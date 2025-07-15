iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NBP of LIC and Private Insurers contracts in June 2025

15 Jul 2025 , 11:22 AM

JUNE 2025 – NBP CONTRACTS ACROSS THE BOARD         

The growth in NBP (new business premium) was negative for LIC and for private insurers for June 2025. While the NBP of private insurers contracted -2.5%, LIC contracted -3.4%, leading to an overall contraction in NBP of -3.1% for June. For the first quarter of FY26, the NBP has expanded, albeit in single digits only. In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction of -14.7% in June 2025, due to contraction in Group Single Premium and individual non-single premium policies. Here is a quick look at June 2025 insurance story.

JUNE 2025 NBP CONTRACTS -3.1%, FY26 GROWS 4.3%

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for June 2025.

PARTICULARS NBP
(Jun-25)		 NBP
(Jun-24)		 Growth YOY (%)
Jun-25 / Jun-24		 Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
Individual Single Premium 4,661.52 3,823.65 21.91% 11.56%
Individual Non Single Premium 9,058.63 8,310.61 9.00% 4.42%
Group Single Premium 26,038.11 28,711.03 -9.31% 1.38%
Group Non Single Premium 42.63 510.78 -91.65% -53.68%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,316.25 1,077.62 22.14% 61.17%
Grand Total Premium Flows 41,117.14 42,433.69 -3.10% 4.25%
PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES        
Individual Single Premium 1,888.72 1,738.98 8.61% 5.15%
Individual Non Single Premium 6,518.80 5,759.54 13.18% 8.40%
Group Single Premium 4,068.77 5,538.14 -26.53% -2.00%
Group Non Single Premium 13.07 2.23 486.10% 106.50%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,232.78 1,027.93 19.93% 31.23%
Private Insurer Premium Flows 13,722.14 14,066.82 -2.45% 5.72%
LIC OF INDIA        
Individual Single Premium 2,772.81 2,084.67 33.01% 16.93%
Individual Non Single Premium 2,539.82 2,551.07 -0.44% -4.03%
Group Single Premium 21,969.34 23,172.89 -5.19% 2.28%
Group Non Single Premium 29.56 508.55 -94.19% -59.04%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 83.47 49.69 67.98% 414.11%
LIC Premium Flows 27,395.00 28,366.87 -3.43% 3.43%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for June 2025 and FY25 till date.

  • Life insurance sector saw yoy contraction in first year premiums of -3.1% in June 2025. Private insurers did tad better, contracting NBP at -2.5% in June 2025, while LIC trailed with NBP contraction of -3.4%. The corresponding figures for cumulative FY26 is marginally in the positive.
  • Overall premium collections for June 2025 was lower YOY, but higher MOM at ₹41,117 Crore. Private insurers saw their share of NBP falling to 33.4%; compared to 39.6% in May, 38.0% in April, 39.9% in March, and 48.3% in February 2025. The share of LIC was up correspondingly to 66.6% in June 2025; compared to 60.4% in May, 62.0% in April, and 60.1% in March 2025.

On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are higher in June; but still lower than the yoy period. In Q1FY26, private insurers NBP growth at 5.7% is higher than LIC at 3.4%.

LIC WITNESSES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD

In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction in June, but private insurers showed improved policy sales.

PARTICULARS Policies
(Jun-2025)		 Policies
(Jun-2024)		 Growth YOY (%)
Jun-25 / Jun-24		 Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
Individual Single Premium 1,13,192 1,04,637 8.18% -3.10%
Individual Non Single Premium 18,91,019 20,71,029 -8.69% -10.44%
Group Single Premium 196 308 -36.36% -13.37%
Group Non Single Premium 392 334 17.37% -2.69%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,455 2,974 -51.08% -34.97%
Grand Total No. of Policies 20,06,254 21,79,282 -7.94% -10.11%
PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES        
Individual Single Premium 35,318 24,320 45.22% 10.73%
Individual Non Single Premium 7,20,784 6,89,473 4.54% -1.25%
Group Single Premium 180 254 -29.13% -7.94%
Group Non Single Premium 17 5 240.00% 128.00%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 556 530 4.91% 5.26%
Private Insurer No. of Policies 7,56,855 7,14,582 5.92% -0.80%
LIC OF INDIA        
Individual Single Premium 77,874 80,317 -3.04% -7.73%
Individual Non Single Premium 11,70,235 13,81,556 -15.30% -15.16%
Group Single Premium 16 54 -70.37% -33.33%
Group Non Single Premium 375 329 13.98% -6.16%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 899 2,444 -63.22% -47.32%
LIC No. of Policies 12,49,399 14,64,700 -14.70% -14.80%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for June 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

  • The overall insurance sector saw a fall in number of policies sold at -7.9% for June 2025. While the number of policies sold by LIC fell by -14.7%, the policy sales by the private players actually expanded by 5.9%.
  • Overall policies sold for June 2025 were sharply higher MOM at 20.06 Lakhs, but was lower on yoy basis. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies improve marginally to 37.7% in June 2025; compared to 36.1% in May, 36.7% in April, and 28.5% in March 2025. LIC saw its share for June 2025 fall marginally to 62.3%; compared to 63.9%, 63.3%, and 71.5% in the previous three months.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in June 2025.

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN JUNE 2025

In June 2025, 4 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP falling -2.45% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 63.6% of NBP.

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Jun-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Jun-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 651.67 604.94 7.72%
Individual Non Single Premium 1,380.42 1,207.15 14.35%
Group Single Premium 501.43 1,123.12 -55.35%
Group Non Single Premium 3.02 0.39 674.36%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 83.83 54.36 54.21%
Total 2,620.37 2,989.95 -12.36%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹2,620.37 Crore in June 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw -12.4% yoy contraction in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 674.4% came from Group non-Single premium policies, albeit on a small base. This was followed by Individual Group Yearly Premium Policies growing 54.2%. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE Jun-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Jun-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 397.78 367.50 8.24%
Individual Non Single Premium 1,120.84 999.13 12.18%
Group Single Premium 980.23 1,301.34 -24.68%
Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 24.52 26.32 -6.84%
Total 2,523.36 2,694.29 -6.34%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹2,523.36 Crore in June 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw flat -6.3% contraction in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 12.2% came from Individual non-single premium policies, while contraction was seen in Group Single Premium and Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE Jun-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Jun-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 160.29 138.93 15.37%
Individual Non Single Premium 536.76 601.47 -10.76%
Group Single Premium 440.93 502.63 -12.28%
Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 434.97 267.87 62.38%
Total 1,572.94 1,510.90 4.11%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,572.94 Crore in June 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 4.1% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 62.4% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies, followed by Individual Single Premium policies expanding at 15.4%. Group Single Premium policies and Individual non-single premium policies contracted yoy. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.

AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE Jun-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Jun-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 261.11 227.86 14.59%
Individual Non Single Premium 656.82 537.79 22.13%
Group Single Premium 136.93 117.34 16.70%
Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 29.89 10.98 172.22%
Total 1,084.75 893.97 21.34%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,084.75 Crore in June 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance saw robust 21.3% growth in new business premium yoy. Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies at 172.2% led the growth in NBP; while other categories too grew in double digits. Let us turn to Tata AIA Life Insurance.

TATA AIA LIFE INSURANCE Jun-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Jun-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 56.69 69.29 -18.18%
Individual Non Single Premium 782.73 593.75 31.83%
Group Single Premium 36.02 30.30 18.88%
Group Non Single Premium 0.06 0.27 -77.78%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 54.01 16.62 224.97%
Total 929.52 710.23 30.88%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹929.52 Crore in June 2025, Tata AIA Life NBP expanded by 30.9% yoy. Positive growth was seen in Group Yearly Renewable premium policies at 225.0%. Contraction was seen in Group non-Single Premium policies and Individual Single Premium policies.

Related Tags

  • Insurance
  • IRDA
  • LIC
  • LifeInsurance
  • LifeInsuranceCorp
  • PrivateInsurers
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GAIL Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Deal With Vitol Asia Starting 2026

GAIL Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Deal With Vitol Asia Starting 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|10:12 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 16th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 16th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|09:16 AM
Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.