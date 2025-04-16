Passive AUM gets a leg up from inflows into index ETFs

PASSIVE FLOW HIGHLIGHTS FOR FEBRUARY 2025
The March 2025 quarter saw a revival in passive flows and the month of March was especially robust for passive fund flows at ₹14,149 Crore. Apart from increasing interest in index funds and index ETFs, the credit for the passive fund flows must also go to Gold ETFs. Net inflows into passive funds in March 2025 was 38.1% higher at ₹14,149 Crore. Of course, some categories of passive fund did a lot better.
Domestic equity index ETFs led the way with inflows of ₹11,808 Crore followed by domestic Index funds at ₹3,461 Crore, and Debt Oriented Index Funds (ex-TMIR) at ₹1,694 Crore. Accretion to gold and silver ETFs were relatively subdued. Among the categories that saw net outflows in March 2025 were Debt Funds (TMIF) and Debt Oriented ETFs. Out of the 11 categories of passive funds with active flows; 5 categories showed positive net flows and 7 saw net outflows.
EQUITY INDEX FUND PERFORMANCE IN MAR-25
The table below ranks equity oriented index funds in India on 3-year returns. We have only considered funds where a 3-year track record is available.
|Equity Index Funds
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%) Returns
|2-Year (%) Returns
|3-Year (%) Returns
|Axis Nifty Midcap 50 Index Fund Direct
|0.708
|28.020
|17.989
|MOSL Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct
|-0.689
|26.583
|16.656
|ABSL Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct
|-0.942
|26.520
|16.566
|Nippon Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct
|-0.916
|26.309
|16.437
|Navi Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct
|-0.955
|26.213
|16.355
|ICICI Pru Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct
|-1.025
|26.135
|16.306
|UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund Direct
|-2.243
|17.883
|13.691
|MOSL BSE Low Volatility Index Fund Direct
|-2.311
|17.733
|13.654
|ABSL Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Direct
|-2.935
|32.041
|13.525
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Direct
|-3.426
|32.009
|13.503
Data Source: AMFI
The equity index funds overall generated average returns of -2.988% over a 1-year period, 19.839% returns CAGR over a 2-year period, and 10.795% CAGR over a 3-year period. The top funds in the index category are largely predominated by small cap and mid-cap index funds, rather than by index funds on generic indices. Some factor funds also find a place in this list.
DEBT INDEX FUND PERFORMANCE IN MAR-25
The table below ranks Debt oriented index funds in India on 3-year returns. We have only considered funds where a 3-year track record is available.
|Debt Index Fund
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%)
Returns
|2-Year (%)
Returns
|3-Year (%)
Returns
|Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2032 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund Direct
|10.890
|9.601
|8.256
|BHARAT Bond ETF FOF – April 2032 Direct
|10.537
|9.246
|7.895
|BHARAT Bond FOF April 2031 Direct Growth
|9.971
|8.957
|7.660
|BHARAT Bond FOF April 2030 Direct Growth
|9.397
|8.651
|7.583
|DSP Nifty SDL Plus G-Sec Jun 2028 30:70 Index Fund Direct
|9.335
|8.158
|7.260
|HSBC CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund Direct
|9.319
|8.119
|7.232
|Bandhan CRISIL IBX Gilt April 2028 Index Direct
|9.253
|8.062
|7.219
|Tata Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Dec 2027 60: 40 Index FD
|8.913
|7.847
|7.029
|Mirae Asset Nifty SDL Jun 2027 Index Fund Direct
|8.856
|7.859
|6.867
|ICICI Prudential Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Direct
|8.945
|7.915
|6.820
Data Source: AMFI
The debt index funds overall generated average returns of 9.220% over a 1-year period, 8.115% returns CAGR over a 2-year period, and 6.709% CAGR over a 3-year period. The top funds in the index category are largely predominated by longer tenure bond funds, that have gained meaningfully from the fall in bond yields. The debt fund performed has been the strongest in the last one year, which is not suprising.
PASSIVE FUND FOLIO GROWTH: MARCH 2025 OVER MARCH 2024
We see some good tidings from the folio growth numbers of passive funds in March 2025, despite the market stress.
|Passive Mutual Fund
Schemes (Folios)
|Folios Mar-25
(in Numbers)
|Folios Mar-24
(in Numbers)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|6,85,037
|1,99,276
|243.76%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|8,48,512
|4,07,895
|108.02%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,25,51,345
|71,07,136
|76.60%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|1,60,66,279
|1,10,93,896
|44.82%
|Other Index Funds
|97,570
|68,920
|41.57%
|Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|21,358
|15,162
|40.87%
|Gold ETF
|69,69,522
|50,60,791
|37.72%
|Debt Oriented ETFs
|24,30,303
|20,66,858
|17.58%
|Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,72,010
|1,51,292
|13.69%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|2,44,426
|2,34,036
|4.44%
|FOF investing overseas in Active Funds
|7,70,844
|7,71,413
|-0.07%
|FOF investing overseas in Passive Funds
|6,15,215
|7,85,875
|-21.72%
|Total of Passive Funds
|4,14,72,421
|2,79,62,550
|48.31%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences from the yoy growth in passive folios.
Folio growth may have fallen below 50% after a long time, but that is understandable amidst such global turmoil.
PASSIVE FUNDS AUM: MARCH 2025 OVER MARCH 2024
We have seen some pressure on AUM growth of passive funds in recent months; and that appears to have continued in March 2025 also.
|Passive Mutual
Fund Schemes
|AUM Mar-25
(₹ Crore)
|AUM Mar-24
(₹ Crore)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|15,339.26
|4,641.66
|230.47%
|Gold ETF
|58,887.99
|31,223.69
|88.60%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,64,082.69
|98,014.57
|67.41%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|6,54,406.05
|5,52,142.70
|18.52%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|5,048.72
|4,439.37
|13.73%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|12,483.96
|11,045.73
|13.02%
|Other Index Funds
|3,568.59
|3,329.83
|7.17%
|Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|15,338.71
|14,770.09
|3.85%
|Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|95,358.43
|93,103.62
|2.42%
|Debt Oriented ETFs
|97,400.91
|96,170.01
|1.28%
|FOF investing overseas in Active Funds
|17,317.59
|17,485.01
|-0.96%
|FOF investing overseas in Passive Funds
|7,713.23
|8,228.36
|-6.26%
|Total of Passive Funds
|11,46,946.12
|9,34,594.63
|22.72%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences we can draw from the above table.
While the AUM growth has been hit by the weakness in the market, the positive takeaway is that the folio growth continues to be robust.
