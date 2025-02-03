NFO Pick – (HSBC Financial Services Fund)

WHY HSBC FINANCIAL SERVICES FUND NOW?

Here are some key reasons for investing in the financial services theme.

India’s GDP growth has been the best among the large economies and as India transitions to $10 trillion GDP, financial services will be the big catalyst.

To cover a wide spectrum of financial services including banking, insurance, asset management, wealth management, stock brokers, microfinance, and Fintech.

Financial services enjoys a 2X multiplier with GDP. Indian financial assets slated to touch $130 Trillion by year 2047 from the current level of $6.4 Trillion.

Between 2014 and 2024, the market cap of India lending business has grown 4X, while the market cap of non-lending business has grown 15X.

But, how will HSBC MF construct the financial services portfolio.

HSBC FINANCIAL SERVICES FUND – PORTFOLIO CONSTRUCTION

Portfolio construction for HSBC Financial Services Fund will be predicated on these lines.

The fund will have a higher mix of mid-caps and small caps and also the fund will be overweight on non-lending financial services compared to the index.

The portfolio will be broadly divided into 3 categories; Boring Compounders, Growth Accelerators, and Disruptive Innovators.

Boring Compounders will be high quality large cap companies which have strong balance sheets, and carry low business cyclical risks.

Growth accelerators will be the companies in the mid-cap and small cap space gaining market share rapidly, but carrying moderate risk.

Finally, the Disruptive Innovators will be market cap neutral, but will focus on disruptive business models with the ability to disrupt traditional models.

A QUICK LOOK AT THE BSE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDEX

Here are some of the highlights of the BSE Financial Services Index to which the HSBC Financial Services Fund will be benchmarked.

The index comprises of 151 companies with 84 lending companies and 67 non-lending companies. Their index weight is in the ratio of 81.6:18.4.

Overall, the large caps account for 76.5% of the index market cap, mid-caps account for 14.3% and small caps account for the balance 9.2%.

In terms of asset allocation, the HSBC Financial Services Fund is expected to be overweight on non-lending businesses and underweight on lending businesses.

GLANCE AT THE HSBC FINANCIAL SERVICES FUND NFO

Here are key details of the HSBC Financial Services Fund NFO.

The NFO opened on February 06, 2025 and closes on February 20, 2025. Regular sale and repurchase of units at NAV linked prices will start within 15 days after closure.

On the risk-o-meter, HSBC Financial Services Fund is classified as “Very High Risk” due to its predominant equity exposure, and indexed to the theme of financial services.

Investment objective of the fund is to generate long term growth, by investing in the financial services sector, which is likely to gain from expanding financial inclusion.

There is no entry load. However, if sold within 1 year of the allotment date, exit load of 1% of redemption value will be charged, beyond 10% of the total holding.

The HSBC Financial Services Fund will offer regular and direct plans. In terms of the options, the fund offers the growth and the IDCW plan to investors.

Fund manager for HSBC Financial Services Fund is Gautam Bhupal. The minimum investment in the fund will be ₹5,000. Benchmark is BSE Financial Services Index TRI.

HSBC Financial Services Fund will be treated as an equity fund for tax purposes. STCG (less than 12 months) will be taxed at 20% plus cess. LTCG (over 12 months) will be taxed at 12.5%, with ₹1.25 lakhs base exemption per financial year.

The HSBC Financial Services Fund offers a good model for long term wealth creation through a very thematic focus on the financial services industry in India. However, considering the volatility in the segment, a SIP approach would be strongly recommended.