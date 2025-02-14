Weekly Index Wrap (Feb 10- Feb 14, 2025)

Market Selloff Continues: A Dark Week for NIFTY 50

Date Open High Low close 2025-02-10 23543.8 23568.6 23316.3 23381.6 2025-02-11 23383.6 23390.1 22986.7 23071.8 2025-02-12 23050.8 23144.7 22798.3 23045.2 2025-02-13 23055.8 23235.5 22992.2 23031.4 2025-02-14 23096.4 23133.7 22774.8 22929.2

Weekly Performance: -1.9%

The NIFTY 50 Index plunged 2.7% over the week, as share selloff continued amidst slower economic growth and rising global volatility. Some of the top gainers were Bharti Airtel (2.4%), Bajaj Finance (2.4%), Britannia Industries (1.4%), Kotak Bank (1.2%) and ICICI Bank (0.3%). While, the biggest losers were Eicher Motors (12.5%), Hero MotoCorp (9.6%), BEL (9.6%), Mahindra & Mahindra (8.0%) and Adani Enterprises (7.9%).

With an Advance Decline Ratio of 0.1, the market breadth is weak. Some major concerns that influenced the Market were FII outflows, surging US Dollars, soaring global bond yields and weakening rupee which restricted down towards record low level of 88 per US dollar adding to the selling pressure in the Market along with FII outflows.

NIFTY AUTO

Market Selloff Piles Pressure. EICHER cracks on margin concerns

date Open High Low close 2025-02-10 23525.8 23636.3 23082.2 23112.7 2025-02-11 23053.8 23068.2 22531.1 22573.9 2025-02-12 22544.2 22573.2 22099.1 22407.4 2025-02-13 22483.2 22594.7 22285.1 22344.3 2025-02-14 22428.2 22487.5 21874.6 22069.3

Weekly Performance: -4.5%

The NIFTY AUTO Index ended the week down 5.9%. Top gainer, Ashok Leyland was up about 0.8%. Meanwhile, top loser — Eicher Motors was down about 12.5%. The Advance Decline Ratio is a mere 0.07, which is very bearish market breadth. Eicher Motor dropped on an estimate miss, and analyst concerns over marketing spend for newer models affecting its margins.

NIFTY BANK

Banking Hits the Brakes. KOTAK bucks the trend.

date Open High Low close 2025-02-10 50052.5 50155.6 49703.1 49981.0 2025-02-11 49812.1 49906.8 49177.4 49403.4 2025-02-12 49402.2 49702.4 48734.4 49479.4 2025-02-13 49469.4 49836.1 49276.1 49359.9 2025-02-14 49485.6 49592.9 48719.8 49099.4

Weekly Performance: -1.8%

The NIFTY BANK Index declined by 2.1% for the week. Top contributors to the decline include HDFCBANK (-2.2%), AXISBANK (-2.6%) and SBIN.NS (-2.0%). KOTAKBANK was a notable outlier as it gained on RBI’s announcement on easing of restrictions. Advance Decline Ratio of 0.2 indicates an extremely weak breadth. The sector’s performance was impacted by the RBI’s monetary policy announcement, which saw a 25bps cut in the repo rate to 6.25%, and experts’ comments that borrowers with repo rate-linked loans may see an immediate or near-term reduction, while those with MCLR-linked loans may have to wait longer.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT

Turbulent Week for midcaps

date open High Low close 2025-02-10 12036.5 12055.2 11757.2 11790.0 2025-02-11 11797.5 11804.5 11396.2 11471.5 2025-02-12 11454.2 11494.5 11149.3 11395.2 2025-02-13 11412.5 11547.7 11339.2 11359.9 2025-02-14 11412.7 11428.7 10976.8 11090.0

Weekly Performance: -5.9%

The NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT Index plunged 7.7% this week. Idea (-13.3%), Voltas (-12.2%), Persistent (-11.1%), Mphasis (-10.9%), Pi Industries (-10.8%) were the top losers. The only stock bucking the trend is Ashok Leyland (+0.8%). Market breadth sharply declined, with Advance Decline Ratio at 0.04. The crash was based on fundamentals but perhaps comments from a top CIO might have worsened the fall. Concerns over valuation have weighed on the sector.

NIFTY ENERGY

Macro & Micro concerns led to a selloff

Date open High Low close 2025-02-10 32778.4 32834.2 32023.2 32109.9 2025-02-11 32156.7 32157.8 31217.7 31436.8 2025-02-12 31369.4 31411.9 30485.8 31317.3 2025-02-13 31378.0 31734.2 31213.6 31286.8 2025-02-14 31389.1 31466.4 30265.6 30572.3

Weekly Performance: -4.8%

The NIFTY ENERGY Index dropped 6.8% this week. Essentially, INOXWIND (2.0%) and TRITURBINE (1.2%) were the top gainers, whereas GSPL (-14.9%), GUJGASLTD (-14.6%), and AEGISLOG (-13.3%) were the top losers. Advance Decline Ratio was 0.05, suggesting poor market breadth. The sector also faced headwinds owing to US sanctions on Russia, which saw Indian refiners losing out on opportunities to lift Russian cargoes, as well as ruling in favour of the government by the Delhi High Court in name of a gas dispute with RIL which can change the energy dynamics in the country.

NIFTY FMCG

Moderating inflation.

date open High Low close 2025-02-10 55081.1 55513.2 54657.2 54856.6 2025-02-11 55012.1 55117.2 53505.6 53794.2 2025-02-12 53741.8 53962.2 53114.1 53739.0 2025-02-13 53713.6 53944.9 53221.1 53314.8 2025-02-14 53444.7 53912.6 52993.4 53138.6

Weekly Performance: -3.1%

The NIFTY FMCG Index fell 3.6% this week. The major contributors in the downside are such as Varun Beverages, Radico & Colgate Palmolive. In contrast, the top gainers in the sector are Britannia (up by 1.4%), Tata Consumer (up by 0.1%), and UBL (down by 0.4%) Importantly, Advance Decline Ratio at 0.15 indicates a decline in market breadth. Inflation, the sector’s biggest headache, has begun to show signs of moderation. India’s consumer inflation easing to a five-month low of 4.6% in January.

NIFTY IT

Beneficiary of INR depreciation

date open High Low close 2025-02-10 42956.4 42973.6 42511.2 42596.6 2025-02-11 42616.9 42790.2 41866.6 41968.3 2025-02-12 42039.5 42263.1 41591.2 41733.0 2025-02-13 41787.0 41944.7 41182.4 41315.6 2025-02-14 41547.1 41606.8 40958.0 41311.1

Weekly Performance: -3.0%

NIFTY IT Index fell by 3.8% for the week; TCS -2.3%, INFY -2.5%, WIPRO -3.1% HCL Technologies (HCLTECH) was down 0.8%, while Tech Mahindra (TECHM) was down 2.0%, to lead the gainers in the sector. Market breadth was negative with Advance-Decline Ratio of 0. No stock advanced while all stocks declined. In addition to the macro, the drop in the sector was mainly affected by fears over Trump’s clampdown on immigration.

NIFTY PHARMA

Headwinds from Trump Tariff Worries

date open High Low close 2025-02-10 22028.8 22082.0 21608.6 21665.7 2025-02-11 21680.9 21704.9 21123.7 21249.5 2025-02-12 21287.9 21306.5 20931.2 21142.1 2025-02-13 21165.4 21611.2 21165.4 21427.1 2025-02-14 21466.8 21499.7 20673.1 20811.6

Weekly Performance: -3.9%

The NIFTY PHARMA Index fell 5.7% for the week, with Laurus Labs down 14.8% and API maker Natco Pharma losing 33.1%. The Advance Decline Ratio was flat at 0. The sector took a hit on proposed US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. This caused a sell-off in pharma stocks that are dependent on USD revenues.