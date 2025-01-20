NFO Pick – (LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund)

WHAT IS MULTI ASSET ALLOCATION FUND AND WHY?
A multi asset allocation fund (MAAF) combines various asset classes like equities, bonds, gold, silver, and REITs. The idea is to combine assets with low correlation and even negative correlation; so that the portfolio can outperform individual asset classes in risk-adjusted terms. Here are some features of multi asset allocation funds in India.
From an investor perspective, the most important aspect is a diversified portfolio under a single window. Above all, the portfolio churn and any asset class shifts are entirely tax-neutral for the investor.
HOW MULTI ASSET ALLOCATION FUNDS PERFORMED IN INDIA?
LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFO (Hybrid Fund) will invest in a mix of equities, debt, gold, silver, and REITS; with minimum 65% to equities to retain equity fund tag for tax purposes. There are 16 multi asset allocation funds in India with AUM of ₹98,541 Crore.
|Scheme
Name
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Return (%)
Since Launch
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Quant Multi Asset Fund
|21.98
|11.49
|3,148.27
|WhiteOak Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|18.02
|17.00
|1,216.23
|UTI Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|17.81
|12.84
|4,983.32
|Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|17.42
|16.79
|4,908.98
|DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|16.69
|19.01
|2,488.49
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|16.66
|21.05
|51,924.83
|Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|15.22
|9.62
|1,317.86
|Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|14.78
|18.60
|7,649.56
|ABSL Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|14.70
|17.24
|3,688.80
|Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund
|13.42
|16.69
|1,144.31
Data Source: AMFI
The table provides performance of top 10 multi asset allocation funds on 1-year returns; since that is the only comparable metrics available.
The return variance is quite wide, but that is more on account of the allocation discretion that fund managers have in this case.
GLANCE AT THE LIC MF MULTI ASSET ALLOCATION FUND NFO
Here are key details of the LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFO.
The LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund offers a good alternative to leverage the power of multiple investment classes through a single portfolio and minimal churn cost.
