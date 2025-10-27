US September inflation at 3.0%; amid shutdown concerns

SEPTEMBER US CPI INFLATION EDGES UP 10 BPS TO 3.0%
Since April, the US CPI inflation is up a full 70 bps from 2.3% to 3.0%. Compared to the Fed target of 2.0%, the US consumer inflation is now a full 100 bps higher. Much of the pressure (as expected) has come from the steep tariffs on specific countries like India and China. There is one more thing of importance to remember in the current inflation announcement, which is the last big data point ahead of the Fed policy statement next week.
The US economy has been in the midst of a shutdown of all non-essential services since 01-October 2025. Data collection, being classified as one of the non-essential services, led to a 2 weeks delay in the announcement of the CPI inflation. At the same time, it is not too clear if these data points are entirely reliable due to the limited time and bandwidth available. Effectively, the Fed will be taking a rate decision on inadequate data, this time around!
ENERGY INFLATION SURGES; AS FOOD AND CORE INFLATION TAPER
The month of September saw hardening of fuel inflation, bearing the direct brunt of the steep tariffs. However, food and core inflation edged lower by 10 bps each.
|Inflation Basket
Category
|Sep 2025
(YOY)
|Aug 2025
(YOY)
|Inflation Basket
Category
|Sep 2025
(YOY)
|Aug 2025
(YOY)
|Food Inflation
|3.10%
|3.20%
|Core Inflation
|3.00%
|3.10%
|Food at home
|2.70%
|2.70%
|Commodities less food and energy
|1.50%
|1.50%
|· Cereals and bakery products
|1.60%
|1.10%
|· Apparel
|-0.10%
|0.20%
|· Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs
|5.20%
|5.60%
|· New vehicles
|0.80%
|0.70%
|· Dairy and related products
|0.70%
|1.30%
|· Used cars and trucks
|5.10%
|6.00%
|· Fruits and vegetables
|1.30%
|1.90%
|· Medical care commodities
|0.70%
|0.00%
|· Non-alcoholic beverages
|5.30%
|4.60%
|· Alcoholic beverages
|2.00%
|1.90%
|· Other food at home
|1.90%
|1.50%
|· Tobacco and smoking products
|6.90%
|6.30%
|Food away from home
|3.70%
|3.90%
|Services less energy services
|3.50%
|3.60%
|· Full service meals and snacks
|4.20%
|4.60%
|Shelter
|3.60%
|3.50%
|· Limited service meals
|3.20%
|3.20%
|· Rent of primary residence
|3.40%
|3.50%
|Energy Inflation
|2.80%
|0.20%
|· Owners’ equivalent rent
|3.80%
|4.00%
|Energy commodities
|-0.40%
|-6.20%
|Medical Care Services
|3.90%
|4.20%
|· Fuel oil
|4.10%
|-0.50%
|· Physician Services
|2.40%
|3.50%
|· Gasoline (all types)
|-0.50%
|-6.60%
|· Hospital Services
|5.50%
|5.80%
|Energy services
|6.40%
|7.70%
|Transport Services
|2.50%
|3.50%
|· Electricity
|5.10%
|6.20%
|· Motor vehicle Maintenance
|7.70%
|8.50%
|· Natural gas (piped)
|11.70%
|13.80%
|· Motor vehicle insurance
|3.10%
|4.70%
|Headline Consumer Inflation
|3.00%
|2.90%
|· Airline Fare
|3.20%
|3.30%
Data Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
CPI inflation sets the tone for PCE inflation to be announced later next week; which actually influences the Fed rate decisions. Here is a quick comparison of the key inflation heads.
In energy and core inflation, the pressure has come from the commodities, while the softening is seen in the services space.
SEPTEMBER 2025 MOM INFLATION EASES TO 0.3%
Here is the high frequency month-on-month (MOM) inflation for last 6 months.
|Month
|Food (MOM)
|Energy (MOM)
|Core (MOM)
|Headline (MOM)
|Mar 2025
|0.4%
|(2.4)%
|0.1%
|(0.1)%
|Apr 2025
|(0.1)%
|0.7%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|May 2025
|0.3%
|-1.0%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Jun 2025
|0.3%
|0.9%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Jul 2025
|0.0%
|-1.1%
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Aug 2025
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.3%
|0.4%
|Sep 2025
|0.2%
|1.5%
|0.2%
|0.3%
Data Source: US BLS (negative figures in brackets)
High frequency inflationary trend is almost similar to the trend we see on yoy inflation. The MOM core inflation is marginally lower while the MOM food inflation is sharply lower. However, this has been more than offset by the doubling in the MOM energy inflation.
CME FEDWATCH – WILL OCTOBER SEEN ANOTHER RATE CUT?
The September Fed meet saw an almost unanimous decision to cut rates by 25 bps to the range of 4.00%-4.25%. That was in line with the promise made by Powell at Jackson Hole. However, in subsequent speeches, Powell has hinted at a shift in focus of the FOMC from inflation and price stability towards maximum employment. That opens up the gates for more rate cuts in the remainder of 2025 and also in 2026. Here is how the CME Fedwatch probabilities (based on implied Fed Futures trades) look.
|Fed Meet
|175-200
|200-225
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|98.3%
|1.7%
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|91.1%
|8.8%
|0.1%
|Jan-26
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|50.4%
|45.5%
|4.0%
|0.1%
|Mar-26
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|25.8%
|47.9%
|24.3%
|2.0%
|Nil
|Jun-26
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|3.9%
|20.8%
|37.2%
|28.5%
|8.8%
|0.6%
|Nil
|Sep-26
|Nil
|0.4%
|4.0%
|15.1%
|29.0%
|30.3%
|16.7%
|4.2%
|0.3%
|Nil
|Dec-26
|0.2%
|1.7%
|7.5%
|19.1%
|29.0%
|26.1%
|13.1%
|3.1%
|0.2%
|Nil
|Mar-27
|0.3%
|2.1%
|8.3%
|19.8%
|28.8%
|25.1%
|12.3%
|2.9%
|0.2%
|Nil
|Jun-27
|0.3%
|1.9%
|7.4%
|18.1%
|27.4%
|25.6%
|14.2%
|4.3%
|0.6%
|Nil
|Sep-27
|0.2%
|1.6%
|6.5%
|16.2%
|25.8%
|26.0%
|16.2%
|6.1%
|1.3%
|0.1%
Data source: CME Fedwatch
After the 25-bps rate cut in September, markets are factoring in some aggressive rate cuts by the FOMC to ensure that the problem of joblessness does not spiral. Here is a dekko.
CME Fedwatch probabilities beyond 8-9 months have little predictive ability as the market conditions change at short notice. Hence, we shall not give too much credence to the 2027 projections. What we are looking at is 2 more rate cuts in 2025 and, another 2 to 3 rate cuts of 25 bps each in year 2026. The bottom line is that even after all these cuts, the equilibrium neutral rate of interest is likely to be substantially higher than the pre-COVID levels!
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.