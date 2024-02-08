RBI keeps repo rates at 6.5% for sixth policy in a row

What happened in the 2 months since December 2023 policy?
The RBI kept repo rates at 6.5% in the February 2024 monetary policy, along expected lines. To understand the background to this status quo decision, it is essential to understand what happened since the last policy in December 2023. Remember, February 2024 marks the sixth consecutive policy when the RBI has held rates at 6.5%. In the last 2 months, the Red Sea crisis worsened with the Houthi rebels attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea route to the Suez Canal. That has raised freight charges and cargo insurance; creating a potentially inflationary situation. US inflation has remained flat to benign.
The big event between the December policy and the February policy was the Interim Budget presented on February 01, 2024. The highlight was the focus on fiscal prudence. The interim budget cut fiscal deficit for FY24 by 10 bps to 5.8% while fiscal deficit target for FY25 was pegged at 5.1%. That is much lower than the street consensus range of 5.3% to 5.5%. The Fed policy in December hinted at rate cuts after a long time, although it is yet to spell out the rate cut timetable. Meanwhile, consumer inflation in India has been under stress due to food inflation. But the real story has been the robust growth story leading the RBI to project FY25 GDP growth at over 7%; marking the 3rd consecutive year of 7% plus real GDP growth.
Is monetary stance out of sync with liquidity conditions?
That has been one of the concerns over the last few months. In fact, MPC members like Jayanth Varma have openly expressed their view that when liquidity was in deficit, the monetary stance of “gradual withdrawal of accommodation” was inconsistent. That was one of the reasons, Varma persistently voted against continuing the monetary stance. However, the RBI governor has a different explanation of this dichotomy. According to Das, the liquidity conditions turned into deficit only in September 2023, after being in surplus for nearly 54 months in a row, since the start of 2019.
These are based on exogenous triggers like GST, advance tax payouts, demonetization, government spending, back-ending of capex etc. Hence these are temporary and would ease out over time. Also, the RBI was already deploying VRRR and other measures to correct this liquidity deficit. Regarding the stance, the RBI governor feels that the current stance of “gradual withdrawal of accommodation” was essential to move inflation towards the 4% target and to keep inflation expectations anchored. Also, such a stance (even amidst a liquidity deficit) will ensure full transmission of rate hikes between May 2022 and February 2023. This will ensure that last mile inflation issue is addressed.
Highlights of the RBI policy statement – February 2024
The February 2024 policy was expected to maintain status quo on rates and stance; and that is what it did. Here are some key takeaways from the policy statement.
Going ahead, several factors will form the basis of the RBI rate decision and stance. While domestic inflation and liquidity will certainly be key considerations, the RBI would also focus on the rate cut time table of the Fed, outlook on the Red Sea crisis and how the global supply chains evolve over time.
Inflation pegged at 5.4% for FY24; 4.5% for FY25
The last time the RBI hiked Inflation estimate for FY24 by 30 bps from 5.1% to 5.4% was in August 2023. Even in the February policy, the inflation estimate for FY24 has been maintained at 5.4%. To reiterate the glide path, the RBI has underlined FY25 inflation estimate at 4.5%. Currently, headline inflation in India is veering towards the outer tolerance limit of 6%, but commodity prices continue to be benign. While food inflation has been spiking, fuel prices have been neutral and core inflation has been trending lower. However, erratic monsoons and the evolving Red Sea crisis continue to be major risk factors for inflation outlook in India. The Red Sea crisis could translate into imported inflation for India, even as exports are already taking hit due to time and cost spillovers.
On the positive side, the Rabi output in the current season has been better than previous year on the basis of acreage. For now, the supply side measures of the government have kept food inflation in check, but Kharif 2024 will have to be a lot better. For now, the RBI is awaiting more data confirmation before crystallizing its view on inflation. RBI has held its inflation projection for FY24 at 5.4% and 4.5% for FY25. In terms of next four quarters; the RBI has projected inflation for Q4FY24 at 5.0%, Q1FY25 at 4.5%, Q2FY25 at 5.0%, Q3FY25 at 4.0%, and Q4FY25 at 4.7%. The changes are only marginal compared to the previous policy statement, but these are largely on the back of normal monsoon assumptions.
GDP growth pegged at 7.0% for FY24; and 7.0% for FY25
Back in December, the RBI had just got the MOSPI estimate for Q2FY24 GDP growth at 7.6%. That justified an upgrade and accordingly the GDP growth was upgraded by 50 bps from 6.50% to 7.0%. There have been no GDP data points in between and the Q3FY24 GDP data will only be out on the last day of February 2024. With GDP growing at 7.8% in Q1 and 7.6% in Q2, if Q3 GDP estimate comes around 7.5%, then the RBI may have a strong incentive to hike the GDP growth projection for FY24 and FY25 from the current 7%. There have been several positive triggers. Core sector growth, IIP growth and the high frequency PMI numbers have been robust on a consistent basis. Robust GST collections also point to the economy sustaining GDP at above 7% for Q3 also. While capacity utilization of Indian companies has been positive, the missing link is the revival in rural demand.
Global demand remains a concern, as is evident from the erratic export performance. However, domestic demand is robust and the capex growth of 11.1% for FY25 will keep the capex spending and private sector capex cycle robust. The US GDP first advance estimate for Q4 has come in 120 bps higher than expected at 3.3% while the Atlanta Q12025 GDP peg is also 120 bps higher than expected at 4.2%. IMF has also hiked global growth estimates for 2024, although global trade remains a question mark. The RBI has pegged GDP growth for FY24 at 7.0% and FY25 also at 7.0%. On a quarter-wise basis, the GDP growth is projected at: Q1FY25 at 7.2%, Q2FY25 at 6.8%, Q3FY25 at 7.0%, and Q4FY25 at 6.9%. The FY24 GDP growth projection and FY25 projection of 7.0% are subject to an upward revision depending on the data flowing in for Q3FY24 GDP on the last day of February 2024.
Key policy shifts announced by RBI, outside MPC ambit
RBI monetary policy once again went beyond monetary numbers to signal a shift at a policy level. Here are some key announcements.
The February 2024 monetary policy was largely along expected lines in terms of repo rates, inflation projections and GDP growth projections. The policy has been brief; and liquidity is the one area where the RBI will focus on. We will get a more clarity when the minutes of the MPC are published on February 22, 2023. The next policy statement on April 03-05, 2024 will be in the midst of the election fever. June policy could be more significant as there will be a new government in place plus updated data on inflation, growth and Kharif output.
