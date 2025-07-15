Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to July 12, 2025

FED MINUTES, RECIPROCAL TARIFFS SCRIPT WEEKLY STORY
Fed minutes announced last week made it clear that FOMC members were not keen on any immediate cut in interest rates. While 2 rate cuts in 2025 are still on the cards, they are likely to happen after September. That led to a spike in US bond yields.
Uncertainty over the reciprocal tariffs continued with the cut-off date being pushed back to August 01, 2025. However, Trump does not look like relenting on reciprocal tariffs, and intends to penalize countries that continue to buy oil from Russia; like India and China.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over the last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jul 11, 2025
|4.416
|4.358
|4.427
|4.340
|Jul 10, 2025
|4.349
|4.336
|4.376
|4.322
|Jul 09, 2025
|4.334
|4.401
|4.423
|4.334
|Jul 08, 2025
|4.404
|4.385
|4.435
|4.377
|Jul 07, 2025
|4.382
|4.326
|4.399
|4.322
|Jul 04, 2025
|4.328
|4.324
|4.340
|4.304
Data Source: Bloomberg
The bond yields at 4.416% saw a sharp spike during the week after the Fed minutes underlined that any rate cuts would be back-ended. The FOMC continues to be wary of the inflationary impact of tariffs, as and when implemented. The possible OBBBA impact on the US Budget Deficit has also been pushing up the bond yields of late. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.427% and a low of 4.322%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jul 11, 2025
|97.85
|97.57
|97.96
|97.56
|Jul 10, 2025
|97.65
|97.44
|97.92
|97.27
|Jul 09, 2025
|97.56
|97.55
|97.75
|97.46
|Jul 08, 2025
|97.52
|97.36
|97.84
|97.18
|Jul 07, 2025
|97.48
|96.96
|97.67
|96.89
|Jul 04, 2025
|96.96
|97.09
|97.18
|96.86
Data Source: Bloomberg
The US dollar index (DXY) closed higher for the week at 97.85. The dollar has shown strength after the Fed minutes put off rate cuts to September 2025 and beyond. Also, it is now evident that the impact of tariffs on inflation, growth, and jobs has been very limited. Last week, the US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 97.96 and a low of 96.89. However, this looks more like a dead-cat bounce after the sharp fall.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for the last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jul 11, 2025
|6.300
|6.318
|6.334
|6.301
|Jul 10, 2025
|6.310
|6.316
|6.321
|6.309
|Jul 09, 2025
|6.310
|6.315
|6.316
|6.309
|Jul 08, 2025
|6.300
|6.295
|6.307
|6.293
|Jul 07, 2025
|6.290
|6.295
|6.297
|6.287
|Jul 04, 2025
|6.290
|6.287
|6.304
|6.287
Data Source: RBI
India bond yields continue to be in a tight range of 6.29%-6.31%; although yields did edge up this week. With RBI shifting its stance from accommodative to neutral; more rate cuts may be off the agenda for now. Markets are betting on one likely rate cut in August. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.334% and low of 6.287%.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|Jul 11, 2025
|85.825
|85.735
|85.921
|85.690
|Jul 10, 2025
|85.749
|85.715
|85.766
|85.533
|Jul 09, 2025
|85.680
|85.760
|85.932
|85.637
|Jul 08, 2025
|85.760
|85.778
|85.835
|85.632
|Jul 07, 2025
|85.760
|85.575
|86.043
|85.575
|Jul 04, 2025
|85.497
|85.480
|85.535
|85.307
Data Source: RBI
This week, the USDINR weakened from ₹85.49/$ to ₹85.83/$; but it did cross the 86 mark this week, before closing at ₹85.83/$. The dollar index strength and Brent Crude above $70/bbl put pressure on the Rupee. In addition, oil companies bought dollars to hedge exposures. Last week, USDINR touched a high of ₹85.533/$ and a low of ͅ₹86.043/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|Jul 11, 2025
|70.36
|68.84
|70.71
|68.55
|Jul 10, 2025
|68.64
|70.06
|70.48
|68.54
|Jul 09, 2025
|70.19
|69.92
|70.71
|69.61
|Jul 08, 2025
|70.15
|69.50
|70.68
|69.03
|Jul 07, 2025
|69.58
|67.64
|69.94
|67.22
|Jul 06, 2025
|67.78
|67.50
|67.96
|67.50
|Jul 04, 2025
|68.30
|68.85
|68.89
|67.75
Data Source: Bloomberg
While higher supplies from OPEC Plus did put pressure on oil prices, it managed to brush that aside and focus on demand build-up. Brent crude closed above $70/bbl after almost two weeks. Last week, Brent Crude prices touched a high of $70.71/bbl and a low of $67.22/bbl. However, excess supply may be an overhang.
The table captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|Jul 11, 2025
|3,355.91
|3,325.63
|3,368.89
|3,321.37
|Jul 10, 2025
|3,323.07
|3,313.70
|3,330.47
|3,310.23
|Jul 09, 2025
|3,313.72
|3,298.73
|3,317.05
|3,282.80
|Jul 08, 2025
|3,300.70
|3,335.99
|3,345.94
|3,287.17
|Jul 07, 2025
|3,335.61
|3,335.95
|3,343.29
|3,296.41
|Jul 06, 2025
|3,328.98
|3,341.40
|3,341.89
|3,326.37
|Jul 04, 2025
|3,336.64
|3,326.44
|3,345.15
|3,323.59
Data Source: Bloomberg
Spot gold prices were above $3,300/oz for better part of the week. BOFA has given a target of $4,000/oz for gold in 2026 on higher US fiscal deficit, and that is possible. During the week, gold touched a high of $3,368.89/oz and a low of $3,282.80/oz.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.