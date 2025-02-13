iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

SIP flows at ₹26,400 Crore in Jan-25, but SIP stoppage crosses 100%

13 Feb 2025 , 11:22 AM

SIP FLOWS: IT IS ALL ABOUT THE AVERAGES

After crossing the ₹26,000 Crore milestone in December 2024, gross SIP flows tapered slightly in January 2025 to ₹26,400 Crore. However, it looks more like a rounding off. For the first 10 months of FY25, SIP flows averaged ₹23,743 Crore a month. The gross SIP inflows at ₹26,400 Crore in January 2025 was marginally lower than ₹26,459 Crore in December 2024; but a good was a good 11.2% above the average of FY25. On the positive side, the gross SIP flows have now held above ₹25,000 Crore for 4 months in a row. Total MF SIP folios stand at 22.92 Crore as of Jan-25; of which SIP folios are 10.27 Crore (44.8%). The month of January 2025 saw overall mutual fund AUM expand from ₹66.93 Trillion to ₹67.25 Trillion.

SIPS LOWER, YET ROBUST, IN JANUARY 2025

The slight fall in monthly SIP flows in January 2025 is the kind of volatility that is normal at these levels. SIP flows are up 40.1% yoy.

Monthly

MF Data

 Monthly SIP Inflows
(₹ Crore)
Jan-24 18,838
Feb-24 19,187
Mar-24 19,271
Apr-24 20,371
May-24 20,904
Jun-24 21,262
Jul-24 23,332
Aug-24 23,547
Sep-24 24,509
Oct-24 25,323
Nov-24 25,320
Dec-24 26,459
Jan-25 26,400

Data Source: AMFI

Gross SIP flows into mutual funds have now averaged ₹23,743 Crore in the first 10 months of FY25. The customer mix is also making a difference; with the younger crowd gravitating towards equity mutual fund SIPs to create long term wealth in a systematic manner. This can also be seen as indicative of systematic financial planning, where mutual funds are a critical goal in asset allocation, once the long-term goals are crystallized.

FY25: THE BEST YEAR IN TERMS OF MILESTONES

The table below captures month-wise SIP flows into mutual funds since April 2016. Each milestone of an additional ₹1,000 Crore has been highlighted in bold.

Month FY25 FY24 FY23 FY22 FY21 FY20 FY19 FY18 FY17
March   19,271 14,276 12,328 9,182 8,641 8,055 7,119 4,335
February   19,187  13,686 11,438 7,528 8,513 8,095 6,425 4,050
January 26,400 18,838  13,856 11,517 8,023 8,532 8,064 6,644 4,095
December 26,459 17,610 13,573  11,305 8,418 8,518 8,022 6,222 3,973
November 25,320 17,073  13,306 11,005 7,302 8,273 7,985 5,893 3,884
October 25,323 16,928 13,041 10,519 7,800 8,246 7,985 5,621 3,434
September 24,509 16,042  12,976  10,351 7,788 8,263 7,727 5,516 3,698
August 23,547 15,814 12,693  9,923 7,792 8,231 7,658 5,206 3,497
July 23,332 15,245  12,140  9,609 7,831 8,324 7,554 4,947 3,334
Jun 21,262  14,734 12,276  9,156 7,917 8,122 7,554 4,744 3,310
May 20,904 14,749  12,286  8,819 8,123 8,183 7,304 4,584 3,189
April 20,371 13,728 11,863 8,596 8,376 8,238 6,690 4,269 3,122

Data Source: AMFI

Here are two takeaways from the 8-year SIP flow data.

  1. Fiscal year FY25, till date, is already the best year in terms of milestones, with 6 milestone months achieved. That is even better than the 5 milestone months in FY24. We still have 2 more months to go.
  2. What was the average gap between two milestones? A quick ballpark figure is 3-6 months, although it is just 2 months in FY24 and less than 2 months in FY25. The FY25 average SIP is about 6.49X times the average SIP size in FY17.

With average SIP flows at ₹23,743 Crore in FY25, a logical target by March 2025 would be to stabilize at around ₹30,000 Crore SIP flows a month.

READING INTO THE SIP TICKET STORY?

Since FY22, SIP flows have been progressively improving each year; with FY25 already the best year by a margin.

Financial
Year		 Gross Annual SIP
flows (₹ Crore)		 Average Monthly
SIP Ticket (AMST)		 YOY Accretion
in (%)
FY16-17 ₹43,921 Crore ₹3,660 Crore  
FY17-18 ₹67,190 Crore ₹5,600 Crore 53.01%
FY18-19 ₹92,693 Crore ₹7,725 Crore 37.95%
FY19-20 ₹100,084 Crore ₹8,340 Crore 7.96%
FY20-21 ₹96,080 Crore ₹8,007 Crore -3.99%
FY21-22 ₹124,566 Crore ₹10,381 Crore 29.65%
FY22-23 ₹155,972 Crore ₹12,998 Crore 25.21%
FY23-24 ₹199,219 Crore ₹16,602 Crore 27.73%
FY24-25 ₹284,912 Crore ₹23,743 Crore 43.01%

Data Source: AMFI

Gross SIP flows of FY25 had already overtaken SIP flows of FY24 in the first 9 months itself. The CAGR accretion in SIP flows in the last 4 full years post the pandemic has been 31.23%.

SIP FOLIOS IN JANUARY 2025 – HOW IS RETAIL INTENSITY?

After a very long time, the SIP folios actually contracted in January 2025 due to the SIP Stoppage Ratio crossing 100%. Gross SIP accretions in January 2025 at 56.19 Lakhs was still healthy compared to 54.27 Lakhs in December and 49.47 lakhs in November; albeit still lower than the 63.70 Lakhs in October. However, due to the SIP stoppage ratio crossing 10%, the outstanding SIP folios decreased from 1,032.03 Lakhs in December 2024 to 1,026.89 Lakhs in January 2025. The net reduction is(5.14) Lakh SIP folios or -0.50%.

What about SIP AUM yoy? Between December 2024 and January 2025, the SIP AUM fell sharply from ₹13,63,137 Crore to ₹13,19,853 Crore; a fall of (3.18%) on sequential basis. While the weakness in the indices played spoilsport, the contraction in net SIPs also played a big part. As of the close of January 2025, the SIP folios accounted for 44.80% of total MF folios while the SIP AUM accounted for 19.62% of the overall MF AUM.

SIP STOPPAGE RATIO – CROSSES 100% IN JANUARY 2025

AMFI reports monthly SIP flows on a gross basis. That gap between gross and net SIP flows is explained by the SIP stoppage ratio; the ratio of SIP accounts discontinued to new SIP accounts opened. Lower the SIP Stoppage Ratio. The table below captures how the SIP stoppage ratio crossed 100% for the first time in January 2025.

Apr-24 May-24 Jun-24 Jul-24 Aug-24 Sep-24
52.24% 88.38% 58.68% 51.40% 57.14% 60.72%
Oct-24 Nov-24 Dec-24 Jan-24 FY25 #  
60.91% 79.12% 82.73% 109.15% 68.55%  

Data Source: AMFI (# – 9 months data)

Since July, the SIP stoppage ratio is consistently up; due to the sense of uncertainty at higher levels of the market. However, this is for the first time that the SIP stoppage ratio has spiked to as high as 109.15%.

FY25 ANNUALIZED SIP STOPPAGE RATIO WELL ABOVE PANDEMIC PEAK

Here is the SIP stoppage ratio in last 5 completed  fiscal years and for 9 months of FY25.

FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 FY 2021-22 FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24 FY 2024-25 #
57.84% 60.88% 41.74% 56.94% 52.41% 68.55%

Data Source: AMFI (# – 9 months data)

The SIP stoppage ratio for FY24 at 52.41% was lower than FY23. However, FY25 has seen a spike in the SIP stoppage ratio to 68.55%; spiking 400 bps since December 2024. The SIP Stoppage Ratio is now well above the pandemic peaks, showing that investors are worried about high index levels and global uncertainty. A SIP stoppage ratio of 40% to 45% is acceptable. Mutual funds must arrest the spike in SIP stoppage ratio, to ensure that the gains of financialization of savings are not frittered away.

Related Tags

  • MFSIP
  • MutualFunds
  • SIP
  • SIPAUM
  • StoppageRatio
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|12:33 PM
Alembic Pharma’s Vadodara Plant Gets VAI Status from US FDA

Alembic Pharma’s Vadodara Plant Gets VAI Status from US FDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|12:00 PM
BHEL Wins ₹6,700 Crore SCCL Order for 800 MW Telangana Power Project

BHEL Wins ₹6,700 Crore SCCL Order for 800 MW Telangana Power Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|11:35 AM
Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|02:01 PM
Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|01:59 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.