NFO Pick – (Edelweiss Low Duration Fund)

WHAT IS EDELWEISS LOW DURATION FUND ALL ABOUT?
The Edelweiss Low Duration Fund is a quasi-savings fund that invests in debt instruments with Macaulay Duration of between 6 months and 1 year. This enables them to offer returns with moderately low risk that is above what bank savings and liquid funds can offer. At the same time, the interest rate risk of these funds is much lower than long duration funds. Hence, the performance of the low duration fund is more predictable and can be used for committed payouts in future. The main aim of the Low Duration Fund is to maintain a balance between safety and liquidity. In short, the fund aims to provide optimal returns at moderately low levels of risk. Although debt funds are now treated as income and taxed at the incremental rate of tax, this duration play makes them more lucrative than savings accounts and very short duration liquid funds.
WHY TO INVEST IN EDELWEISS LOW DURATION FUND?
There are several compelling reasons for investors to commit funds to the Edelweiss Low Duration Fund.
The low duration fund can be a good choice for parking savings in a relatively low risk and liquid asset class, in a way that optimizes short term returns.
HOW LOW DURATION FUNDS HAVE PERFORMED IN INDIA
In India, there are a total of 20 Low Duration Funds managing a total corpus of ₹1,13,466 Crore. The table below has ranked the top-10 low duration funds by 1-year returns.
|Scheme
Name
|6-Month (%)
Regular
|1-Year (%)
Regular
|3-Years (%)
Regular
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|ICICI Prudential Savings Fund
|7.23
|7.76
|7.06
|21,816.22
|Axis Treasury Advantage Fund
|7.16
|7.49
|6.57
|5,948.76
|UTI Low Duration Fund
|7.05
|7.47
|6.63
|3,220.42
|DSP Low Duration Fund
|6.99
|7.30
|6.37
|4,898.07
|Tata Treasury Advantage Fund
|7.02
|7.29
|6.33
|2,373.43
|Invesco India Low Duration Fund
|6.98
|7.27
|6.35
|1,503.41
|HDFC Low Duration Fund
|6.73
|7.25
|6.41
|18,385.33
|HSBC Low Duration Fund
|6.78
|7.25
|6.35
|538.2
|JM Low Duration Fund
|6.94
|7.25
|6.20
|226.6
|Bandhan Low Duration Fund
|7.00
|7.24
|6.33
|5,458.31
Data Source: AMFI
Here are some key takeaways from the data on 20 low duration funds in India.
The low duration funds have generated solid returns for investors with very low volatility risk. Even considering 31.2% tax, these funds beat savings accounts by a big margin.
GLANCE AT THE EDELWEISS LOW DURATION FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Edelweiss Low Duration Fund NFO.
The Edelweiss Low Duration Fund offers a template for parking funds for the short term in an avenue that offers higher risk-adjusted returns compared to bank deposits.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.