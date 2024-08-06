Stock market investing can be thrilling and intimidating, particularly when considering long-term investments. By assessing many elements, including the business model, growth potential, and fundamentals of the issuing firm, you may select the finest stocks that will yield the highest returns over the long run.

We have compiled a list of the best stocks for long-term investments in India in 2024 to help you make informed decisions. Every stock’s historical performance, growth potential, the fundamentals of the issuing firms, and how well they correspond with current market trends have all been thoroughly examined. So, to know about the best stocks to buy for long term, read on.

What are Good Long Term Stocks?

Good financial fundamentals, consistent growth methods, and generally high market share make stocks that investors keep for more than a year are considered long-term stocks. Given their ability to generate returns and protect capital, these stocks are great for long-term investments.

These investing tools are intended for both risk-averse and risk-tolerant people. Considerations for long-term investment include small, mid, and large-cap corporation stocks.

What Type of Long Term Stocks to Buy?

Long-term stocks typically exhibit a track record of consistent growth, solid foundations, and resilience across several economic cycles. These equities are frequently associated with well-established businesses operating in secure or developing sectors, offering investors the chance to benefit from long-term capital growth and consistent income distributions in certain situations.

When investing in long-term equities, patience, concentration, and a thorough comprehension of the company’s business plan, competitive landscape, and growth prospects are necessary. Because these equities have solid financials and a track record of managing market fluctuations, they are typically less erratic than their rivals with shorter time horizons.

Top Long-Term Stocks to Buy In 2024

Below are the best long-term stocks:

Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) continues to be a pillar of the Indian economy with its diverse portfolio, including energy, petrochemicals, textiles, natural resources, retail, and telecoms. Under Mukesh Ambani’s innovative leadership, RIL keeps innovating and growing, including Jio Platforms, its digital arm. RIL is a desirable long-term investment since it is positioned for consistent development as India moves closer to digitalisation.

As of April 20, 2024, Reliance Industries shares were trading at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Rs. 2,940.25 per share and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Rs. 2,941.60 per share. The company’s market capitalisation was Rs. 19,81,095 crores.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., with a market capitalisation of ₹14,58,071 crore (as of February 19, 2024), is ranked second among India’s most extensive stocks in terms of market capitalisation. TCS is a well-known Indian provider of IT services that has become well-known worldwide for its digital services and IT solutions.

Known for its dependability and quality, TCS provides services to clients across multiple industries globally. Because of its focus on innovation, cutting-edge technology, and customer satisfaction, it’s a safe investment for long-term investors looking for stability and growth in the IT sector.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

HUL, a division of the multinational corporation Unilever, boasts a strong distribution network throughout India and a sizable library of well-known brands. As consumer demand in India and other developing markets grows, HUL is well-positioned to profit from it thanks to its emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and cost-efficiency.

Well-known brands from HUL’s portfolio include Knorr, Surf, Lifebuoy, Rin, and Lux. The company has maintained its top spot in some product categories because to its substantial brand value and successful marketing techniques.

HUL has also pioneered sustainable practices, emphasising reducing its impact on the environment and encouraging ethical consumption. This dedication to sustainability positions the business for long-term success and resonates with consumers who are becoming more conscious.

Infosys Ltd

Infosys, a global technology outsourcing and consulting leader, provides next-generation digital services. It is regarded as one of the top long-term penny stocks. Infosys provides IT, cybersecurity, telecom, communication, and healthcare services. Explore Infosys’s capacity to propel innovation and its potential to contribute to your venture’s success substantially.

HDFC Bank

Among India’s largest private sector banks, HDFC Bank has made a name for itself as a pioneer in the banking industry. HDFC Bank is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for financial services in India and abroad because to its cautious risk management, strong emphasis on customer service, and well-diversified loan portfolio.

HDFC Bank’s consistent growth and earnings have been bolstered by its excellent brand image and devoted customer base. The bank’s emphasis on technology and digital innovation has strengthened its position in the industry by enabling it to offer its clients easy financial experiences.

With its strong asset quality and well-capitalised balance sheet, HDFC Bank is also in an excellent position to manage economic trends and take advantage of development opportunities in the Indian banking industry.

ICICI Bank

One of India’s biggest private sector banks, ICICI Bank is renowned for its wide branch network, cutting-edge offerings, and digital banking solutions. ICICI Bank has become a significant player in India’s banking industry by skillfully navigating through economic cycles, emphasising customer-centricity and technical innovation. With the Indian economy recovering from the slowdown caused by the epidemic, ICICI Bank is well-positioned to take advantage of expansion prospects.

ICICI Bank’s share price as of April 20, 2024, was Rs. 1,067.25 on the NSE and Rs. 1,066.40 on the BSE.

Bharti Airtel

Renowned Indian telecom provider Bharti Airtel is well-positioned in the Indian market and is expanding into several African nations. Due to its emphasis on network expansion, digital services, and strategic partnerships, Bharti Airtel stands to benefit from the rising demand for digital services and bandwidth.

Because of its robust customer base and network infrastructure, Bharti Airtel is well-positioned to benefit from the expanding digital goods and data services market. The business’s standing in the digital landscape has been further strengthened by its astute alliances with major international technology players like Amazon and Google.

Additionally, Bharti Airtel’s expansion into developing markets—particularly in Africa—offers substantial opportunities for growth and diversifies its revenue sources, reducing its dependence on the Indian market.

Godrej Consumer Products

A member of the Godrej Group, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) was established in 2001. The product categories offered by GCPL comprise liquid detergents, soap, toiletries, and hair colourants.

As of May 28, 2024, the firm has a market capitalisation of ₹1,35,000 crore. As part of its revamped strategy, it hopes to grow this amount over the next ten years. Better sales and a decrease in inventory have been made possible by GCPL’s vast “Sampark” distribution network.

Larsen & Toubro

Henning Holck-Larsen and Soren Kristian Toubro, two Danish exiles, formed Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian corporation, in 1946. Among India’s top five construction businesses is L&T. The business now focuses on a wider range of goods and services, including financial services, IT, and defence production.

The company’s fundamentals are robust, as evidenced by its market capitalisation of ₹5,01,895 crore as of May 28, 2024, low debt-to-equity ratio, and constantly increasing return on equity. Investors have also looked to this company for long-term investments.

ITC

Founded in 1910, ITC Limited is an Indian multinational. It has a large national presence, high brand value and recall, and a market capitalisation of ₹5,35,000 crore (as of May 28, 2024). ITC’s primary business is the FMCG sector, which includes well-known brands like Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo, and Classmate.

Thanks to its strong distribution network and in-depth understanding of consumer preferences, ITC maintains its market position across several product categories. ITC has also expanded into new markets, including hotels, paperboards, and agribusiness. By taking a diverse approach, the corporation becomes less dependent on any industry and is protected from seasonal declines in other industries.

Sun TV Network Ltd

One of the most extensive television networks in India, Sun TV Network Ltd was established in 1993 and offers a wide range of channels in several languages. The network reaches millions of households in India and abroad with a variety of news, entertainment, and regional programs.

The market capitalization as of July 2, 2024, is Rs. 30,665.69 cr, and the closing price is Rs. 783.90. At 15.93, the PE ratio is current. The average net profit margin during five years is 40.88%, while the average return on equity is 23.53%. With a five-year historical EPS growth of 6.08%, the revenue growth during the past five years has been 3.57%. The estimated EPS growth for the next year is 6.63%.

Advantages of Long Term Investment Stocks

Investing in equities over the long run has many important benefits. The following six main ideas clarify the advantages:

Compound Interest

The power of compounding lends itself greatly to long-term investments. You begin to receive returns on your initial investment and the accumulated earnings when you reinvest your earnings. This may eventually result in exponential growth. For example, when investing in stocks that generate dividends, you can boost your total returns by reinvesting the income. Because compound interest allows you to earn interest on interest, it allows your investment to grow quickly.

Lower Risk

Long-term stock investments usually result in lower overall risk. While several variables can cause short-term price fluctuations in the stock market, over an extended length of time, the market usually stabilises and expands. Investors with a long time horizon can profit from the market’s rising trend while weathering market downturns. This strategy lessens the chance of suffering losses and lessens the effect of transient market volatility.

Cost Efficiency

Because stock investments require fewer transactions, they are more affordable over the long term. Trading, or the regular purchase and sale of stocks, entails several costs and commissions. Longer investment holding periods reduce these expenses for investors and increase net profits.

Additionally, as owning assets for longer than a year typically results in better tax treatment than short-term gains, long-term investments may benefit from reduced capital gains tax rates.

Financial Goals Alignment

Long-term investments are a good fit for financial objectives, including saving for retirement, paying for school, or buying a property. These objectives usually require a significant financial outlay, which can be met by long-term, disciplined investing.

People can accumulate a sizeable nest egg over time through early investment and regular saving. Long-term investments provide the growth needed to reach these monetary benchmarks.

Diversification Opportunities

There are many options for diversification with long-term investments. Spreading the risk in your portfolio can be achieved by investing in a selection of stocks from various sectors and industries.

This ensures that a bad performance in one region won’t have a big effect on your entire investment. Diversified portfolios typically outperform one another and offer more consistent returns over the long run. Investing in various companies allows one to benefit from shifting economic and market cycles.

Factors To Consider Before Investing in Top Stocks

Although new investors are frequently anxious to join the stock market, there may still be doubts regarding risks and rewards. To help you make wise and smart investment selections, take into account the following considerations when looking at the Best Stocks to Invest in:

Price-to-Earnings Ratios (P/E)

Bankable assets are long-term holdings with reasonable price-to-earnings ratios. A lower P/E ratio can indicate a cheap company and offer a chance to make possible future gains.

Shares and Profits

A declining share count combined with steady profitability can indicate to investors that there is more value. Examine the company’s earnings reports to determine the strength of its finances and prospects for long-term expansion.

Market Capitalisation

By using a company’s capitalisation effectively, you can avoid overpaying for an investment. While smaller market capitalisations might point to more significant growth potential, larger ones might represent stability.

Research and Analysis

Examine each of the Top Stocks to Invest in in-depth detail. Analyse their past performance, future growth potential, and degree of conformity to market trends. Making well-informed judgments based on thorough study can increase investment success.

Risk Tolerance

Before investing, determine your level of risk tolerance. Stocks are risky by nature, so selecting stocks that fit your risk tolerance will be easier if you know how comfortable you are with volatility.

Regulatory Compliance

Look for a stockbroker registered with the relevant regulatory body or SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). Working with regulated brokers makes stock management safer and more secure.

Strategies to Select the Best Stock for Long Term Investment

To choose the best stocks to invest in in India in 2024, use the following advice:

Avoid Blindly Following Market Tips

Regardless of how reliable the source is, never behave irrationally based on stock market advice. Before making judgments, conduct an in-depth study and analysis of long-term investment shares. While some tips have a high-profit potential, others have a high potential for loss.

Remove Underperforming Stocks from Your Portfolio

Understand that a stock’s prior decline does not always imply a future increase in value. To prevent additional losses, be realistic about the potential for the market and quickly sell any underperforming stocks in your portfolio. Making logical decisions is essential when selecting the finest shares to invest in over the long run.

Manage Your Investment Budget Wisely

A favourable share could be the finest long-term investment option. It is not advisable to rashly exceed your investment budget. Rather than focusing on just one, invest a set amount in several high-performing stocks. Investing strategically will help you reduce unnecessary risk and improve your chances of long-term growth.

Adopt and Stick to Your Investment Strategy

Before investing in top stocks for a long-term portfolio, choose a dependable approach that fits your objectives. Use stock screeners, perform in-depth fundamental and technical analysis, and make well-informed judgments. Following a disciplined strategy improves your ability to choose the best stocks for long-term stock performance.

How to Pick Investment Stocks For Long Term?

Research the Company

Look for companies with a strong track record of performance. Check their earnings history, growth potential, and market position. Read annual reports, news articles, and analyst reviews to understand the company’s business model and future prospects.

Evaluate Financial Health

Assess the financial stability of the company by examining key financial statements like the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement. Focus on metrics such as revenue growth, profit margins, debt levels, and cash reserves to ensure the company is financially sound.

Understand the Industry

Analyse the industry in which the company operates. Consider the industry’s growth potential, competitive landscape, and economic factors that might affect its future. Companies in growing industries are more likely to provide solid long-term returns.

Consider Management Quality

Look at the company’s leadership team. Effective, experienced, and visionary management is crucial for a company’s success. Research key executives’ background and past performance to gauge their ability to steer the company towards growth.

Check Valuation

Determine if the stock is reasonably priced by comparing its current price to earnings (P/E) ratio, price-to-book (P/B) ratio, and other valuation metrics. Investing in undervalued stocks can provide higher returns as they eventually reach their true value.

The Bottom Line

Investing in long-term stocks can be a profitable strategy for investors looking for consistent returns and the potential to increase their wealth over time. The companies discussed in this article cover a broad spectrum of sectors and industries, enabling investors to profit from long-term compound interest while participating in India’s economic expansion.

However, conducting a thorough analysis is essential, as is diversifying your holdings and aligning your investing decisions with your financial objectives and risk tolerance. Because short-term market fluctuations can happen, long-term trading requires perseverance and self-control. Managing market trends and concentrating on generally sound companies with strong growth potential can help investors make significant gains over time.

FAQs on Long Term Stocks to Invest

Are penny stocks a good investment?

Due to their low price, investing in penny stocks is nearly risk-free. Small investors highly seek after penny stocks because they have the potential to generate substantial profits, with gains of up to 500% on a mere Rs 100 investment. Penny stocks are low-priced, uncertain equities of small companies trading in low volumes.

What is the difference between short-term and long-term stock investing?

Short-term investments are those held for less than a year, and long-term investments are those held for more than a year. High-risk investors typically take advantage of abrupt price volatility in the market while making short-term investments. Long-term investments, on the other hand, have a reduced short-term risk profile but have the potential to yield more significant returns over time.

How to select the best stock for long term?

A method of assessing a stock’s suitability as a long-term investment is to look at its historical and projected earnings. The company can be a wise long-term investment if it has a track record of growing earnings over a long period.

How do you predict the best stock?

Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) are popular indicators that predict stock values. These indicators assist investors and traders in determining market trends, momentum, and probable points of reversal in stock prices.

How does market instability impact the value of long-term stocks?

Market volatility often temporarily impacts the value of long-term stocks. However, long-term investment firms typically recover their value over time due to their robust financial foundations and huge market capitalisation.