Indices may open flat on July 02, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to open flat on July 02, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,679 earlier this morning.
Indian equity indices ended on a flat note in the rangebound session on July 1.
At close, the Sensex was up 90.83 points at 83,697.29. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 24.75 points at 25,541.80.
More than 150 stocks on the BSE touched their 52-week highs. JK Lakshmi Cement, Endurance Technologies, City Union Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Federal Bank, Bharat Electronics, Laurus Labs were at 52 week high.
Global markets:
Sentiment in Asian markets remains mixed. This is due to uncertainty about U.S. tariffs that kept investor sentiment fragile.
At 7.50 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 1.47 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 408.09 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 71.82 points.
The major U.S. stock indexes turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. The Dow jumped 400.17 points to 44,494.94. The S&P 500 edged down 6.94 points to 6,198.01. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slid 166.84 points to 20,202.89.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.