NFO Pick – (Canara Robeco Multi Asset Allocation Fund)

WHY INVESTORS MUST LOOK AT CANARA ROBECO MAAF
There are several reasons for investors to opt for the multiple benefits of Canara Robeco Multi Asset Allocation Fund.
Let us look at how multi-cap fund have performed in India.
QUICK NOTE ON PERFORMANCE OF MULTI-CAP FUNDS IN INDIA
Here is the ranking of multi-cap funds on launch returns. We have considered regular plans, since selection of MAAF requires expert guidance. Multi asset allocation funds are of recent origin and hence, there are limited number of funds even with a 3 year legacy. The funds are ranked based on returns since inception, where period can vary.
|Scheme
Name
|Return (%)
1Y-Reg
|Return (%)
3Y-Reg
|Return (%)
Launch
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund
|12.10
|18.64
|21.02
|57,484.51
|DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|12.80
|N.A.
|18.02
|2,950.33
|WhiteOak Capital MAAF
|16.13
|N.A.
|17.40
|1,925.23
|Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund
|7.12
|13.45
|17.01
|3,679.43
|ABSL Multi Asset Fund
|11.37
|N.A.
|16.74
|3,944.91
|Baroda BNP Paribas MAAF
|8.46
|N.A.
|16.56
|1,162.26
|Nippon India MAAF
|10.93
|16.38
|16.54
|5,622.71
|Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|5.67
|N.A.
|14.97
|7,771.75
|Sundaram Multi Allocation Fund
|11.19
|N.A.
|14.72
|2,593.51
|Mirae Asset MAAF
|11.61
|N.A.
|12.84
|1,910.56
|Data Source: AMFI
Multi asset allocation fund manage around ₹1.21 Trillion in the Indian markets, but they are mostly of recent origin with one single AMC dominating nearly 50% of the AUM as can be seen from the table above. Returns on MAAF in the last few years have been largely driven by the rally in equities, since MAAFs tend to maintain over 65% in equities.
GLANCE AT THE CANARA ROBECO MULTI ASSET ALLOCATION FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Canara Robeco Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFO.
Canara Robeco Multi Asset Allocation Fund focuses on asset allocation; spreading investor assets across equity, debt, gold, silver, and REITs. The allocation and rebalancing approach gives investors exposure to multiple assets, without attracting capital gains on churn.
