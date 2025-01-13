Thematic Funds propel Calendar 2024 NFO flows to ₹1.19 Trillion

NFOS TURN AROUND IN 2025; BUT STILL LED BY THEMATIC FUNDS
As calendar 2024 concluded, the one thing that stood out amidst the market volatility was the success of primary offers. Here we are not referring to the equity IPOs, which did have a bumper year in 2024. We are referring to the new fund offerings (NFOs) of mutual funds, which saw a sharp revival in the year 2024. After two tepid years of NFO collections in 2022 and in 2023, the year 2024 was a welcome change. Just look at the numbers.
There were a total of 238 NFOs in the year 2024, which collected a total of ₹1,18,519 Crore from investors. This is sharply higher than the NFO collections of ₹63,854 Crore recorded in calendar year 2023. However, if one looks at the break-up of the category of NFOs, year 2024 appears to have been totally dominated by the thematic funds. The trend was roughly similar in 2023 too, but the domination of thematic funds in NFOs of 2024 is much sharper. Let us start with a quick recap of NFO flows in year 2023.
RECAP 2023 – NFO STORY REMAINED SUBDUED FOR THE YEAR
NFO flows were relatively tepid in the year 2023, as can be seen from the table below. This is despite the fact that year 2023 was a year of stellar returns on the Nifty and Sensex.
|Calendar 2023
|No. of NFOs
|Generic Equity MF
|Thematic Funds
|Flexi Caps
|Index Funds
|Index ETFs
|Close End FTPs
|Hybrid Funds
|Income Funds
|Monthly NFO Flow
|Jan-23
|18
|0
|0
|1,204
|420
|27
|851
|1,572
|348
|4,422
|Feb-23
|27
|0
|2,540
|2,508
|863
|30
|954
|292
|0
|7,187
|Mar-23
|45
|6
|3,835
|0
|634
|181
|3,878
|0
|30
|8,564
|Apr-23
|9
|0
|1,612
|0
|34
|10
|0
|101
|71
|1,828
|May-23
|5
|0
|174
|0
|142
|0
|103
|64
|0
|483
|Jun-23
|11
|101
|2,717
|220
|63
|15
|0
|112
|0
|3,228
|Jul-23
|17
|0
|1,540
|1,471
|176
|122
|0
|0
|3,414
|6,723
|Aug-23
|15
|0
|2,556
|2,446
|31
|63
|188
|2,247
|0
|7,531
|Sep-23
|16
|0
|1,629
|874
|6
|53
|0
|5,233
|0
|7,795
|Oct-23
|14
|1,103
|918
|975
|71
|346
|0
|199
|26
|3,638
|Nov-23
|14
|41
|1,342
|551
|96
|10
|447
|96
|0
|2,583
|Dec-23
|21
|2,062
|4,259
|0
|167
|64
|2,060
|1,260
|0
|9,872
|CY23 Total
|212
|3,313
|23,122
|10,249
|2,703
|921
|8,481
|11,176
|3,889
|63,854
|Share
|5.19%
|36.21%
|16.05%
|4.23%
|1.44%
|13.28%
|17.50%
|6.09%
|100.00%
Data Source: AMFI (₹ in crore, except number of NFOs; share in %)
What did we read from the NFO numbers. Here are some key takeaways.
Year 2023 was not much better than 2022 in terms of NFO flows. However, the thematic funds showed the first signs of a sharp revival in terms of investor interest.
CALENDAR 2024 SHOWS SHARP SURGE IN NFO FLOWS
Year 2024, not only had a promising start, but also lived up to its promise with collections of close to ₹1.19 Trillion. Here is a quick look at the Calendar 2024 NFO numbers.
|Fiscal Year FY25
|No. of NFOs
|Generic Equity MF
|Thematic Funds
|Flexi Caps
|Index Funds
|Index ETFs
|Close End FTPs
|Hybrid Funds
|Income Funds
|Monthly NFO Flow
|Jan-24
|20
|0
|284
|683
|976
|243
|384
|4,247
|0
|6,817
|Feb-24
|22
|1,514
|7,178
|0
|696
|582
|251
|1,499
|0
|11,720
|Mar-24
|21
|0
|3,074
|0
|178
|70
|319
|396
|109
|4,146
|Apr-24
|9
|0
|707
|512
|269
|0
|0
|44
|0
|1,532
|May-24
|9
|0
|9,563
|0
|242
|72
|0
|263
|0
|10,140
|Jun-24
|17
|345
|12,974
|1,051
|39
|48
|0
|770
|0
|15,227
|Jul-24
|15
|0
|9,790
|3,945
|2,651
|179
|0
|0
|0
|16,565
|Aug-24
|18
|865
|10,202
|0
|771
|113
|0
|1,297
|567
|13,815
|Sep-24
|27
|1,734
|7,842
|297
|3,656
|102
|0
|872
|72
|14,575
|Oct-24
|29
|180
|3,517
|350
|1,895
|136
|0
|0
|0
|6,078
|Nov-24
|18
|358
|2,751
|0
|523
|11
|0
|140
|269
|4,052
|Dec-24
|33
|0
|11,337
|65
|1,361
|19
|209
|788
|73
|13,852
|CY24 Total
|238
|4,996
|79,219
|6,903
|13,257
|1,575
|1,163
|10,316
|1,090
|1,18,519
|Share
|4.22%
|66.84%
|5.82%
|11.19%
|1.33%
|0.98%
|8.70%
|0.92%
|100.00%
Data Source: AMFI (₹ in crore, except number of NFOs; share in %)
Here is what we read into the month-wise and the product wise break-up of NFO flows into mutual funds for year 2024.
The surge in NFOs in year 2024 is a good sign. However, the sheer dominance of thematic funds at 66.8% of NFOs is hardly a good sign. Thematic IPOs at higher levels of a market have often been a recipe for sustained losses. That is something SEBI and AMFI must watch out for!
