Trending Stocks today - Avanti Feeds & Apex Frozen Food surge over 5%

Shares of Avanti Feeds (1,492.60 (7.26 %)) and Apex Frozen Foods (479 . 70 (11.64%)) surged in today’s trading session after strong export data from India’s seafood sector boosted investor confidence. The trigger was a strong export performance that signaled both resilience and future earnings potential – two things investors pay close attention to.

Strong Marine Export Growth in FY26

India’s marine exports grew approximately 14% year-on-year in FY26, reaching around $8.43 billion. This growth came as a surprise to the market, beating expectations despite a challenging global environment.

Why this matters for stocks:

Higher exports typically lead to increased revenues for seafood companies

Investors anticipate stronger earnings and profitability

Positive sector data often lifts all related stocks

Growth Despite Global Challenges

What made this growth particularly significant was the global tariff backdrop. The industry managed to expand despite steep US tariffs, reportedly around ~50% and geopolitical instability in West Asia. Normally, such factors would weigh heavily on export-driven sectors. Instead, the data suggested something more powerful:

Global demand for Indian seafood remains robust

Indian exporters are competitive enough to withstand external shocks

This combination tends to boost investor confidence quickly.

Shrimp Exports Driving Profitability

A major contributor to this performance is shrimp, which continues to dominate India’s seafood exports by value. Companies like Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods are deeply tied to shrimp production and exports, making them direct beneficiaries of any surge in demand.

This translates into:

Strong shrimp demand = Better margins

Higher export volumes = Earnings visibility

Direct positive impact on company performance

Stable Demand from Key Global Markets

Demand from key international markets has also held steady. The United States alone accounts for about 36% of India’s seafood exports, with China, the European Union, and Japan also playing significant roles. The fact that exports remained strong despite tariff pressures reassured investors that demand hasn’t collapsed. Instead, it reinforced the idea that Indian seafood companies remain relevant and competitive on the global stage.

Momentum and Existing Stock Trends

Stock-specific momentum added fuel to the rally. Apex Frozen Foods has already delivered triple-digit returns over the past year, while Avanti Feeds has been in a sustained uptrend for months.

Apex Frozen Foods: ~118% gain over the past year

Avanti Feeds: Strong multi-month uptrend

Positive Long-Term Industry Outlook

There’s also a longer-term story at play. Government focus on improving quality standards, increasing value-added exports, and expanding into new global markets has strengthened the sector’s outlook. Investors aren’t just reacting to current export data—they’re pricing in the possibility of sustained growth over the coming years.

High Trading Volumes Boosted the Rally

Finally, trading volumes spiked, indicating strong participation. When more buyers enter the market than usual, it reflects bullish sentiment and can push prices up sharply in a short period. (Total traded value (combined for Avanti Feeds + Apex Frozen Foods = 671.8 crores))

Put together, the rally in seafood stocks was not just a reaction to a single data point. It was driven by a combination of strong export growth, resilience in the face of global challenges, sustained international demand, and an already favorable market trend. In essence, the data reinforced a simple but powerful narrative: the earnings outlook for India’s seafood exporters just got better, and the market moved quickly to reflect that.

Disclaimer – The stocks mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing

Stock prices are as of 17th April 2026 02:15 PM on NSE.