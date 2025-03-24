Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

NIFTY 50

＄NIFTY 50 – One of the strongest rallies in recent history

date open high low close 2025-03-17 22353.2 22577.0 22353.2 22508.8 2025-03-18 22662.2 22857.8 22599.2 22834.3 2025-03-19 22874.9 22940.7 22807.9 22907.6 2025-03-20 23036.6 23216.7 22973.9 23190.7 2025-03-21 23168.2 23402.7 23132.8 23350.4

Weekly Performance: 4.3%

Last week, the broader NIFTY 50 index jumped an impressive +4.26%. It was one of the biggest weekly rallies in recent months. It was highly broadbased rally as over 90 per cent of the index stocks had advanced. The rally was notable in that NIFTY ended in the green on days when the US indices ended in the red. SBI Life Insurance Company gained 11.61%, followed by Shriram Finance (9.24%), HDFC Life Insurance (9.19%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (8.32%) and Apollo Hospitals (8.29%) were among the top gainers. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra and ITC lost 2.18% and 1.58%, respectively, to emerge as the biggest losers. Also the last 12 weeks were among a very volatile period when you look at a 3 year historical perspective of NIFTY returns. They were in the top 10 percentile in 2 of them while they were in the bottom 10 percentile in 3 of them for average daily returns.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT

＄NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Sharply Outperforms NIFTY

date open High low close 2025-03-17 10825.8 10937.8 10807.0 10893.2 2025-03-18 10939.2 11161.8 10907.2 11142.7 2025-03-19 11181.2 11387.9 11144.6 11352.1 2025-03-20 11412.9 11448.5 11273.3 11364.7 2025-03-21 11353.0 11528.8 11319.7 11507.0

Weekly Performance: 6.3%

The NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT increased by 6.31% last week. Top gainer was Bharat Forge with 13.67% rise, followed by Hindustan Petroleum, Mphasis, Indian Hotels and Aurobindo Pharma with percentage wise change at 10.27%, 10.19%, 9.89% and 9.65% respectively. On the other hand, Polycab was among the worst performers on the back of increasing competition in the space. Notably, 2 of the last 12 weeks have recorded average daily returns in the top 10%, while 4 weeks have returned in the bottom 10%.NIFTY AUTO

＄NIFTY AUTO – A strong bounceback

date open high low close 2025-03-17 20539.0 20926.3 20538.1 20741.2 2025-03-18 20859.2 21251.3 20836.1 21234.9 2025-03-19 21305.6 21398.2 21194.2 21319.5 2025-03-20 21444.3 21672.3 21368.2 21623.1 2025-03-21 21720.9 21993.9 21667.3 21756.0

Weekly Performance: 5.8%

The NIFTY AUTO Index outperformed the NIFTY 50 Index last week with a gain of 5.85%. In the list of top gainers, Bharat Forge jumped 13.67%, Motherson 7.87%, Exide Industries 7.7%, Bajaj Auto 7.5% and TVS Motor 7.24%. All of the index constituent stocks had gained. There were no declines. The strength of the rally was particularly strong within 2 Wheelers; which also saw some of the sharpest YTD declines. Last week was a week of very strong recovery for the NIFTY AUTO index which had seen a particularly weak performance over the recent 12 weeks. Its weekly performance was in the bottom 10 percentile (3yr) in 4 of the last 12 weeks.

NIFTY BANK

＄NIFTY BANK – Another strong performance as even FII flows show a turnaround

date open high low close 2025-03-17 48219.6 48481.4 48196.1 48354.1 2025-03-18 48792.9 49400.3 48629.4 49314.5 2025-03-19 49375.4 49807.6 49324.8 49702.6 2025-03-20 49947.6 50155.3 49771.6 50062.9 2025-03-21 49927.1 50672.1 49891.9 50593.6

Weekly Performance: 5.3%

NIFTY BANK rose by 5.27% in the week ending March 21 compared to March 15 outperforming the NIFTY 50 which gained 4.26% in the same period. Some of the top gainers include Axis Bank at 5.93%, Federal Bank at 6.06%, Punjab National Bank at 6.81%, ICICI Bank at 7.44% and AU Small Finance Bank at 7.94%. The index registered 12 advances and zero declines, indicating a positive market sentiment. The FIIs flows had also turned positive which has likely aided its performance. Also, as per historical price analysis, NIFTY BANK had shown several instances of strong buying support at 48000 levels.

NIFTY ENERGY

＄NIFTY ENERGY – Outperforms NIFTY and most other indices

date open high low close 2025-03-17 31560.6 31827.3 31503.6 31660.2 2025-03-18 31857.8 32195.3 31727.1 32165.5 2025-03-19 32277.4 32786.2 32216.1 32735.1 2025-03-20 33013.1 33042.9 32580.3 33001.1 2025-03-21 33047.0 33722.9 33011.1 33475.1

Weekly Performance: 6.3%

NIFTY ENERGY was one of the best performing indices for the week. It had gained by 6.33% in the previous week and substantially outdid the benchmark NIFTY 50. Apart from the general strength in Indian markets, strongly macro due to increasing crude oil prices boosted the sentiment. The big movers include Torrent Power at +16.06%. Additionally, strong performances from GVT&D, NLC India, Schneider Electric with SJVN completing the top 5. Castrol India, on the other hand, was the lone loser in the pack, down over 5% after announcing its dividend.

NIFTY FMCG

＄NIFTY FMCG – A modest rally

date open high low close 2025-03-17 51777.1 52280.6 51545.4 51773.1 2025-03-18 52075.0 52658.6 51949.1 52475.0 2025-03-19 52612.4 52677.2 52151.9 52184.1 2025-03-20 52443.4 53035.4 52214.6 52857.9 2025-03-21 53066.2 53096.1 52670.6 52986.1

Weekly Performance: 2.1%

The NIFTY FMCG index rose 2.13% last week, lagging the NIFTY 50 index. The top gainers were Balrampur Chini, VBL, Godrej Consumer Products, Radico Khaitan and Marico, of which Balram Chini had given the maximum return of 13.05%. At the other end, the index was dragged lower by ITC and Colgate which plunged 1.58% and 0.44%. This rally was broad based as the advance decline ratio was heavily tilted in favor of advances. NIFTY FMCG index was one of the weaker performing indices lately. This was in the bottom 10 percentile (of a 3 year average) for average daily returns in 4 of the last 12 weeks.

NIFTY IT

＄NIFTY IT – A sharp underperformance

date open high low close 2025-03-17 35828.1 36170.2 35828.1 36137.2 2025-03-18 36242.1 36681.1 36008.9 36619.4 2025-03-19 36581.6 36581.6 35804.6 36223.5 2025-03-20 36444.6 37109.9 36444.6 36676.6 2025-03-21 35942.5 37033.9 35674.4 36702.8

Weekly Performance: 1.6%

The NIFTY IT index recorded a price change of 1.61% last week. It sharply underperformed the NIFTY 50 index. Among the top gainers, Mphasis, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Coforge, Persistent Systems, and HCL Technologies experienced gains of 10.19%, 6.67%, 6.23%, 2.92%, and 2.08%, respectively. The only notable loser was Tata Consultancy Services with a -2.18% change. The index also saw 9 advances and 1 decline. Worries over US slowdown, cautious client spending and rising AI competition continues to be key worries for the sector. Accenture’s weak results last week also added to the woes. Weekly price analysis indicates that 3 of the past 12 weeks had average daily returns in the bottom 10%.

NIFTY PHARMA

＄NIFTY PHARMA – Bounces back to record strong gains

date open high low close 2025-03-17 20442.0 20775.6 20404.6 20703.9 2025-03-18 20807.8 21077.3 20712.2 21041.3 2025-03-19 21133.2 21172.2 20915.3 21145.7 2025-03-20 21242.8 21364.9 21112.0 21340.6 2025-03-21 21417.5 21680.8 21358.0 21625.9

Weekly Performance: 6.1%

Last week, Nifty Pharma Index had outperformed NIFTY with a price change of 6.08 %. Also on the leader board, was Aurobindo pharma up 9.65% and Mankind Pharma up 9.72%. Among other gainers, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and IPCA Laboratories gained. All 20 stocks in the index rose last week, without any declines.

NIFTY REALTY

＄NIFTY REALTY – Top performing index for the week

date open high low close 2025-03-17 801.8 806.2 792.0 797.1 2025-03-18 801.5 824.4 801.3 822.3 2025-03-19 825.2 847.4 824.3 845.3 2025-03-20 850.8 860.5 844.1 854.4 2025-03-21 854.1 882.2 853.2 862.8

Weekly Performance: 7.8%

The NIFTY REALTY index was the best performing sectoral index for the week. With a 7.82% price change, it significantly outperformed NIFTY 50. The rally was broadbased as all the index stocks advanced. Among the top gainers were Raymond with a 21.06% increase, followed by Macrotech Developers with an 11.89% increase, Mahindra Life Spaces with a 9.72% increase, Godrej Properties with an 8.88% increase, and Prestige Estates with an 8.55% increase. After falling nearly 30% from its December peak, the index had witnessed significant selling YTD. From its recent bottom, the index has risen 9% and is still 23% lower than its December peak.