NFO Pick – (Bajaj Finserv ELSS Tax Saver Fund)

ELSS FUNDS – WHAT EXACTLY ARE ELSS FUNDS?
ELSS funds are equity funds with an added tax benefit. The only condition is that these funds, once invested, have to be mandatory held for a period of 3 years from the date of the purchase. The ELSS funds can be purchased either in lumpsum or as SIP. What is considered is the total amount invested in ELSS during the financial year. That amount is exempt up to a maximum of ₹1.50 lakhs per financial year. However, there is an important point that one must remember about the tax benefits on ELSS funds.
The Section 80C limit under the Income Tax Act is an umbrella limit, where ELSS is one of the items. It includes exemption for life insurance premium paid, PPF contribution, CPF contribution, ULIP contributions, tuition fees for children, principal on home loan etc. The limit of ₹1.50 lakh is applicable to all these outlays put together (including ELSS contributions). Assuming you have not other outlays, your annual purchase of ELSS up to ₹1.50 lakhs is exempt in the year of purchase. One thing to note is that Section 80C is only available under the old tax regime and not under the new tax regime (NTR). Hence to get benefits of ELSS under Section 80C, you must specifically opt for the old tax regime.
HOW ELSS TAX EXEMPTION BOOSTS YIELD
Here we compare two funds; diversified equity fund and ELSS fund with similar portfolio. We assume that ELSS is the only contribution to Section 80C for the year.
|Diversified Equity Fund
|Amount
|ELSS Fund
|Amount
|Invested amount
|₹1,50,000
|Invested amount
|₹1,50,000
|Holding Period
|3 Years
|Holding Period
|3 Years
|Redemption Value
|₹2,40,000
|Redemption Value
|₹2,40,000
|Plain CAGR Yield
|16.97%
|Plain CAGR Yield
|16.97%
|Section 80C Exemption
|Nil
|Section 80C Exemption
|₹1,50,000
|Tax Bracket
|30%
|Tax Bracket
|30%
|Tax Exempt Amount
|Nil
|Tax Exempt Amount
|₹45,000
|Effective Investment
|₹1,50,000
|Effective Investment
|₹1,05,000
|Revised Effective Yield
|16.97%
|Revised Effective Yield
|31.74%
Here is how the ELSS advantage works. The investor gets ₹45,000 tax benefit, which is reduced from the original investment to get the effective investment. The ELSS fund in this case, with the same portfolio and performance, boosts the effective yield from 16.97% to 31.74%. Of course, in both cases, the capital gains are less than the base annual exemption limit for LTCG of ₹1.25 lakhs. Hence tax on LTCG is not considered.
HOW ELSS FUNDS PERFORMED IN INDIA?
The Bajaj Finserv ELSS Tax Saver Fund is an ELSS fund NFO (classified by AMFI as equity fund) investing predominantly in equities with a lock-in period of 3 years. There are a total of 40 ELSS funds in India managing total AUM of ₹2,45,689 Crore.
|Scheme
Name
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Return (%)
3-Years
|Return (%)
5-Years
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|49.61
|28.61
|25.98
|4,486.43
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|28.78
|24.78
|25.01
|28,050.34
|HDFC ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|23.54
|21.99
|21.34
|15,888.54
|ITI ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|25.82
|21.65
|20.17
|400.17
|JM ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|32.81
|20.64
|23.02
|188.42
|Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|25.43
|20.14
|21.67
|6,992.75
|DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|27.08
|20.02
|22.48
|16,838.23
|HSBC Tax Saver Equity Fund
|36.49
|19.74
|21.57
|264.07
|HSBC ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|36.98
|19.33
|20.61
|4,379.80
|Taurus ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|21.70
|19.01
|18.69
|80.78
Data Source: AMFI
The table provides the performance of top 10 ELSS funds on 3-year returns; which syncs with the mandatory lock-in period of ELSS funds. Returns beyond 1 year are CAGR returns.
As we have already seen earlier, the effect post tax returns get magnified in ELSS funds, when the benefits of Section 80C are also incorporated.
GLANCE AT THE BAJAJ FINSERV ELSS TAX SAVER FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Bajaj Finserv ELSS Tax Saver Fund NFO.
The Bajaj Finserv ELSS Tax Saver Fund offers a good alternative to invest via SIP mode and get the dual benefits of capital appreciation and tax benefits in the long run.
