growth at 5.7% is higher than LIC at 3.4%.
LIC WITNESSES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD
In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction in June, but private insurers showed improved policy sales.
|PARTICULARS
|Policies
(Jun-2025)
|Policies
(Jun-2024)
|Growth YOY (%)
Jun-25 / Jun-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|1,13,192
|1,04,637
|8.18%
|-3.10%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|18,91,019
|20,71,029
|-8.69%
|-10.44%
|Group Single Premium
|196
|308
|-36.36%
|-13.37%
|Group Non Single Premium
|392
|334
|17.37%
|-2.69%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,455
|2,974
|-51.08%
|-34.97%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|20,06,254
|21,79,282
|-7.94%
|-10.11%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|35,318
|24,320
|45.22%
|10.73%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|7,20,784
|6,89,473
|4.54%
|-1.25%
|Group Single Premium
|180
|254
|-29.13%
|-7.94%
|Group Non Single Premium
|17
|5
|240.00%
|128.00%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|556
|530
|4.91%
|5.26%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|7,56,855
|7,14,582
|5.92%
|-0.80%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|77,874
|80,317
|-3.04%
|-7.73%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|11,70,235
|13,81,556
|-15.30%
|-15.16%
|Group Single Premium
|16
|54
|-70.37%
|-33.33%
|Group Non Single Premium
|375
|329
|13.98%
|-6.16%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|899
|2,444
|-63.22%
|-47.32%
|LIC No. of Policies
|12,49,399
|14,64,700
|-14.70%
|-14.80%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are quick life insurance takeaways for June 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in June 2025.
NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN JUNE 2025
In June 2025, 4 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP falling -2.45% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 63.6% of NBP.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Jun-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jun-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|651.67
|604.94
|7.72%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,380.42
|1,207.15
|14.35%
|Group Single Premium
|501.43
|1,123.12
|-55.35%
|Group Non Single Premium
|3.02
|0.39
|674.36%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|83.83
|54.36
|54.21%
|Total
|2,620.37
|2,989.95
|-12.36%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹2,620.37 Crore in June 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw -12.4% yoy contraction in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 674.4% came from Group non-Single premium policies, albeit on a small base. This was followed by Individual Group Yearly Premium Policies growing 54.2%. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE
|Jun-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jun-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|397.78
|367.50
|8.24%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,120.84
|999.13
|12.18%
|Group Single Premium
|980.23
|1,301.34
|-24.68%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|24.52
|26.32
|-6.84%
|Total
|2,523.36
|2,694.29
|-6.34%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹2,523.36 Crore in June 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw flat -6.3% contraction in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 12.2% came from Individual non-single premium policies, while contraction was seen in Group Single Premium and Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|Jun-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jun-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|160.29
|138.93
|15.37%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|536.76
|601.47
|-10.76%
|Group Single Premium
|440.93
|502.63
|-12.28%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|434.97
|267.87
|62.38%
|Total
|1,572.94
|1,510.90
|4.11%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,572.94 Crore in June 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 4.1% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 62.4% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies, followed by Individual Single Premium policies expanding at 15.4%. Group Single Premium policies and Individual non-single premium policies contracted yoy. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.
|AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE
|Jun-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jun-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|261.11
|227.86
|14.59%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|656.82
|537.79
|22.13%
|Group Single Premium
|136.93
|117.34
|16.70%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|29.89
|10.98
|172.22%
|Total
|1,084.75
|893.97
|21.34%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,084.75 Crore in June 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance saw robust 21.3% growth in new business premium yoy. Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies at 172.2% led the growth in NBP; while other categories too grew in double digits. Let us turn to Tata AIA Life Insurance.
|TATA AIA LIFE INSURANCE
|Jun-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jun-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|56.69
|69.29
|-18.18%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|782.73
|593.75
|31.83%
|Group Single Premium
|36.02
|30.30
|18.88%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.06
|0.27
|-77.78%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|54.01
|16.62
|224.97%
|Total
|929.52
|710.23
|30.88%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹929.52 Crore in June 2025, Tata AIA Life NBP expanded by 30.9% yoy. Positive growth was seen in Group Yearly Renewable premium policies at 225.0%. Contraction was seen in Group non-Single Premium policies and Individual Single Premium policies.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.