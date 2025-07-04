iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Week of 4th July 2025 - FII flows turn negative

15 Jul 2025 , 02:26 PM

In a week that saw a sharp rally across commodities and continued rally in Tech heavy indices, Indian markets corrected and FII flows turned negative. FIIs sold their holdings in secondary market equity and debt. On the other hand, Primary market equity continues to be a bright spot and witness FII inflows.

 

FPI flows for the week

For the week ending 11th July 2025, FIIs sold secondary equities and debt. However, IPOs continue to attract interest. Overall, there was a net FII withdrawal of INR 13.51 billion. For Primary Equity, there was an inflow of INR 12.77 billion, while Secondary Equity posted an outflow of INR 12.05 billion, probably due to profit-booking. The Hybrid category witnessed an outflow of INR 4.07 billion. Debt, on the other hand, witnessed an outflow of INR 14.55 billion and Mutual Funds received an inflow of INR 4.39 billion. In summary, foreign investors were cautious, invested in IPOs while reducing secondary equity and debt exposure.

 

Figure: YTD FPI/FII flows for the week ending 2025-07-11

 

Asset Class Net Investment (INR Billions)
Equity 0.7
Equity – Primary 12.8
Equity – Secondary -12.0
Debt -14.6
Hybrid -4.1
AIF 0.0
Mutual Fund 4.4
Total -13.5

Source: NSDL

 

A weekly history of FPI flows:

Last week’s net FII/FPI investment of INR -13.5 billion is much lower compared to the average weekly net investment over the long term of INR 26.21 billion. However, it is above the YTD net weekly investment of INR -21.1 billion. Last week’s numbers also show a reversal of fortunes considering the net positive investment in the past 3 weeks at INR 122 billion, INR 126 billion and INR 99 billion, respectively

 

Figure: Recent history of FPI flows

Week Ending Net Investment
2025-05-09 107.9
2025-05-16 63.7
2025-05-23 -178.9
2025-05-30 126.5
2025-06-06 -100.3
2025-06-13 -41.7
2025-06-20 122.2
2025-06-27 126.6
2025-07-04 98.8
2025-07-11 -13.5

Source: NSDL

 

Figure: History of FPI flows

Source: NSDL

 

A weekly history of FPI flows in Equity:

The FII/FPI net investment of INR 0.7 billion in the last week is much lower than the 3Y weekly average of INR 7 billion. But, it is above the YTD weekly net investment average of INR -28 billion. The last week’s numbers are a continuation of lacklustre flows witnessed during the prior week. After two weeks of significant inflows (20th July and 27th June), FII inflows have turned negative or lacklustre. Indian markets fell and significantly underperformed the US markets during this time. An analysis of recent FPI flows also indicates that FII flows into equity were negative in only 3 of the past 10 weeks and in only 1 of the past 5 weeks.

 

Figure: Recent history of FPI flows in equity

Week Ending Net Investment (INR Billions)
2025-05-09 111.9
2025-05-16 119.4
2025-05-23 -116.7
2025-05-30 4.3
2025-06-06 -24.8
2025-06-13 17.1
2025-06-20 110.5
2025-06-27 93.1
2025-07-04 -7.3
2025-07-11 0.7

Source: NSDL

 

Figure: History of FPI flows in equity

Source: NSDL

 

A weekly history of FPI flows in Debt:

FII’s had sold (net) INR 14.5 billion of debt last week. These flows are much below the historical average weekly FII/FPI net investment of INR 17 billion and the year-to-date average weekly FII/FPI net investment of INR 8 billion for 2025. The decrease (INR -14 billion) came after three successive weeks of positive FII flows into debt.

An analysis of recent history indicates that while FII flows into debt were better than FII flows into equity at the beginning of the year, they have been lackluster in the recent past. 6 of the past 10 weeks witnessed net FII outflows from debt.

 

Figure: Recent history of FPI flows in debt

Week Ending Net Investment (INR Billions)
2025-05-09 -5.1
2025-05-16 -56.1
2025-05-23 -60.2
2025-05-30 125.3
2025-06-06 -78.2
2025-06-13 -60.3
2025-06-20 10.8
2025-06-27 35.3
2025-07-04 105.8
2025-07-11 -14.6

Source: NSDL

 

Figure: History of FPI flows in debt

Source: NSDL

 

How have the major indices, currencies and commodities performed?

Last week was dominated by significant moves across commodities. Crude Oil (+4.58%), Silver (+7.19%) and Copper (+10.18%) rallied strongly.  Gold remained steady at 0.5%.

Equity markets, on the other hand, showed a mixed performance.  Tech heavy Nasdaq (+1.89%) rallied strongly. S&P 500 (+0.99%) also followed suit. However, Dow Jones was down 0.28%. EMs underperformed significantly. MSCI EM Index was down 0.14%. While MSCI EM Asia was marginally up, it was due to the significant rally in Tech Heavy Taiwan and Korean Markets. Tech heavy KOSPI and TAIEX rallied 2.8% and 0.9% respectively. On the other hand, Nifty 50 was down 1.53% and Hang Seng was down -0.34%.

USD appreciated last week. DXY was up 1.06%.

 

Figure: Performance of Key Indices, Currencies and Commodities

 

Asset Class Value (USD) % Change
Commodities    
Gold 3356.0 0.6
Silver 38.7 7.2
Copper 5.6 10.2
Crude Oil 4.58
Currencies  
DXY 97.8 1.1
USD INR 0.02
Indices  
SP 500 6259.8 1.0
MSCI EM 48.3 -0.1
MSCI EM Asia 82.9 0.2
KOSPI 3175.8 2.8
TAIEX 22751.0 0.9
Hang Seng 24139.6 -0.3
NIFTY 50 25149.8 -1.5

Source: Yahoo Finance

 

YTD FPI flows

Year to date (YTD) FII flows provide mixed signals with significant divergence amongst different asset classes. Primary Equity witnessed a strong INR 268.1 billion of inflows. Secondary Equity suffered significant outflows amounting to INR 1 trillion. In aggregate, these led to a net outflow of INR 732.1 billion on the Equity front. Debt, on the other hand, has received robust INR 277.7 billion as inflows. The total net outflow of INR 468.8 billion is dominated by the large outflows in Secondary Equity. Mutual Fund and Hybrid categories have witnessed slight outflows too. In all, the data indicates that FIIs have adopted a cautious stance with a preference for debt over equity, and have been net sellers on the secondary equity market.

 

Figure: YTD FPI/FII flows

 

Asset Class Net Investment (INR Billions)
Equity -732.1
Equity – Primary 268.1
Equity – Secondary -1000.1
Debt 277.7
Hybrid -13.9
AIF 0.0
Mutual Fund -0.4
Total -468.8

Source: NSDL

Related Tags

  • debt
  • Emerging Markets
  • Equity
  • FII flows
  • Historical Trends
  • IPO
  • The Week That Was
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

HDB Financial posts 2% YoY decline in Q1 net profit

HDB Financial posts 2% YoY decline in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:04 PM
HAL Draws Focus After Reports of Second GE-404 Engine Acquisition for LCA

HAL Draws Focus After Reports of Second GE-404 Engine Acquisition for LCA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|12:56 PM
HDFC Bank board to consider bonus issue on July 19

HDFC Bank board to consider bonus issue on July 19

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|12:42 PM
ICICI Lombard Posts 29% Jump in Q1 Profit to ₹747 Crore; Premiums Rise 14%

ICICI Lombard Posts 29% Jump in Q1 Profit to ₹747 Crore; Premiums Rise 14%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|12:28 PM
Biocon gets USFDA nod for key diabetes treatment drug; stock gains

Biocon gets USFDA nod for key diabetes treatment drug; stock gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|12:08 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.