Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to June 22, 2025

US INTERVENTION COULD WORSEN MIDDLE EAST MEDLEY

Towards the end of the week, US stealth bombers directed their fire power at key nuclear enrichment facilities in Iran. The markets are not going to be happy with this development as it could worsen the situation in the region. Middle East and West Asia have been a ticking bomb and the US intervention will add fuel to the fire. Full repercussions next week!

Brent Crude was under pressure due to the war-like situation between Iran and Israel. The bigger risk with the US attacking Iran, is a globalization of the war. Will Saudi Arabia and UAE continue to back the US? How will China and Russia react; since both the countries had explicitly warned the US to stay out of the war. It will surely be a tumultuous week.

US BOND YIELDS SHOW DOWNWARD BIAS

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jun 20, 2025 4.376 4.381 4.443 4.361 Jun 19, 2025 4.385 4.375 4.400 4.374 Jun 18, 2025 4.390 4.397 4.413 4.344 Jun 17, 2025 4.386 4.438 4.446 4.381 Jun 16, 2025 4.448 4.418 4.462 4.403

Data Source: Bloomberg

Since October 2024, US bond yields had spiked from 3.75% to 4.43%. After cutting rates by 100 bps, the Fed has held status quo in 2025, despite pressure from the political powers. During the week, the bond yields fell from 4.45% to 4.38%, but that was more due to an increase in bond prices amidst demand for safe-haven assets. The CME Fedwatch is still pencilling 2 rate cuts in 2025, but that can change at short notice. In the last one week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.562% and a low of 4.361%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) FAILS TO SUSTAIN THE RECOVERY

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jun 20, 2025 98.282 98.280 98.490 98.125 Jun 19, 2025 98.468 98.500 98.755 98.325 Jun 18, 2025 98.468 98.405 98.590 98.035 Jun 17, 2025 98.394 97.760 98.440 97.570 Jun 16, 2025 97.702 98.305 98.305 97.780

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US dollar index (DXY) fell from a peak of 110 to 97 levels this week, before showing a small recovery. However, the dollar pressure remains high, especially with the US intervening in Iran. Dollar concerns increased on fears that reciprocal tariffs could seriously impact dollar strength. Rate cuts are negative for the dollar index, but ironically the dollar started falling after the Fed paused rate cuts. Last week, the US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.76 and a low of 97.57.

INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS EDGE UP MARGINALLY

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jun 20, 2025 6.310 6.310 6.319 6.296 Jun 19, 2025 6.300 6.259 6.317 6.259 Jun 18, 2025 6.250 6.273 6.273 6.256 Jun 17, 2025 6.250 6.270 6.273 6.253 Jun 16, 2025 6.260 6.299 6.307 6.270

Data Source: RBI

India bond yields are sharply down from 7.05% in early 2025 to the current level of 6.31%; amidst a 100 bps cut in repo rates. This week, bond yields edged up after the RBI MPC minutes hinted that rate cuts were done and dusted. With the RBI shifting its stance from accommodative to neutral; there is not much room left for the RBI. The India-US bond yield spread is now back at around 200 basis points. In the last one week, the India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.307% and a low of 6.253%.

RUPEE TOUCHES 3-MONTH LOW THIS WEEK

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) Jun 20, 2025 86.580 86.684 86.698 86.530 Jun 19, 2025 86.840 86.416 86.916 86.416 Jun 18, 2025 86.430 86.315 86.573 86.263 Jun 17, 2025 86.318 86.030 86.404 85.890 Jun 16, 2025 85.846 86.149 86.260 85.782

Data Source: RBI

Despite a tepid dollar index, the USDINR weakened during the week, and even touched a 3-month low of ₹86.92/$. It is now a far cry from the recent highs of ₹84.50/$. The rupee weakness can be attributed to geopolitical risk, risk-off flows, and a spike in crude oil prices. Above all, oil companies rushing to hedge exposures also added to rupee weakness. In the last one week, the USDINR touched a high of ₹85.782/$ and a low of ͅ₹86.916/$.

BRENT CRUDE SPIKES AND COULD CROSS $80/BBL

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) Jun 20, 2025 77.01 77.50 77.67 75.51 Jun 19, 2025 78.85 76.50 79.04 75.67 Jun 18, 2025 76.70 76.88 77.44 74.41 Jun 17, 2025 76.45 74.16 77.33 72.66 Jun 16, 2025 73.23 78.31 78.32 70.56

Data Source: Bloomberg

While the Israel-Iran war has already spiked oil prices, things could get worse with the US also actively involved in the war. Oil already spiked from a low of $57/bbl in early May 2025 to the current level of $77/bbl. With the US bombing Iranian enrichment facilities, it has increased the likelihood of Iran targeting the Straits of Hormuz and the Houthi Rebels in Yemen targeting the Red Sea route. In the last week, Brent Crude prices touched a high of $79.04/bbl and a low of $70.56/bbl.

SPOT GOLD FLAT FOR THE WEEK IN A VOLATILE SCENARIO

The table captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) Jun 20, 2025 3,368.23 3,370.82 3,374.63 3,340.38 Jun 19, 2025 3,370.75 3,369.08 3,388.07 3,347.59 Jun 18, 2025 3,369.09 3,390.40 3,400.05 3,362.54 Jun 17, 2025 3,388.74 3,383.20 3,403.39 3,366.25 Jun 16, 2025 3,383.20 3,431.54 3,451.62 3,382.40

Data Source: Bloomberg

After touching a high of $3,500/oz, gold had retreated nearly 10%. However, the recent spike in geopolitical risk has brought back gold as a safe haven asset. However, gold demand has slowed with most consumers now heavily long on gold. During the week, gold touched a high of $3,451.62/oz and a low of $3,370.82/oz.