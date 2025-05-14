Passive AUM gets a boost from inflows into equity and debt ETFs

PASSIVE FLOW HIGHLIGHTS FOR APRIL 2025

The month of March 2025 saw the first revival in passive flows, and that trend got reinforced in April 2025. Passive fund flows in April 2025 were 43% up over March at ₹20,229 Crore. The action in the month was dominated by inflows into domestic equity ETFs, debt ETFs, domestic index funds, and silver ETFs; in that order. Interestingly, gold funds and debt index funds saw net outflows in the month of April 2025.

Domestic equity index ETFs led the way with inflows of ₹9,216 Crore followed by debt oriented ETFs at ₹8,680 Crore, Domestic Index Funds at ₹3,125 Crore, and Silver ETFs at ₹1,066 Crore. Gold ETFs saw outflows. Among the categories that saw net outflows in April 2025 were Debt Index Funds (TMIF) and FOFs. Out of the 12 categories of passive funds with flows; 6 categories showed positive net flows and 6 saw net outflows.

EQUITY INDEX FUND PERFORMANCE IN APRIL 2025

The table below ranks equity oriented index funds (direct) in India on 3-year returns. We have only considered funds where a 3-year track record is available.

Equity Index Funds

Scheme Name 1 Year (%) Returns 2-Year (%) Returns 3-Year (%) Returns Axis Nifty Midcap 50 Index Fund 9.8465 28.4043 25.4355 MOSL Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund 7.7981 27.3036 23.4769 ABSL Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund 7.4339 27.2394 23.3598 Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund 7.5077 27.0135 23.2412 Navi Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund 7.4848 26.9367 23.1537 ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund 7.4343 26.8586 23.1064 ABSL Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund 4.7270 30.8906 21.4860 Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund 4.2161 30.8752 21.3701 MOSL Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund 0.6512 26.0375 20.1119 ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund 0.2694 25.6362 20.0029

The equity index funds overall generated average returns of 5.073% over 1-year, 20.786% CAGR over 2-years, and 16.589% CAGR over 3-years. The top funds in the index category are predominated by mid-cap and small cap index funds, as they drove revival from the trough.

DEBT INDEX FUND PERFORMANCE IN APRIL 2025

The table below ranks Debt oriented index funds (direct) in India on 3-year returns. We have only considered funds where a 3-year track record is available.

Debt Index Fund

Scheme Name 1 Year (%)

Returns 2-Year (%)

Returns 3-Year (%)

Returns Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2032 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund 11.3917 9.0589 9.2584 BHARAT Bond ETF FOF – April 2032 11.3931 8.7868 9.2001 BHARAT Bond FOF April 2031 10.2161 8.4471 8.8351 BHARAT Bond FOF April 2030 10.4165 8.3627 8.8152 DSP Nifty SDL Plus G-Sec Jun 2028 30:70 Index Fund 9.7614 8.1780 8.2973 HSBC CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund 9.8007 8.1809 8.2467 Bandhan CRISIL IBX Gilt April 2028 Index 9.6255 8.0794 8.1888 ICICI Prudential Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund 9.5157 8.2092 8.1773 Mirae Asset Nifty SDL Jun 2027 Index Fund 9.3092 8.1082 8.1682 Axis CRISIL IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund 9.2850 8.0918 8.1103

Debt index funds overall generated average returns of 9.688% over 1-year, 8.118% CAGR over 2-years, and 7.941% CAGR over 3-years. The top funds in the index category are dominated by longer tenure bond funds, gaining from the fall in bond yields. Debt fund performance was strongest in last one year due to conducive interest rate environment.

PASSIVE FUND FOLIO GROWTH: APRIL 2025 OVER APRIL 2024

Despite overall folio growth being under pressure, one must admit that the folio growth in passive funds continues to be robust.

Passive Mutual Fund

Schemes (Folios) Folios Apr-25

(in Numbers) Folios Apr-24

(in Numbers) Growth

(%) Silver ETF 7,47,622 2,20,436 239.16% Equity oriented ETFs (International) 9,18,631 4,32,486 112.41% Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic) 1,26,10,365 75,09,935 67.92% Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic) 1,61,59,666 1,12,58,767 43.53% Gold ETF 71,44,848 51,83,711 37.83% Other Index Funds 98,505 71,852 37.09% Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF) 1,83,455 1,47,588 24.30% Income/Debt Oriented ETFs 24,02,803 21,18,038 13.44% FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds 7,74,446 7,59,809 1.93% Equity oriented Index Funds (International) 2,40,788 2,38,891 0.79% FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds 6,07,734 7,52,314 -19.22% Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF) 9,106 15,130 -39.81% Total of Passive Funds 4,18,97,969 2,87,08,957 45.94%

Here are some key inferences from the yoy growth in passive folios.

Passive fund folios yoy growth in April 2025 stood 45.94%; compared to 48.31% in March, 50.15% in February, 50.92% in January, and 52.41% in December 2024. While there has been a tapering of folio growth, passive funds have done better than active funds on this count. Total folios of passive funds stood at 418.98 Lakhs as of April 2025; compared to 414.72 Lakhs in March, 409.23 Lakhs in February, and 398.62 Lakhs in January 2025; hinting at some pressure in folio growth.



What about the leaders? Again, silver ETFs led folio growth at 239.16%, followed by equity oriented ETFs (International) at 112.41% and equity oriented Domestic Index Funds at 67.92%. A total of 10 out of 12 categories saw folio expansion, with FOFs investing in overseas passive funds and ex-TMIF debt oriented funds contracting.

Folio growth has stayed under 50% for the last two months in a row, but that could improve if the turmoil turns more investors away from active investing.

PASSIVE FUNDS AUM: APRIL 2025 OVER APRIL 2024

Despite the turmoil, the growth rate of passive funds AUM has been better in April, largely due to the positive stock market effect.

Passive Mutual

Fund Schemes AUM Apr-25

(₹ Crore) AUM Apr-24

(₹ Crore) Growth

(%) Silver ETF 15,477 5,660 173.43% Gold ETF 61,422 32,789 87.33% Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic) 1,73,039 1,07,072 61.61% Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic) 6,87,179 5,69,331 20.70% Equity oriented ETFs (International) 12,700 10,724 18.43% Equity oriented Index Funds (International) 4,921 4,307 14.25% Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF) 1,04,307 93,621 11.41% Other Index Funds 3,640 3,346 8.77% FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds 17,334 16,777 3.32% Income/Debt Oriented ETFs 97,765 96,334 1.49% FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds 7,502 7,815 -4.01% Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF) 6,299 14,709 -57.17% Total of Passive Funds 11,91,585 9,62,484 23.80%

Here are some key inferences we can draw from the above table.

Passive fund folios yoy growth in April 2025 improved 23.80%; compared to 22.72% in March, 18.78% in February, 26.63% in January, and 27.18% in December 2024. While the growth in AUM is still much lower than it was in year 2024, the good news is that the rate of growth in AUM has improved in the last 2 months.



What about leaders and laggards? Silver ETFs led the growth at 173.43%, followed by Gold ETFs at 87.33%, and equity oriented domestic index funds at 61.61%. A total of 10 out of 12 categories saw AUM expansion, with the two FOFs investing in global passive funds and ex-TMIF debt oriented index funds witnessing AUM contraction.

The two key takeaways are that passive funds are seeing a revival in interest and folio growth for passives is doing better than active funds. Sentiments appear to be changing!