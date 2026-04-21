Royal Stag owner - Pernod Ricard eyes India IPO

Pernod Ricard SA is reportedly preparing for a potential initial public offering (IPO) of its India business, a move that could become one of the largest listings in India’s consumer sector if executed. While still in early stages, the development highlights both the scale of the company’s India operations and the growing attractiveness of Indian equity markets for global multinationals.

Early IPO Preparations Underway

Pernod Ricard India Pvt. Ltd. has begun preliminary IPO-related work. According to people familiar with the matter, the company is working with:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as financial advisor

as financial advisor Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as legal advisor

However, the process remains at an early stage:

No final decision has been made

IPO size, structure, and timing are still uncertain

Formal mandate selection is expected to follow soon

India: A Core Growth Engine

India is strategically critical for Pernod Ricard:

Largest market by volume globally

Second-largest by value after the US

1,500+ employees and 24 production facilities

The India unit operates a hybrid portfolio spanning:

Mass-market whisky

Premium Scotch and Irish whiskey brands

Imported luxury spirits

This scale positions India as a fully integrated manufacturing and distribution hub, not just a sales market.

Strong Brand Portfolio Advantage

The Indian portfolio includes some of the most recognizable alcohol brands:

Royal Stag

Blenders Pride

100 Pipers

Chivas Regal

Ballantine’s

The Glenlivet

Royal Salute

Jameson

This mix provides exposure across:

High-volume domestic consumption

Fast-growing premium segment

Luxury imported spirits category

Estimated Financial Scale

While the company does not disclose India-specific financials, industry estimates suggest:

Revenue: ~₹25,000–₹30,000 crore (FY24–FY25 range)

EBITDA margin: ~18%–25%

Implied EBITDA: ~₹4,500–₹7,500 crore

This makes it one of the largest spirits businesses in India by scale, significantly ahead of listed peers.

Potential IPO Valuation Scenarios

Indian alco-beverage companies typically trade at 18x–30x EV/EBITDA, reflecting strong pricing power and structural demand.

Applying this range:

Scenario EBITDA Multiple Implied Valuation Conservative ₹4,500 cr 18x ~₹81,000 cr ($9–10B) Base case ₹6,000 cr 22x ~₹1.3 lakh cr ($15–16B) Bull case ₹7,500 cr 28x ~₹2.1 lakh cr ($20–25B)

Peer Comparison in India

The Indian spirits market already has strong listed players:

Company Scale Valuation Multiple Positioning United Spirits Largest listed spirits firm ~25x–30x EBITDA Premium consumer leader United Breweries Beer-focused ~30x+ EBITDA Scarcity premium asset Radico Khaitan Mid-tier growth player ~28x–35x EBITDA High growth Pernod India (est.) Largest unlisted player ~20x–28x EBITDA Balanced premium + mass mix

Business Strengths and Risks

Strengths

Strong premium global brand portfolio

Large distribution and manufacturing footprint

Diversified exposure across mass and luxury segments

Risks

High dependency on state-level excise taxation

Regulatory fragmentation in alcohol sector

Currency risk for imported spirits

Margin mix dilution due to mass-market exposure

IPO Market in India

India remains one of the most active IPO markets globally:

~$2.9 billion raised in IPOs so far in 2026

~$22 billion raised in 2025

Recent large multinational listings in India include:

A Pernod Ricard listing would continue this trend of global companies unlocking value through Indian capital markets.

If launched, the IPO of Pernod Ricard SA’s India business could become:

The largest ever alco-beverage listing in India

A benchmark for consumer-sector valuations

A key test case for premium global brands in Indian equity market

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