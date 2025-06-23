Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to June 22, 2025

US INTERVENTION COULD WORSEN MIDDLE EAST MEDLEY
Towards the end of the week, US stealth bombers directed their fire power at key nuclear enrichment facilities in Iran. The markets are not going to be happy with this development as it could worsen the situation in the region. Middle East and West Asia have been a ticking bomb and the US intervention will add fuel to the fire. Full repercussions next week!
Brent Crude was under pressure due to the war-like situation between Iran and Israel. The bigger risk with the US attacking Iran, is a globalization of the war. Will Saudi Arabia and UAE continue to back the US? How will China and Russia react; since both the countries had explicitly warned the US to stay out of the war. It will surely be a tumultuous week.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over the last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jun 20, 2025
|4.376
|4.381
|4.443
|4.361
|Jun 19, 2025
|4.385
|4.375
|4.400
|4.374
|Jun 18, 2025
|4.390
|4.397
|4.413
|4.344
|Jun 17, 2025
|4.386
|4.438
|4.446
|4.381
|Jun 16, 2025
|4.448
|4.418
|4.462
|4.403
Data Source: Bloomberg
Since October 2024, US bond yields had spiked from 3.75% to 4.43%. After cutting rates by 100 bps, the Fed has held status quo in 2025, despite pressure from the political powers. During the week, the bond yields fell from 4.45% to 4.38%, but that was more due to an increase in bond prices amidst demand for safe-haven assets. The CME Fedwatch is still pencilling 2 rate cuts in 2025, but that can change at short notice. In the last one week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.562% and a low of 4.361%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jun 20, 2025
|98.282
|98.280
|98.490
|98.125
|Jun 19, 2025
|98.468
|98.500
|98.755
|98.325
|Jun 18, 2025
|98.468
|98.405
|98.590
|98.035
|Jun 17, 2025
|98.394
|97.760
|98.440
|97.570
|Jun 16, 2025
|97.702
|98.305
|98.305
|97.780
Data Source: Bloomberg
The US dollar index (DXY) fell from a peak of 110 to 97 levels this week, before showing a small recovery. However, the dollar pressure remains high, especially with the US intervening in Iran. Dollar concerns increased on fears that reciprocal tariffs could seriously impact dollar strength. Rate cuts are negative for the dollar index, but ironically the dollar started falling after the Fed paused rate cuts. Last week, the US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.76 and a low of 97.57.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for the last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jun 20, 2025
|6.310
|6.310
|6.319
|6.296
|Jun 19, 2025
|6.300
|6.259
|6.317
|6.259
|Jun 18, 2025
|6.250
|6.273
|6.273
|6.256
|Jun 17, 2025
|6.250
|6.270
|6.273
|6.253
|Jun 16, 2025
|6.260
|6.299
|6.307
|6.270
Data Source: RBI
India bond yields are sharply down from 7.05% in early 2025 to the current level of 6.31%; amidst a 100 bps cut in repo rates. This week, bond yields edged up after the RBI MPC minutes hinted that rate cuts were done and dusted. With the RBI shifting its stance from accommodative to neutral; there is not much room left for the RBI. The India-US bond yield spread is now back at around 200 basis points. In the last one week, the India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.307% and a low of 6.253%.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|Jun 20, 2025
|86.580
|86.684
|86.698
|86.530
|Jun 19, 2025
|86.840
|86.416
|86.916
|86.416
|Jun 18, 2025
|86.430
|86.315
|86.573
|86.263
|Jun 17, 2025
|86.318
|86.030
|86.404
|85.890
|Jun 16, 2025
|85.846
|86.149
|86.260
|85.782
Data Source: RBI
Despite a tepid dollar index, the USDINR weakened during the week, and even touched a 3-month low of ₹86.92/$. It is now a far cry from the recent highs of ₹84.50/$. The rupee weakness can be attributed to geopolitical risk, risk-off flows, and a spike in crude oil prices. Above all, oil companies rushing to hedge exposures also added to rupee weakness. In the last one week, the USDINR touched a high of ₹85.782/$ and a low of ͅ₹86.916/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|Jun 20, 2025
|77.01
|77.50
|77.67
|75.51
|Jun 19, 2025
|78.85
|76.50
|79.04
|75.67
|Jun 18, 2025
|76.70
|76.88
|77.44
|74.41
|Jun 17, 2025
|76.45
|74.16
|77.33
|72.66
|Jun 16, 2025
|73.23
|78.31
|78.32
|70.56
Data Source: Bloomberg
While the Israel-Iran war has already spiked oil prices, things could get worse with the US also actively involved in the war. Oil already spiked from a low of $57/bbl in early May 2025 to the current level of $77/bbl. With the US bombing Iranian enrichment facilities, it has increased the likelihood of Iran targeting the Straits of Hormuz and the Houthi Rebels in Yemen targeting the Red Sea route. In the last week, Brent Crude prices touched a high of $79.04/bbl and a low of $70.56/bbl.
The table captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|Jun 20, 2025
|3,368.23
|3,370.82
|3,374.63
|3,340.38
|Jun 19, 2025
|3,370.75
|3,369.08
|3,388.07
|3,347.59
|Jun 18, 2025
|3,369.09
|3,390.40
|3,400.05
|3,362.54
|Jun 17, 2025
|3,388.74
|3,383.20
|3,403.39
|3,366.25
|Jun 16, 2025
|3,383.20
|3,431.54
|3,451.62
|3,382.40
Data Source: Bloomberg
After touching a high of $3,500/oz, gold had retreated nearly 10%. However, the recent spike in geopolitical risk has brought back gold as a safe haven asset. However, gold demand has slowed with most consumers now heavily long on gold. During the week, gold touched a high of $3,451.62/oz and a low of $3,370.82/oz.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.