NFO Pick – (Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund)

WHY INVEST IN SMALL CAPS NOW?
There are several reasons to choose a small cap fund at this juncture. They have not only outperformed mid-caps and large caps over the longer term; but the contribution of small caps to profitability is also steadily increasing. Despite the recent correction in small caps, their growth and ROCE has remained intact. Also, small caps offer exposure to several promising sectors that are not available in large caps or mid-caps. For investors looking at NFOs, many have a propensity for small caps. It is a myth that small caps have concentrated risk. On the contrary, the wide sectoral range makes them better bets for long term risk management. A word of caution, the failure rate is high, so selection becomes key.
COMBINING SMALL CAPS WITH THE QUALITY FACTOR
One of the best ways to create a small cap portfolio is to apply the quality filter to small caps, to improve outperformance. Here is why.
Moral of the story is that adding quality filter enhances small cap performance in a big way.
HOW SMALL CAP FUNDS PERFORMED
There are a total of 30 active Small Cap Funds in India, managing a combined corpus of ₹3,39,395 Crore. The table presents the top 10 on 5-year returns of the Direct plan. Only funds with 5-year track record have been shown.
|Scheme
Name
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Return (%)
3-Years
|Return (%)
5-Years
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|-5.89
|32.06
|45.78
|28,515.36
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|-1.12
|31.08
|38.36
|63,429.75
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|14.29
|37.15
|37.78
|12,288.42
|HSBC Small Cap Fund
|-2.67
|27.75
|35.95
|16,171.76
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|0.98
|28.49
|35.90
|1,814.88
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|2.71
|28.56
|35.50
|4,685.79
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|3.92
|29.38
|35.29
|10,752.04
|HDFC Small Cap Fund
|3.26
|30.22
|35.01
|34,147.21
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|9.20
|33.17
|35.01
|7,026.14
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|-3.39
|31.05
|34.98
|13,507.60
|Data Source: AMFI
If you take a 1-year perspective, small cap funds delivered average returns of just 2.65%, with most delivering negative returns. However, if you consider a 3-year perspective, then these funds have delivered average returns of 27.66% CAGR. On a 5-year basis, average returns are 34.47%, although this is on the COVID base. What is more interesting is that, the variations are not too high, so the risk of selection is lower in this case. These Small Cap funds have successfully combined alpha hunt with risk management.
GLANCE AT THE BAJAJ FINSERV SMALL CAP FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund NFO.
Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund is an equity fund for tax purposes. Short term gains (up to 1 year) will be taxed at 20.8%, including surcharge. Long term capital gains (beyond 1 year) will be 12.5%, after the base exemption of ₹1.25 lakhs per financial year.
