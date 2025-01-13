Thematic Funds propel Calendar 2024 NFO flows to ₹1.19 Trillion

NFOS TURN AROUND IN 2025; BUT STILL LED BY THEMATIC FUNDS

As calendar 2024 concluded, the one thing that stood out amidst the market volatility was the success of primary offers. Here we are not referring to the equity IPOs, which did have a bumper year in 2024. We are referring to the new fund offerings (NFOs) of mutual funds, which saw a sharp revival in the year 2024. After two tepid years of NFO collections in 2022 and in 2023, the year 2024 was a welcome change. Just look at the numbers.

There were a total of 238 NFOs in the year 2024, which collected a total of ₹1,18,519 Crore from investors. This is sharply higher than the NFO collections of ₹63,854 Crore recorded in calendar year 2023. However, if one looks at the break-up of the category of NFOs, year 2024 appears to have been totally dominated by the thematic funds. The trend was roughly similar in 2023 too, but the domination of thematic funds in NFOs of 2024 is much sharper. Let us start with a quick recap of NFO flows in year 2023.

RECAP 2023 – NFO STORY REMAINED SUBDUED FOR THE YEAR

NFO flows were relatively tepid in the year 2023, as can be seen from the table below. This is despite the fact that year 2023 was a year of stellar returns on the Nifty and Sensex.

Calendar 2023 No. of NFOs Generic Equity MF Thematic Funds Flexi Caps Index Funds Index ETFs Close End FTPs Hybrid Funds Income Funds Monthly NFO Flow Jan-23 18 0 0 1,204 420 27 851 1,572 348 4,422 Feb-23 27 0 2,540 2,508 863 30 954 292 0 7,187 Mar-23 45 6 3,835 0 634 181 3,878 0 30 8,564 Apr-23 9 0 1,612 0 34 10 0 101 71 1,828 May-23 5 0 174 0 142 0 103 64 0 483 Jun-23 11 101 2,717 220 63 15 0 112 0 3,228 Jul-23 17 0 1,540 1,471 176 122 0 0 3,414 6,723 Aug-23 15 0 2,556 2,446 31 63 188 2,247 0 7,531 Sep-23 16 0 1,629 874 6 53 0 5,233 0 7,795 Oct-23 14 1,103 918 975 71 346 0 199 26 3,638 Nov-23 14 41 1,342 551 96 10 447 96 0 2,583 Dec-23 21 2,062 4,259 0 167 64 2,060 1,260 0 9,872 CY23 Total 212 3,313 23,122 10,249 2,703 921 8,481 11,176 3,889 63,854 Share 5.19% 36.21% 16.05% 4.23% 1.44% 13.28% 17.50% 6.09% 100.00%

Data Source: AMFI (₹ in crore, except number of NFOs; share in %)

What did we read from the NFO numbers. Here are some key takeaways.

In year 2023, total NFO collections of ₹63,854 Crore across 212 NFOs translated into a monthly average of ₹5,322 Crore in NFO flows in for the year.

For calendar 2023, the NFO flows were evenly spread through the year with the first half accounting for 40.3% of the NFO collections and the second half accounting for 59.7%.

Out of the total yearly NFO collections of ₹63,854 Crore in year 2023, thematic funds again dominated collections with 36.21% share of NFO fund raising. However, there were other significant double-digit contributions from hybrid funds, flexi-cap funds, and closed-ended fixed term plans (FTP).

Year 2023 was not much better than 2022 in terms of NFO flows. However, the thematic funds showed the first signs of a sharp revival in terms of investor interest.

CALENDAR 2024 SHOWS SHARP SURGE IN NFO FLOWS

Year 2024, not only had a promising start, but also lived up to its promise with collections of close to ₹1.19 Trillion. Here is a quick look at the Calendar 2024 NFO numbers.

Fiscal Year FY25 No. of NFOs Generic Equity MF Thematic Funds Flexi Caps Index Funds Index ETFs Close End FTPs Hybrid Funds Income Funds Monthly NFO Flow Jan-24 20 0 284 683 976 243 384 4,247 0 6,817 Feb-24 22 1,514 7,178 0 696 582 251 1,499 0 11,720 Mar-24 21 0 3,074 0 178 70 319 396 109 4,146 Apr-24 9 0 707 512 269 0 0 44 0 1,532 May-24 9 0 9,563 0 242 72 0 263 0 10,140 Jun-24 17 345 12,974 1,051 39 48 0 770 0 15,227 Jul-24 15 0 9,790 3,945 2,651 179 0 0 0 16,565 Aug-24 18 865 10,202 0 771 113 0 1,297 567 13,815 Sep-24 27 1,734 7,842 297 3,656 102 0 872 72 14,575 Oct-24 29 180 3,517 350 1,895 136 0 0 0 6,078 Nov-24 18 358 2,751 0 523 11 0 140 269 4,052 Dec-24 33 0 11,337 65 1,361 19 209 788 73 13,852 CY24 Total 238 4,996 79,219 6,903 13,257 1,575 1,163 10,316 1,090 1,18,519 Share 4.22% 66.84% 5.82% 11.19% 1.33% 0.98% 8.70% 0.92% 100.00%

Data Source: AMFI (₹ in crore, except number of NFOs; share in %)

Here is what we read into the month-wise and the product wise break-up of NFO flows into mutual funds for year 2024.

Total NFO collections of ₹1,18,519 Crore across 238 NFOs is sharply higher than last 2 calendar years. That translates into average monthly NFO flows of ₹9,877 Crore. Despite volatile markets, 7 out of the 12 months in 2024 saw NFO inflows of over ₹10,000

Out of the total collections of ₹1,18,519 Crore in year 2024, thematic funds dominated with collections of ₹79,219 Crore; or 66.8%. This is sharply higher than the thematic NFO share of 36.2% in the previous year. That does create a peak euphoria risk.

Apart from thematic funds, the only other category to corner more than 10% share of NFO flows in 2024 was index funds at 11.2%. Clearly, post the modified tax rules of the full budget in July 2024, debt fund and hybrid fund NFOs have taken a sharp hit.

The surge in NFOs in year 2024 is a good sign. However, the sheer dominance of thematic funds at 66.8% of NFOs is hardly a good sign. Thematic IPOs at higher levels of a market have often been a recipe for sustained losses. That is something SEBI and AMFI must watch out for!