Royal Stag owner - Pernod Ricard eyes India IPO

Pernod Ricard SA is reportedly preparing for a potential initial public offering (IPO) of its India business, a move that could become one of the largest listings in India’s consumer sector if executed. While still in early stages, the development highlights both the scale of the company’s India operations and the growing attractiveness of Indian equity markets for global multinationals.
Pernod Ricard India Pvt. Ltd. has begun preliminary IPO-related work. According to people familiar with the matter, the company is working with:
However, the process remains at an early stage:
India is strategically critical for Pernod Ricard:
The India unit operates a hybrid portfolio spanning:
This scale positions India as a fully integrated manufacturing and distribution hub, not just a sales market.
The Indian portfolio includes some of the most recognizable alcohol brands:
This mix provides exposure across:
While the company does not disclose India-specific financials, industry estimates suggest:
This makes it one of the largest spirits businesses in India by scale, significantly ahead of listed peers.
Indian alco-beverage companies typically trade at 18x–30x EV/EBITDA, reflecting strong pricing power and structural demand.
Applying this range:
|Scenario
|EBITDA
|Multiple
|Implied Valuation
|Conservative
|₹4,500 cr
|18x
|~₹81,000 cr ($9–10B)
|Base case
|₹6,000 cr
|22x
|~₹1.3 lakh cr ($15–16B)
|Bull case
|₹7,500 cr
|28x
|~₹2.1 lakh cr ($20–25B)
The Indian spirits market already has strong listed players:
|Company
|Scale
|Valuation Multiple
|Positioning
|United Spirits
|Largest listed spirits firm
|~25x–30x EBITDA
|Premium consumer leader
|United Breweries
|Beer-focused
|~30x+ EBITDA
|Scarcity premium asset
|Radico Khaitan
|Mid-tier growth player
|~28x–35x EBITDA
|High growth
|Pernod India (est.)
|Largest unlisted player
|~20x–28x EBITDA
|Balanced premium + mass mix
Strengths
Risks
India remains one of the most active IPO markets globally:
Recent large multinational listings in India include:
A Pernod Ricard listing would continue this trend of global companies unlocking value through Indian capital markets.
If launched, the IPO of Pernod Ricard SA’s India business could become:
Disclaimer – The stock/s mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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