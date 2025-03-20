Tax Loss Harvesting – Make the best of your portfolio losses

WHAT DO WE UNDERSTAND BY TAX LOSS HARVESTING
It often happens that the stocks you buy in your portfolio, may not always outperform. You may have chosen a bad stock or the markets may have crashed, so when the financial year is ending, you may have a rather anomalous situation. On one hand, you have booked capital gains when the market was booming till December 2024. Now, some of your holdings are sitting on a loss. What do you do? That is where tax harvesting comes in handy.
Differentiate the stocks you want to hold and the stocks you want to get rid of. Depending on your booked profits, sell loss making stocks, such that such losses can be written off against the gains. Remember, Short term capital losses (held for less than 1 year) can be written off against short term gains and long term gains. However, long term capital losses (held for more than 1 year) can only be written off against long term capital gains.
CALCULATING CAPITAL GAINS TAX WITHOUT TAX LOSS HARVESTING
To understand the impact of tax loss harvesting, let us first understand capital gains tax payable on actual profits booked during the financial year, as shown below for Investor-A.
|Stock
Name
|Buy
Date
|Buy
Price
|Buy
Qty
|Buy
Value
|Sell
Date
|Sell
Price
|Sell
Qty
|Sell
Value
|Profit/
Loss
|Gain Type
|Alpha
|11-07-21
|33.50
|10,000
|3,35,000
|11-09-24
|71.00
|10,000
|7,10,000
|3,75,000
|LTCG
|Beta
|12-12-24
|441.00
|811
|3,57,651
|23-02-25
|485.00
|811
|3,93,335
|35,684
|STCG
|Gamma
|21-01-25
|921.50
|220
|2,02,730
|04-03-25
|995.00
|220
|2,18,900
|16,170
|STCG
|Capital Gains
|4,26,854
In the above case, Investor-A has already booked profits of ₹4,26,854 in FY25. While ₹3,75,000 is long term capital gains (LTCG), held for more than 1 year; the balance profits of ₹51,854 is short term capital gains (STCG), held for less than 1 year. The table captures how the calculation of capital gains tax will be done in the above case.
|Particulars
|Amount
|Explanation
|Long term capital gains Booked for FY25
|₹3,75,000
|Held for over 1 year
|Less: Base annual LTCG Exemption
|₹1,25,000
|Under Income Tax Act
|Taxable Long term capital gains
|₹2,50,000
|Long term capital gains tax Payable (A)
|₹31,250
|LTCG tax at 12.5% flat
|Short Term Capital gains Booked for FY25
|₹51,854
|Held for less than 1 year
|Tax on Short Tarm Capital Gains
|₹10,371
|20% base tax charged
|Cess charged on tax paid
|₹415
|4% cess on base tax
|Total STCG Tax payable (B)
|₹10,786
|Total Tax payable on LTCG and STCG
|₹42,036
|(A + B)
What do we gather from the above calculation? If the investor chooses to pay the full tax on the capital gains earned during the year, the total tax outgo will be ₹42,036 on the LTCG and the STCG combined.
HOW TO SAVE THIS TAX USING TAX LOSS HARVESTING
We now know that the total tax payable for FY25 is ₹42,036. Is it possible to save this tax? Let us look at tax loss harvesting. In tax loss harvesting, you converting a book loss into actual loss. If you don’t want to hold the stock, you just let it go. If you want to hold the stock, then sell it, and buy it back in the next couple of days, so that price movement is not too much, but before the fiscal year ends. Let us assume that Investor-A has following losses on his books, which is not booked.
Since both the above are short term losses, then can be booked and, being short term losses, they can be written off against long term capital gains and short term capital gains. Here is how the calculation would look.
|Particulars
|Amount
|Explanation
|Total of Booked Gains (LTCG and STCG)
|₹42,036
|Combined booked taxable profit
|Less: Short Term Loss on Theta
|₹-27,450
|Loss booked, and stock bought back
|Less: Short Term Loss on Omega
|₹29,335
|Loss booked, and stock bought back
|Net loss carried forward
|₹-14,749
|This loss can be C/F for 8 years
In the above case, the notional book losses were converted into actual losses and were written off against the gains. This resulted in a net loss, that can be carried forward for set-off at any time in the next 8 years. More importantly, he pays zero capital gains tax this year, and since the shares are bought back, the portfolio almost remains intact.
PRACTICAL CONSIDERATIONS IN TAX LOSS HARVESTING
There are a few practical considerations in tax loss harvesting.
Tax loss harvesting is a smart and legitimate method of reducing your tax outflow, without impacting your portfolio substantially.
