NFO Pick – (DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund)

WHAT YOU MUST KNOW ABOUT DSP NIFTY PRIVATE BANK INDEX FUND?
The DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund is a passive fund designed to mirror the performance of the Nifty Privat Bank TRI (total returns index). The Nifty Private Bank Index is dominated by 4 banks; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank with a combined weightage of around 82% in the overall banking index. The other 6 private banks in the Nifty Private Bank Index have a combined weightage of around 18% only.
Banking by default has been a game of size and dominance. If one looks at the US or Japanese banking experience; the banking leaders 20 years back, continue to be the banking leaders also. Hence, the scope for disruption of leaders in banking is quite low. In the last 20 years, Indian private banks have growth their market share of loans from 20% to 41%,while their market share of deposits has also gone up from 19% to 35%.
DSP NIFTY PRIVATE BANK INDEX FUND – INVESTMENT RATIONALE
Here are 5 reasons to invest in the DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund NFO from a longer term perspective.
What makes the Private Bank index attractive is that 8 of the 10 stocks in the index are trading below their historical 10-year P/BV ratio.
TWO POINTS TO REMEMBER ABOUT DSP NIFTY PRIVATE BANK INDEX FUND
When you invest in the DSP Nifty Private Bank Index fund, keep these in mind.
GLANCE AT THE DSP NIFTY PRIVATE BANK INDEX FUND NFO
Here are key details of the DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund NFO.
The DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund offers a template for long term wealth creation through passive thematic exposure to private banks. Considering the under-pricing argument, one can look at lumpsum investments in the fund also. It continues to offer a good option for SIP structuring.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.