Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to July 12, 2025

FED MINUTES, RECIPROCAL TARIFFS SCRIPT WEEKLY STORY

Fed minutes announced last week made it clear that FOMC members were not keen on any immediate cut in interest rates. While 2 rate cuts in 2025 are still on the cards, they are likely to happen after September. That led to a spike in US bond yields.

Uncertainty over the reciprocal tariffs continued with the cut-off date being pushed back to August 01, 2025. However, Trump does not look like relenting on reciprocal tariffs, and intends to penalize countries that continue to buy oil from Russia; like India and China.

US BOND YIELDS RALLY AFTER FED MINUTES

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 11, 2025 4.416 4.358 4.427 4.340 Jul 10, 2025 4.349 4.336 4.376 4.322 Jul 09, 2025 4.334 4.401 4.423 4.334 Jul 08, 2025 4.404 4.385 4.435 4.377 Jul 07, 2025 4.382 4.326 4.399 4.322 Jul 04, 2025 4.328 4.324 4.340 4.304

Data Source: Bloomberg

The bond yields at 4.416% saw a sharp spike during the week after the Fed minutes underlined that any rate cuts would be back-ended. The FOMC continues to be wary of the inflationary impact of tariffs, as and when implemented. The possible OBBBA impact on the US Budget Deficit has also been pushing up the bond yields of late. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.427% and a low of 4.322%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) GAINS GROUND IN THE WEEK

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 11, 2025 97.85 97.57 97.96 97.56 Jul 10, 2025 97.65 97.44 97.92 97.27 Jul 09, 2025 97.56 97.55 97.75 97.46 Jul 08, 2025 97.52 97.36 97.84 97.18 Jul 07, 2025 97.48 96.96 97.67 96.89 Jul 04, 2025 96.96 97.09 97.18 96.86

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US dollar index (DXY) closed higher for the week at 97.85. The dollar has shown strength after the Fed minutes put off rate cuts to September 2025 and beyond. Also, it is now evident that the impact of tariffs on inflation, growth, and jobs has been very limited. Last week, the US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 97.96 and a low of 96.89. However, this looks more like a dead-cat bounce after the sharp fall.

INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS EDGE HIGHER

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 11, 2025 6.300 6.318 6.334 6.301 Jul 10, 2025 6.310 6.316 6.321 6.309 Jul 09, 2025 6.310 6.315 6.316 6.309 Jul 08, 2025 6.300 6.295 6.307 6.293 Jul 07, 2025 6.290 6.295 6.297 6.287 Jul 04, 2025 6.290 6.287 6.304 6.287

Data Source: RBI

India bond yields continue to be in a tight range of 6.29%-6.31%; although yields did edge up this week. With RBI shifting its stance from accommodative to neutral; more rate cuts may be off the agenda for now. Markets are betting on one likely rate cut in August. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.334% and low of 6.287%.

RUPEE WEAKENS AMIDST DOLLAR INDEX STRENGTH

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) Jul 11, 2025 85.825 85.735 85.921 85.690 Jul 10, 2025 85.749 85.715 85.766 85.533 Jul 09, 2025 85.680 85.760 85.932 85.637 Jul 08, 2025 85.760 85.778 85.835 85.632 Jul 07, 2025 85.760 85.575 86.043 85.575 Jul 04, 2025 85.497 85.480 85.535 85.307

Data Source: RBI

This week, the USDINR weakened from ₹85.49/$ to ₹85.83/$; but it did cross the 86 mark this week, before closing at ₹85.83/$. The dollar index strength and Brent Crude above $70/bbl put pressure on the Rupee. In addition, oil companies bought dollars to hedge exposures. Last week, USDINR touched a high of ₹85.533/$ and a low of ͅ₹86.043/$.

BRENT CRUDE GETS BACK ABOVE $70/BBL

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) Jul 11, 2025 70.36 68.84 70.71 68.55 Jul 10, 2025 68.64 70.06 70.48 68.54 Jul 09, 2025 70.19 69.92 70.71 69.61 Jul 08, 2025 70.15 69.50 70.68 69.03 Jul 07, 2025 69.58 67.64 69.94 67.22 Jul 06, 2025 67.78 67.50 67.96 67.50 Jul 04, 2025 68.30 68.85 68.89 67.75

Data Source: Bloomberg

While higher supplies from OPEC Plus did put pressure on oil prices, it managed to brush that aside and focus on demand build-up. Brent crude closed above $70/bbl after almost two weeks. Last week, Brent Crude prices touched a high of $70.71/bbl and a low of $67.22/bbl. However, excess supply may be an overhang.

SPOT GOLD HAS A LACKLUSTER WEEK

The table captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) Jul 11, 2025 3,355.91 3,325.63 3,368.89 3,321.37 Jul 10, 2025 3,323.07 3,313.70 3,330.47 3,310.23 Jul 09, 2025 3,313.72 3,298.73 3,317.05 3,282.80 Jul 08, 2025 3,300.70 3,335.99 3,345.94 3,287.17 Jul 07, 2025 3,335.61 3,335.95 3,343.29 3,296.41 Jul 06, 2025 3,328.98 3,341.40 3,341.89 3,326.37 Jul 04, 2025 3,336.64 3,326.44 3,345.15 3,323.59

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot gold prices were above $3,300/oz for better part of the week. BOFA has given a target of $4,000/oz for gold in 2026 on higher US fiscal deficit, and that is possible. During the week, gold touched a high of $3,368.89/oz and a low of $3,282.80/oz.