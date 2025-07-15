Passive flows taper in June 2025, but equity MTM offers gains

PASSIVE FLOW HIGHLIGHTS FOR JUNE 2025

After a revival in passive flows in March and April; passive flows disappointed in May 2025 at just ₹5,526 Crore. However, June 2025 passive flows were still lower at ₹3,997 Crore. The action in the month was dominated by inflows into domestic equity index funds, Gold ETFs, and Silver ETFs. Debt based TMIFs, Debt based non-TMIF funds, Domestic Equity ETFs, and domestic debt ETFs saw net outflows in June 2025.

Domestic equity oriented ETFs led the way with inflows of ₹2,523 Crore; followed by Gold ETFs at ₹2,081 Crore, and Silver ETFs and ₹2,005 Crore. Precious metals seems to be the passive flavour of the season. Out of the 12 categories of passive funds with flows; 4 categories showed positive net flows and 8 categories saw net outflows.

HOW EQUITY INDEX FUNDS PERFORMED IN JUNE 2025

The table below ranks equity oriented index funds (direct) in India on 5-year returns. We have only considered funds where a 5-year track record is available.

Equity Index Funds

Scheme Name 1 Year (%) Returns 3Year (%) Returns 5-Year (%) Returns Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund 0.29 28.71 33.04 Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund 3.17 28.30 30.59 DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund 4.96 20.99 24.91 Sundaram Nifty 100 Equal Weight Fund 0.35 20.62 22.57 Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund (MOFNIFTY500) 3.42 20.14 22.44 DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund -6.22 21.82 21.61 UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund -6.07 21.82 21.60 ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund -6.43 21.66 21.47 LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund -6.07 21.76 21.41 Motilal Oswal Nifty Next 50 Index Fund -6.06 21.89 21.33

Data Source: Morningstar India

There are a total of 33 equity-oriented index funds with a track record of 5 years and above. These funds overall generated average returns of 3.46% over 1-year, 19.08% CAGR over 3-years, and 21.12% CAGR over 5-years. The top funds in the index category are predominated by mid-cap, small cap, and equal weight indices.

HOW DEBT INDEX FUNDS PERFORMED IN JUNE 2025

The table below ranks Debt oriented index funds (direct) in India on 1-year returns.

Debt Index Fund

Scheme Name 1 Year (%)

Returns Bandhan Crisil IBX Gilt April 2032 Index Fund 11.23 Invesco India Nifty G-Sec Sep 2032 Index Fund 11.23 HDFC Nifty G-Sec July 2031 Index Fund 11.21 HDFC Nifty G-Sec Sep 2032 Index Fund 11.18 Mirae Asset Crisil IBX Gilt Index – April 2033 Index Fund 11.08 DSP CRISIL-IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL – April 2033 Index Fund 10.97 Kotak Nifty G-Sec July 2033 Index Fund 10.95 Aditya Birla Sun Life CRISIL IBX Gilt Apr 2033 Index Fund 10.94 Nippon India Nifty G-Sec June 2036 Maturity Index Fund 10.92 Edelweiss Crisil IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL April 2037 Index Fund 10.88

Data Source: Morningstar India

The top 10 debt funds on 1-year returns have delivered average returns of 11.06%, but the good news is that the dispersion of returns in the top-10 has been very low, which is good news. The top gainers are the gilt-funds, which have benefited from the falling bond yields in India in the last few months.

PASSIVE FUND FOLIO GROWTH: JUNE 2025 OVER JUNE 2024

Despite overall folio growth being under pressure, one must admit that the folio growth in passive funds continues to be robust.

Passive Mutual Fund

Schemes (Folios) Folios Jun-25

(in Numbers) Folios Jun-24

(in Numbers) Growth

(%) Silver ETF 9,10,253 3,23,321 181.53% Equity oriented ETFs (International) 9,40,437 4,60,624 104.17% Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic) 1,29,73,589 82,38,364 57.48% Gold ETF 76,54,158 54,09,986 41.48% Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic) 1,63,08,607 1,19,42,455 36.56% Other Index Funds 99,958 76,489 30.68% Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF) 1,80,410 1,54,211 16.99% Income/Debt Oriented ETFs 24,54,571 21,81,294 12.53% FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds 7,79,996 7,39,481 5.48% Equity oriented Index Funds (International) 2,34,123 2,46,484 -5.01% FOF investing overseas in Passive Funds 5,95,056 7,13,800 -16.64% Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF) 10,454 14,924 -29.95% Total of Passive Funds 4,31,41,612 3,05,01,433 41.44%

Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)

Here are some key inferences from the yoy growth in passive folios.

Passive fund folios yoy growth in June 2025 stood at 41.44%; compared to 43.29% in May, 45.94% in April, and 48.31% in March 2025. While there has been a gradual tapering of folio growth of passive funds, they have still done better than active funds on the folio front. Total folios of passive funds as of June 2025 stood at 431.42 Lakhs; compared to 424.74 Lakhs in May, 418.98 Lakhs in April, and 414.72 Lakhs in March 2025. Incremental growth has certainly been slowing.

What about the leaders? Again, silver ETFs led folio growth at 181.53%, followed by equity oriented ETFs (International) at 104.17%, equity oriented Domestic Index Funds at 57.48%, and gold funds at 41.48%. A total of 9 out of 12 categories saw folio expansion, with ex-TMIF debt oriented funds, FOFs investing in overseas passive funds, and International equity index funds witnessing folio contraction in June 2025.

Annual folio growth stayed under 50% for the fifth month in a row.

PASSIVE FUNDS AUM: JUNE 2025 OVER JUNE 2024

Despite the turmoil, the growth rate of passive funds AUM has been robust, but largely due to the MTM impact of equities.

Passive Mutual

Fund Schemes AUM Jun-25

(₹ Crore) AUM Jun-24

(₹ Crore) Growth

(%) Silver ETF 20,287 7,473 171.45% Gold ETF 64,777 34,356 88.55% Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic) 1,91,092 1,26,019 51.64% Equity oriented ETFs (International) 14,870 11,852 25.46% Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic) 7,26,373 6,25,712 16.09% Equity oriented Index Funds (International) 5,519 4,758 15.99% FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds 20,196 17,470 15.60% Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF) 1,02,906 94,410 9.00% Other Index Funds 3,736 3,453 8.20% FOF investing overseas in Passive Funds 8,500 8,417 0.98% Income/Debt Oriented ETFs 97,731 99,547 -1.82% Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF) 5,744 14,842 -61.30% Total of Passive Funds 12,61,730 10,48,310 20.36%

Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)

Here are some key inferences we can draw from the above table.

Passive fund AUM yoy growth in June 2025 stood at 20.36%; compared to 24.45% in May, 23.80% in April, and 22.72% in March 2025. While the growth in AUM is much lower compared to year 2024, the bounce in growth in May 2025 could not be sustained in June. Clearly, the passive fund interest seems to be taking a back seat.

What about leaders and laggards? Silver ETFs led the growth at 171.45%, followed by Gold ETFs at 88.55%, and equity oriented domestic index funds at 51.64%. A total of 10 out of 12 categories saw AUM expansion, with ex-TMIF debt oriented index funds and debt index ETFs witnessing AUM contraction.

While the folio growth of passive funds is faltering, the AUM growth is still robust; thanks to the revival in the market. Market really needs a strong pro-passive narrative for it to grow!