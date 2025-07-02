Indices may open flat on July 02, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to open flat on July 02, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,679 earlier this morning.

Indian equity indices ended on a flat note in the rangebound session on July 1.

At close, the Sensex was up 90.83 points at 83,697.29. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 24.75 points at 25,541.80.

More than 150 stocks on the BSE touched their 52-week highs. JK Lakshmi Cement, Endurance Technologies, City Union Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Federal Bank, Bharat Electronics, Laurus Labs were at 52 week high.

Global markets:

Sentiment in Asian markets remains mixed. This is due to uncertainty about U.S. tariffs that kept investor sentiment fragile.

At 7.50 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 1.47 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 408.09 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 71.82 points.

The major U.S. stock indexes turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. The Dow jumped 400.17 points to 44,494.94. The S&P 500 edged down 6.94 points to 6,198.01. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slid 166.84 points to 20,202.89.