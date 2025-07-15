NFO Pick – (ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund)

WHAT IS ACTIVE MOMENTUM FUND AND WHY TO INVEST?
The ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund is an active fund that invests in equity and related instruments with momentum as the theme. The selection will be market cap agnostic and will use a mix of top-down and bottom-up approaches. The fund will consider price momentum and earnings momentum to factor in both sides of the story.
Who should invest in this active momentum fund? It is ideal for investors looking to capture long term wealth creation using momentum as the theme. Investors must be open to following a disciplined policy of sticking to strong performers and exiting underperformers. Investors must be open to dynamic strategy of switching with changing market conditions.
ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING ACTIVE MOMENTUM STRATEGY
Here are the key assumptions underlying this strategy.
GLANCE AT THE ICICI PRUDENTIAL ACTIVE MOMENTUM FUND NFO
Here are key details of the ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund NFO.
ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund is classified as an equity fund for tax purposes. Hence, LTCG will be taxed at 12.5% above ₹1,25,000 per financial year. STCG will be taxed at 20.8% (including cess). The cut off for long term will be a holding period of 1 year or more.
