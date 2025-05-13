NFO Pick – (ICICI Prudential Quality Fund)

HOW ICICI PRUDENTIAL QUALITY FUND DEFINES QUALITY
The ICICI Prudential Quality Fund NFO defines quality in terms of 3 very critical parameters. Here is a quick tome on what the fund is all about.
But, why quality can be an overpowering theme at the current juncture?
CURRENT SITUATION MAKES A CASE FOR QUALITY INVESTING
There are several factors that have made business conditions difficult for Indian companies. Firstly, the global tariffs and the border situation have added a layer of uncertainty to most businesses. Secondly, the string of rate hikes since 2022 have resulted in elevated interest burden on Indian companies. There is a subtle economic slowdown; characterized by weak urban demand, tepid rural demand, supply chain bottlenecks, and cautious consumers.
If you look at how various themes have performed in the past; then quality has been a dominating theme during times of an economic slowdown and in times of moderating growth. India is seeing that kind of scenario today. Also, Quality has been a modest performer in growing markets, but an underperformer in an economic recovery. The current uncertainty makes a strong case for quality, as the first two scenarios look more likely.
DECIPHERING THE QUALITY STORY IN INDIA
In India, between 2012 and 2020; quality was the best performing theme in 4 years. However, post 2020 when economic recovery was engineered with a liquidity boost, quality theme has underperformed. Currently, quality theme is well poised. Also, timing of entry makes a big difference in playing the quality theme and this is the appropriate time. The quality theme in India is largely sector agnostic and market cap agnostic.
ICICI Prudential Quality Fund will start with a universe of 625 companies and distil it to 250 companies based on financial and non-financial quality filters. This will be further distilled to 40-60 companies by applying valuation filter. If you look at 5-year daily rolling returns; only Quality theme never had a negative return year and also has the highest probability of returns in the range of 10% to 20%. Above all, over the last 20 years, the Nifty 200 Quality 30 TRI has outperformed the Nifty 200 TRI by 560 basis points CAGR.
GLANCE AT THE ICICI PRUDENTIAL QUALITY FUND NFO
Here are key details of the ICICI Prudential Quality Fund NFO.
ICICI Prudential Quality Fund focuses on quality as a theme and defines quality in terms of balance sheet quality, product quality, strategy quality, management bandwidth, and valuation quality. Traditionally, it has been an outperformer in tough economic conditions.
