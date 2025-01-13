iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Thematic Funds propel Calendar 2024 NFO flows to ₹1.19 Trillion

13 Jan 2025 , 01:50 PM

NFOS TURN AROUND IN 2025; BUT STILL LED BY THEMATIC FUNDS

As calendar 2024 concluded, the one thing that stood out amidst the market volatility was the success of primary offers. Here we are not referring to the equity IPOs, which did have a bumper year in 2024. We are referring to the new fund offerings (NFOs) of mutual funds, which saw a sharp revival in the year 2024. After two tepid years of NFO collections in 2022 and in 2023, the year 2024 was a welcome change. Just look at the numbers.

There were a total of 238 NFOs in the year 2024, which collected a total of ₹1,18,519 Crore from investors. This is sharply higher than the NFO collections of ₹63,854 Crore recorded in calendar year 2023. However, if one looks at the break-up of the category of NFOs, year 2024 appears to have been totally dominated by the thematic funds. The trend was roughly similar in 2023 too, but the domination of thematic funds in NFOs of 2024 is much sharper. Let us start with a quick recap of NFO flows in year 2023.

RECAP 2023 – NFO STORY REMAINED SUBDUED FOR THE YEAR

NFO flows were relatively tepid in the year 2023, as can be seen from the table below. This is despite the fact that year 2023 was a year of stellar returns on the Nifty and Sensex.

Calendar 2023 No. of NFOs Generic Equity MF Thematic Funds Flexi Caps Index Funds Index ETFs Close End FTPs Hybrid Funds Income Funds Monthly NFO Flow
Jan-23 18 0 0 1,204 420 27 851 1,572 348 4,422
Feb-23 27 0 2,540 2,508 863 30 954 292 0 7,187
Mar-23 45 6 3,835 0 634 181 3,878 0 30 8,564
Apr-23 9 0 1,612 0 34 10 0 101 71 1,828
May-23 5 0 174 0 142 0 103 64 0 483
Jun-23 11 101 2,717 220 63 15 0 112 0 3,228
Jul-23 17 0 1,540 1,471 176 122 0 0 3,414 6,723
Aug-23 15 0 2,556 2,446 31 63 188 2,247 0 7,531
Sep-23 16 0 1,629 874 6 53 0 5,233 0 7,795
Oct-23 14 1,103 918 975 71 346 0 199 26 3,638
Nov-23 14 41 1,342 551 96 10 447 96 0 2,583
Dec-23 21 2,062 4,259 0 167 64 2,060 1,260 0 9,872
CY23 Total 212 3,313 23,122 10,249 2,703 921 8,481 11,176 3,889 63,854
Share   5.19% 36.21% 16.05% 4.23% 1.44% 13.28% 17.50% 6.09% 100.00%

Data Source: AMFI (₹ in crore, except number of NFOs; share in %)

What did we read from the NFO numbers. Here are some key takeaways.

  • In year 2023, total NFO collections of ₹63,854 Crore across 212 NFOs translated into a monthly average of ₹5,322 Crore in NFO flows in for the year.
  • For calendar 2023, the NFO flows were evenly spread through the year with the first half accounting for 40.3% of the NFO collections and the second half accounting for 59.7%.
  • Out of the total yearly NFO collections of ₹63,854 Crore in year 2023, thematic funds again dominated collections with 36.21% share of NFO fund raising. However, there were other significant double-digit contributions from hybrid funds, flexi-cap funds, and closed-ended fixed term plans (FTP).

Year 2023 was not much better than 2022 in terms of NFO flows. However, the thematic funds showed the first signs of a sharp revival in terms of investor interest.

CALENDAR 2024 SHOWS  SHARP SURGE IN NFO FLOWS

Year 2024, not only had a promising start, but also lived up to its promise with collections of close to ₹1.19 Trillion. Here is a quick look at the Calendar 2024 NFO numbers.

Fiscal Year FY25 No. of NFOs Generic Equity MF Thematic Funds Flexi Caps Index Funds Index ETFs Close End FTPs Hybrid Funds Income Funds Monthly NFO Flow
Jan-24 20 0 284 683 976 243 384 4,247 0 6,817
Feb-24 22 1,514 7,178 0 696 582 251 1,499 0 11,720
Mar-24 21 0 3,074 0 178 70 319 396 109 4,146
Apr-24 9 0 707 512 269 0 0 44 0 1,532
May-24 9 0 9,563 0 242 72 0 263 0 10,140
Jun-24 17 345 12,974 1,051 39 48 0 770 0 15,227
Jul-24 15 0 9,790 3,945 2,651 179 0 0 0 16,565
Aug-24 18 865 10,202 0 771 113 0 1,297 567 13,815
Sep-24 27 1,734 7,842 297 3,656 102 0 872 72 14,575
Oct-24 29 180 3,517 350 1,895 136 0 0 0 6,078
Nov-24 18 358 2,751 0 523 11 0 140 269 4,052
Dec-24 33 0 11,337 65 1,361 19 209 788 73 13,852
CY24 Total 238 4,996 79,219 6,903 13,257 1,575 1,163 10,316 1,090 1,18,519
Share   4.22% 66.84% 5.82% 11.19% 1.33% 0.98% 8.70% 0.92% 100.00%

Data Source: AMFI (₹ in crore, except number of NFOs; share in %)

Here is what we read into the month-wise and the product wise break-up of NFO flows into mutual funds for year 2024.

  • Total NFO collections of ₹1,18,519 Crore across 238 NFOs is sharply higher than last 2 calendar years. That translates into average monthly NFO flows of ₹9,877 Crore. Despite volatile markets, 7 out of the 12 months in 2024 saw NFO inflows of over ₹10,000
  • Out of the total collections of ₹1,18,519 Crore in year 2024, thematic funds dominated with collections of ₹79,219 Crore; or 66.8%. This is sharply higher than the thematic NFO share of 36.2% in the previous year. That does create a peak euphoria risk.
  • Apart from thematic funds, the only other category to corner more than 10% share of NFO flows in 2024 was index funds at 11.2%. Clearly, post the modified tax rules of the full budget in July 2024, debt fund and hybrid fund NFOs have taken a sharp hit.

The surge in NFOs in year 2024 is a good sign. However, the sheer dominance of thematic funds at 66.8% of NFOs is hardly a good sign. Thematic IPOs at higher levels of a market have often been a recipe for sustained losses. That is something SEBI and AMFI must watch out for!

Related Tags

  • ActiveFunds
  • MutualFunds
  • NewFundOffer
  • NFOs
  • PassiveFunds
  • SectorFunds
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.