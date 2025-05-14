Passive AUM gets a boost from inflows into equity and debt ETFs

PASSIVE FLOW HIGHLIGHTS FOR APRIL 2025
The month of March 2025 saw the first revival in passive flows, and that trend got reinforced in April 2025. Passive fund flows in April 2025 were 43% up over March at ₹20,229 Crore. The action in the month was dominated by inflows into domestic equity ETFs, debt ETFs, domestic index funds, and silver ETFs; in that order. Interestingly, gold funds and debt index funds saw net outflows in the month of April 2025.
Domestic equity index ETFs led the way with inflows of ₹9,216 Crore followed by debt oriented ETFs at ₹8,680 Crore, Domestic Index Funds at ₹3,125 Crore, and Silver ETFs at ₹1,066 Crore. Gold ETFs saw outflows. Among the categories that saw net outflows in April 2025 were Debt Index Funds (TMIF) and FOFs. Out of the 12 categories of passive funds with flows; 6 categories showed positive net flows and 6 saw net outflows.
EQUITY INDEX FUND PERFORMANCE IN APRIL 2025
The table below ranks equity oriented index funds (direct) in India on 3-year returns. We have only considered funds where a 3-year track record is available.
|Equity Index Funds
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%)
Returns
|2-Year (%)
Returns
|3-Year (%)
Returns
|Axis Nifty Midcap 50 Index Fund
|9.8465
|28.4043
|25.4355
|MOSL Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|7.7981
|27.3036
|23.4769
|ABSL Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|7.4339
|27.2394
|23.3598
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|7.5077
|27.0135
|23.2412
|Navi Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|7.4848
|26.9367
|23.1537
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|7.4343
|26.8586
|23.1064
|ABSL Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|4.7270
|30.8906
|21.4860
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|4.2161
|30.8752
|21.3701
|MOSL Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|0.6512
|26.0375
|20.1119
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|0.2694
|25.6362
|20.0029
Data Source: Morningstar India
The equity index funds overall generated average returns of 5.073% over 1-year, 20.786% CAGR over 2-years, and 16.589% CAGR over 3-years. The top funds in the index category are predominated by mid-cap and small cap index funds, as they drove revival from the trough.
DEBT INDEX FUND PERFORMANCE IN APRIL 2025
The table below ranks Debt oriented index funds (direct) in India on 3-year returns. We have only considered funds where a 3-year track record is available.
|Debt Index Fund
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%)
Returns
|2-Year (%)
Returns
|3-Year (%)
Returns
|Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2032 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund
|11.3917
|9.0589
|9.2584
|BHARAT Bond ETF FOF – April 2032
|11.3931
|8.7868
|9.2001
|BHARAT Bond FOF April 2031
|10.2161
|8.4471
|8.8351
|BHARAT Bond FOF April 2030
|10.4165
|8.3627
|8.8152
|DSP Nifty SDL Plus G-Sec Jun 2028 30:70 Index Fund
|9.7614
|8.1780
|8.2973
|HSBC CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund
|9.8007
|8.1809
|8.2467
|Bandhan CRISIL IBX Gilt April 2028 Index
|9.6255
|8.0794
|8.1888
|ICICI Prudential Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund
|9.5157
|8.2092
|8.1773
|Mirae Asset Nifty SDL Jun 2027 Index Fund
|9.3092
|8.1082
|8.1682
|Axis CRISIL IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund
|9.2850
|8.0918
|8.1103
Data Source: Morningstar India
Debt index funds overall generated average returns of 9.688% over 1-year, 8.118% CAGR over 2-years, and 7.941% CAGR over 3-years. The top funds in the index category are dominated by longer tenure bond funds, gaining from the fall in bond yields. Debt fund performance was strongest in last one year due to conducive interest rate environment.
PASSIVE FUND FOLIO GROWTH: APRIL 2025 OVER APRIL 2024
Despite overall folio growth being under pressure, one must admit that the folio growth in passive funds continues to be robust.
|Passive Mutual Fund
Schemes (Folios)
|Folios Apr-25
(in Numbers)
|Folios Apr-24
(in Numbers)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|7,47,622
|2,20,436
|239.16%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|9,18,631
|4,32,486
|112.41%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,26,10,365
|75,09,935
|67.92%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|1,61,59,666
|1,12,58,767
|43.53%
|Gold ETF
|71,44,848
|51,83,711
|37.83%
|Other Index Funds
|98,505
|71,852
|37.09%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,83,455
|1,47,588
|24.30%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|24,02,803
|21,18,038
|13.44%
|FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds
|7,74,446
|7,59,809
|1.93%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|2,40,788
|2,38,891
|0.79%
|FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds
|6,07,734
|7,52,314
|-19.22%
|Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|9,106
|15,130
|-39.81%
|Total of Passive Funds
|4,18,97,969
|2,87,08,957
|45.94%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences from the yoy growth in passive folios.
Folio growth has stayed under 50% for the last two months in a row, but that could improve if the turmoil turns more investors away from active investing.
PASSIVE FUNDS AUM: APRIL 2025 OVER APRIL 2024
Despite the turmoil, the growth rate of passive funds AUM has been better in April, largely due to the positive stock market effect.
|Passive Mutual
Fund Schemes
|AUM Apr-25
(₹ Crore)
|AUM Apr-24
(₹ Crore)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|15,477
|5,660
|173.43%
|Gold ETF
|61,422
|32,789
|87.33%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,73,039
|1,07,072
|61.61%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|6,87,179
|5,69,331
|20.70%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|12,700
|10,724
|18.43%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|4,921
|4,307
|14.25%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,04,307
|93,621
|11.41%
|Other Index Funds
|3,640
|3,346
|8.77%
|FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds
|17,334
|16,777
|3.32%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|97,765
|96,334
|1.49%
|FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds
|7,502
|7,815
|-4.01%
|Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|6,299
|14,709
|-57.17%
|Total of Passive Funds
|11,91,585
|9,62,484
|23.80%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences we can draw from the above table.
The two key takeaways are that passive funds are seeing a revival in interest and folio growth for passives is doing better than active funds. Sentiments appear to be changing!
