Passive flows taper in June 2025, but equity MTM offers gains

PASSIVE FLOW HIGHLIGHTS FOR JUNE 2025
After a revival in passive flows in March and April; passive flows disappointed in May 2025 at just ₹5,526 Crore. However, June 2025 passive flows were still lower at ₹3,997 Crore. The action in the month was dominated by inflows into domestic equity index funds, Gold ETFs, and Silver ETFs. Debt based TMIFs, Debt based non-TMIF funds, Domestic Equity ETFs, and domestic debt ETFs saw net outflows in June 2025.
Domestic equity oriented ETFs led the way with inflows of ₹2,523 Crore; followed by Gold ETFs at ₹2,081 Crore, and Silver ETFs and ₹2,005 Crore. Precious metals seems to be the passive flavour of the season. Out of the 12 categories of passive funds with flows; 4 categories showed positive net flows and 8 categories saw net outflows.
HOW EQUITY INDEX FUNDS PERFORMED IN JUNE 2025
The table below ranks equity oriented index funds (direct) in India on 5-year returns. We have only considered funds where a 5-year track record is available.
|Equity Index Funds
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%)
Returns
|3Year (%)
Returns
|5-Year (%)
Returns
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|0.29
|28.71
|33.04
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|3.17
|28.30
|30.59
|DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund
|4.96
|20.99
|24.91
|Sundaram Nifty 100 Equal Weight Fund
|0.35
|20.62
|22.57
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund (MOFNIFTY500)
|3.42
|20.14
|22.44
|DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|-6.22
|21.82
|21.61
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|-6.07
|21.82
|21.60
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|-6.43
|21.66
|21.47
|LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|-6.07
|21.76
|21.41
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|-6.06
|21.89
|21.33
Data Source: Morningstar India
There are a total of 33 equity-oriented index funds with a track record of 5 years and above. These funds overall generated average returns of 3.46% over 1-year, 19.08% CAGR over 3-years, and 21.12% CAGR over 5-years. The top funds in the index category are predominated by mid-cap, small cap, and equal weight indices.
HOW DEBT INDEX FUNDS PERFORMED IN JUNE 2025
The table below ranks Debt oriented index funds (direct) in India on 1-year returns.
|Debt Index Fund
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%)
Returns
|Bandhan Crisil IBX Gilt April 2032 Index Fund
|11.23
|Invesco India Nifty G-Sec Sep 2032 Index Fund
|11.23
|HDFC Nifty G-Sec July 2031 Index Fund
|11.21
|HDFC Nifty G-Sec Sep 2032 Index Fund
|11.18
|Mirae Asset Crisil IBX Gilt Index – April 2033 Index Fund
|11.08
|DSP CRISIL-IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL – April 2033 Index Fund
|10.97
|Kotak Nifty G-Sec July 2033 Index Fund
|10.95
|Aditya Birla Sun Life CRISIL IBX Gilt Apr 2033 Index Fund
|10.94
|Nippon India Nifty G-Sec June 2036 Maturity Index Fund
|10.92
|Edelweiss Crisil IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL April 2037 Index Fund
|10.88
Data Source: Morningstar India
The top 10 debt funds on 1-year returns have delivered average returns of 11.06%, but the good news is that the dispersion of returns in the top-10 has been very low, which is good news. The top gainers are the gilt-funds, which have benefited from the falling bond yields in India in the last few months.
PASSIVE FUND FOLIO GROWTH: JUNE 2025 OVER JUNE 2024
Despite overall folio growth being under pressure, one must admit that the folio growth in passive funds continues to be robust.
|Passive Mutual Fund
Schemes (Folios)
|Folios Jun-25
(in Numbers)
|Folios Jun-24
(in Numbers)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|9,10,253
|3,23,321
|181.53%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|9,40,437
|4,60,624
|104.17%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,29,73,589
|82,38,364
|57.48%
|Gold ETF
|76,54,158
|54,09,986
|41.48%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|1,63,08,607
|1,19,42,455
|36.56%
|Other Index Funds
|99,958
|76,489
|30.68%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,80,410
|1,54,211
|16.99%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|24,54,571
|21,81,294
|12.53%
|FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds
|7,79,996
|7,39,481
|5.48%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|2,34,123
|2,46,484
|-5.01%
|FOF investing overseas in Passive Funds
|5,95,056
|7,13,800
|-16.64%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|10,454
|14,924
|-29.95%
|Total of Passive Funds
|4,31,41,612
|3,05,01,433
|41.44%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences from the yoy growth in passive folios.
Annual folio growth stayed under 50% for the fifth month in a row.
PASSIVE FUNDS AUM: JUNE 2025 OVER JUNE 2024
Despite the turmoil, the growth rate of passive funds AUM has been robust, but largely due to the MTM impact of equities.
|Passive Mutual
Fund Schemes
|AUM Jun-25
(₹ Crore)
|AUM Jun-24
(₹ Crore)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|20,287
|7,473
|171.45%
|Gold ETF
|64,777
|34,356
|88.55%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,91,092
|1,26,019
|51.64%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|14,870
|11,852
|25.46%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|7,26,373
|6,25,712
|16.09%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|5,519
|4,758
|15.99%
|FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds
|20,196
|17,470
|15.60%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,02,906
|94,410
|9.00%
|Other Index Funds
|3,736
|3,453
|8.20%
|FOF investing overseas in Passive Funds
|8,500
|8,417
|0.98%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|97,731
|99,547
|-1.82%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|5,744
|14,842
|-61.30%
|Total of Passive Funds
|12,61,730
|10,48,310
|20.36%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences we can draw from the above table.
While the folio growth of passive funds is faltering, the AUM growth is still robust; thanks to the revival in the market. Market really needs a strong pro-passive narrative for it to grow!
