Passive fund flows taper in May 2025, but equity gains make up

PASSIVE FLOW HIGHLIGHTS FOR MAY 2025
After a sharp revival in passive flows in March and April 2025; they turned relatively tepid in May 2025. Passive fund flows in May 2025 at ₹5,526 Crore was -72.7% lower compared to April 2025. The action in the month was dominated by inflows into domestic equity ETFs and domestic equity index funds. While silver funds saw strong inflows, debt based TMIFs saw outflows in the month of May 2025.
Domestic equity oriented ETFs led the way with inflows of ₹4,227 Crore; followed by domestic equity oriented index funds at ₹3,058 Crore. Silver ETF inflows at ₹854 Crore also put up a good show in the month. Among the categories that saw net outflows in May 2025 were Debt Index Funds -TMIF at ₹(1,593) Crore. Out of the 12 categories of passive funds with flows; 6 categories showed positive net flows and 6 saw net outflows.
HOW EQUITY INDEX FUNDS PERFORMED IN MAY 2025
The table below ranks equity oriented index funds (direct) in India on 3-year returns. We have only considered funds where a 3-year track record is available.
|Equity Index Funds
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%)
Returns
|2-Year (%)
Returns
|3-Year (%)
Returns
|ABSL Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Direct
|12.6635
|37.9381
|30.0138
|Axis Nifty Midcap 50 Index Fund Direct
|12.3327
|32.1371
|29.9922
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Direct
|12.3499
|37.9701
|29.8123
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct
|10.6143
|31.2748
|28.5188
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct
|10.2312
|31.1914
|28.3786
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct
|10.2734
|30.9336
|28.2629
|Navi Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct
|10.2695
|30.8668
|28.1873
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct
|10.2808
|30.8239
|28.1530
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Direct
|8.9745
|31.4921
|27.0593
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Direct
|8.5815
|31.0797
|26.9238
Data Source: Morningstar India
The equity index funds overall generated average returns of 5.986% over 1-year, 23.327% CAGR over 2-years, and 19.716% CAGR over 3-years. The top funds in the index category are predominated by mid-cap and small cap index funds, as they drove revival from the trough.
HOW DEBT INDEX FUNDS PERFORMED IN MAY 2025
The table below ranks Debt oriented index funds (direct) in India on 3-year returns. We have only considered funds where a 3-year track record is available.
|Debt Index Fund
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%)
Returns
|2-Year (%)
Returns
|3-Year (%)
Returns
|Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2032 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund
|11.9134
|9.3316
|9.8627
|BHARAT Bond ETF FOF – April 2032 Direct Growth
|12.0901
|9.1094
|9.6736
|BHARAT Bond FOF April 2031 Direct Growth
|11.6925
|8.9498
|9.4194
|BHARAT Bond FOF April 2030 Direct Growth
|11.4117
|8.7821
|9.2454
|DSP Nifty SDL Plus G-Sec Jun 2028 30:70 Index Fund
|10.3688
|8.5539
|8.6352
|HSBC CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund
|10.5115
|8.6048
|8.6063
|ICICI Prudential Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Direct Growth
|10.1298
|8.5304
|8.5646
|Mirae Asset Nifty SDL Jun 2027 Index Fund Direct Growth
|9.9077
|8.4444
|8.5610
|Tata Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Dec 2027 60: 40 Index FD
|10.2987
|8.5063
|8.5585
|Axis CRISIL IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Direct Growth
|9.8888
|8.4350
|8.5110
Data Source: Morningstar India
Debt index funds overall generated average returns of 10.110% over 1-year, 8.402% CAGR over 2-years, and 8.353% CAGR over 3-years. The top funds in the index category are dominated by longer tenure bond funds, gaining from the fall in bond yields amidst a dovish stance by the RBI. Debt fund performance was robust in last one year due to conducive interest rate environment.
PASSIVE FUND FOLIO GROWTH: MAY 2025 OVER MAY 2024
Despite overall folio growth being under pressure, one must admit that the folio growth in passive funds continues to be robust.
|Passive Mutual Fund
Schemes (Folios)
|Folios May-25
(in Numbers)
|Folios May-24
(in Numbers)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|8,37,703
|2,48,738
|236.78%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|9,26,514
|4,42,956
|109.17%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,27,02,493
|78,87,156
|61.05%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|1,62,63,745
|1,16,39,874
|39.72%
|Gold ETF
|73,68,808
|53,20,483
|38.50%
|Other Index Funds
|99,201
|74,272
|33.56%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,86,256
|1,45,510
|28.00%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|24,65,368
|21,46,074
|14.88%
|FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds
|7,75,767
|7,50,436
|3.38%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|2,37,450
|2,41,750
|-1.78%
|FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds
|6,01,469
|7,30,456
|-17.66%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|9,411
|15,021
|-37.35%
|Total of Passive Funds
|4,24,74,185
|2,96,42,726
|43.29%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences from the yoy growth in passive folios.
Folio growth stayed under 50% for the third month in a row, but that could improve once the lure of passive investing comes back.
PASSIVE FUNDS AUM: MAY 2025 OVER MAY 2024
Despite the turmoil, the growth rate of passive funds AUM has been better in May 2025, largely due to positive stock market effect.
|Passive Mutual
Fund Schemes
|AUM May-25
(₹ Crore)
|AUM May-24
(₹ Crore)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|16,866
|7,018
|140.33%
|Gold ETF
|62,453
|31,689
|97.08%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,82,045
|1,12,754
|61.45%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|13,977
|11,162
|25.22%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|7,05,131
|5,81,164
|21.33%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|5,272
|4,527
|16.47%
|FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds
|18,916
|17,029
|11.08%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,03,778
|94,259
|10.10%
|Other Index Funds
|3,693
|3,375
|9.44%
|FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds
|8,098
|8,001
|1.22%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|97,992
|97,982
|0.01%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|6,023
|14,796
|-59.29%
|Total of Passive Funds
|12,24,244
|9,83,756
|24.45%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences we can draw from the above table.
While the folio growth of passive funds is faltering, the AUM growth is still robust; thanks to the revival in the market. However, the big-bang passive narrative is still missing!
