Weekly Market Wrap: FMCG Thrives as Market Turbulence Unfolds

Last week, the NIFTY 50 fell 0.33% as it grappled with volatile markets on concerns of a global tariff war impacting investor sentiment. FMCG (up 3.55%) and Energy (up 0.32%) were relative out-performers, but declines were wide spread, with IT, Realty and Banking among those in the red. Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Nestle India were among the gainers, while Trent, Tata Steel and L&T were top losers. The NIFTY Bank Index fell 0.97%, and pharma stocks struggled on the threat of tariffs in the United States. Amidst the volatility, advances topped declines in several indices, highlighting pockets of optimism.

NIFTY 50

＄NIFTY 50: Volatility Continues as Top Gainers Shine Amid Market Uncertainty

date open high low close 2025-04-07 21758.4 22254.0 21743.7 22161.6 2025-04-08 22446.8 22697.2 22270.8 22535.8 2025-04-09 22460.3 22468.7 22353.2 22399.2 2025-04-11 22695.4 22923.9 22695.4 22828.6

Weekly Performance: -0.3%

The NIFTY 50 index fell 0.33% during the week. Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Nestle India, Powergrid, and Jio Financial Services were the top gainers, rising 5.42%, 5.16%, 4.39%, 3.47%, and 3.46%, respectively. While, top losers included Trent, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra with a decline of 14.06%, 4.96%, 4.42%, 3.06% and 2.93%, respectively. Advances outnumbered declines, 29 to 21. World markets remained extremely volatile, as shifts in US tariff policy had investors on tenterhooks.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT

＄NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT: Dixon Industries Leads Gains Amid Mixed Performance

date open high low close 2025-04-07 10382.5 10831.2 10382.5 10769.5 2025-04-08 11036.5 11144.9 10904.7 11042.0 2025-04-09 11009.8 11072.3 10850.1 11021.6 2025-04-11 11221.4 11280.0 11127.7 11226.3

Weekly Performance: 0.4%

Last week, the NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT index rose by 0.4%. Among the top gainers, Dixon Industries surged 8.86%, followed by Hindustan Petroleum at 6.66%, Marico at 4.82%, and Industrial Flooring’s parent company, Industrial Flooring Industries, declined as SRF rose by 3.65%. In contrast, Idea Cellular plummeted 9.36% while Godrej Properties and Coforge declined 5.78% and 4.41% respectively. Notably, advances outpaced declines 12-13. Additionally, two of the past 12 weeks have had average daily returns in the top 10% while five have had returns in the bottom 10%, according to the index’s weekly price analysis.

NIFTY IT

＄NIFTY IT: IT Takes a Hit, But Some Shine Through

date open high low close 2025-04-07 31307.9 32835.1 30918.9 32668.8 2025-04-08 33232.4 33742.9 32859.1 33244.4 2025-04-09 32710.2 32762.3 32200.2 32517.3 2025-04-11 32926.6 33210.8 32526.0 32740.8

Weekly Performance: -2.3%

The NIFTY IT Index fell 2.3% last week, lagging the NIFTY 50 Index that posted a loss of 0.33% over the same period. Major gainers include L&T Infotech, which was up 2.53%, and OFSS, which was up 0.78%. In comparison, Coforge was down 4.41%, while Mphasis Tech Mahindra Infosys and Wipro slipped 2.66% to 4.41% There were 8 declines for every 2 advances within the index. While the sector has some good performers, it has been a stressful time as the index was in the bottom quartile in 4 of the recent 12 weeks.

NIFTY AUTO

＄NIFTY AUTO: Lower Amid Sector Volatility

date open high low close 2025-04-07 19336.2 19893.7 19316.7 19815.6 2025-04-08 20141.7 20307.3 19805.2 20138.2 2025-04-09 20188.3 20326.9 20034.7 20140.4 2025-04-11 20493.1 20637.9 20432.3 20548.7

Weekly Performance: -0.2%

The NIFTY AUTO Index saw a price change of -0.22% last week, inline with the broader market. Notably, top gainers included MRF, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, and Exide Industries, while losers were led by TI Industrial, Bosch, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge, and Bajaj Auto. With 5 of the recent 12 weeks in the bottom decile, auto stocks have experienced significant stress in the recent past. Factors contributing to this performance include tariff concerns, input cost inflation, and fears of a global slowdown, which have weighed on investor sentiment in the auto sector.

NIFTY BANK

＄NIFTY BANK: Banks Under Pressure Amid RBI’s Accommodative Shift

date open high low close 2025-04-07 49336.1 50426.2 49156.9 49860.1 2025-04-08 50388.6 50793.7 50030.8 50511.0 2025-04-09 50487.1 50496.9 49910.9 50240.1 2025-04-11 50634.1 51244.7 50634.1 51002.4

Weekly Performance: -1.0%

The NIFTY BANK Index fell 0.97% last week, which was a sharper drop from NIFTY 50’s 0.33% fall. IDFC First Bank came out on top of the gainers’ list with a jump of 3.65% while IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, and Canara Bank recorded a respective gain of 1.1%, 0.91%, and 0.17%. On the other hand, one of the biggest losers were Federal Bank, which fell 2.34%, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India, with drops of 2.05%, 1.77% and 1.77%. This was despite broker upgrades at Axis Bank and State Bank of India. IDFC First Bank’s performance can likely be attributed to its commentary regarding strong growth in loans and deposits.

The RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.00%, following its second straight cut, changing its policy stance to “neutral” from “accommodative” to bolster growth in the economy amidst uncertainties imposed by US tariffs. The move also seeks to keep liquidity surplus around 1 per cent of deposits, or roughly ₹2 trillion, for effective transmission of monetary policy by the central bank. Although these steps are intended to encourage lending and economic activity, the initial effect on bank shares has been mixed, mirroring cautious investor sentiment against a backdrop of global uncertainties.

NIFTY ENERGY

＄NIFTY ENERGY: Modest Weekly Gain Amid Volatile Trading

date open high low close 2025-04-07 29810.9 31554.8 29802.2 31414.6 2025-04-08 32031.2 32204.2 31426.4 31866.8 2025-04-09 31788.9 31824.2 31422.7 31558.9 2025-04-11 32250.0 32454.6 31981.2 32411.1

Weekly Performance: 0.3%

The NIFTY ENERGY index recorded a 0.32% price change from April 5 to April 11, outperforming the NIFTY 50 index which declined by 0.33% over the same period. Among the top gainers, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation led with an 8.42% increase, followed by Gujarat Gas Limited with a 7.94% rise, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a 6.66% gain, Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a 4.92% increase, and Power Grid Corporation of India with a 3.47% rise. On the other hand, Siemens was the top loser, followed by Thermax with a 12.9% drop, Indraprastha Gas with an 11.8% fall, GE Vernova T&D India with a 4.92% decline, and Triveni Turbine with a 4.36% decrease. Advances outnumbered declines with 17 stocks rising and 23 falling. Notably, 3 out of the last 12 weeks have had average daily returns in the top 10%, indicating recent strong performances.

NIFTY FMCG

＄NIFTY FMCG: Outpaces Broader Market with 3.55% Weekly Gain

date open high low close 2025-04-07 51201.9 53395.4 51201.9 53241.1 2025-04-08 53800.1 54531.4 53557.4 54300.2 2025-04-09 54365.2 55412.2 54280.9 55264.8 2025-04-11 55939.6 55960.5 55234.1 55741.1

Weekly Performance: 3.6%

NIFTY PHARMA

＄NIFTY PHARMA: Tariff Concerns Weigh on Sentiment

date open high low close 2025-04-07 19122.7 20150.0 19121.1 19995.5 2025-04-08 20103.0 20471.3 20077.9 20377.9 2025-04-09 20019.9 20137.9 19839.6 19976.3 2025-04-11 20608.3 20684.8 20379.2 20461.9

Weekly Performance: -0.5%

Last week, the Nifty Pharma Index corrected by 0.48%, which is in line with the Nifty 50’s correction of 0.33% during the same period. The top gainers included Laurus Labs, which rose 5.47 percent, Cipla at 3.38 percent, Ajanta Pharma at 3.23 percent, J.B. Chemicals at 2.76 percent, and Abbott India at 1.94 percent. On the other hand, Glenmark Pharma was the largest loser with a decline of 8.12%, followed by Glenmark Life Sciences at -5.5%, IPCA Labs at -4.88%, Torrent Pharmaceuticals at -4.79%, and Mankind Pharma at -4.11%. There were more declines than advances on the index – 12 declines to 8 advances.

Recent developments in U.S. trade policy are shaping the sector’s performance. Of even more concern for this coming week is US President Donald Trump’s announcement of potential tariffs on imported pharmaceutical products in the near future with goal of bringing production back in the US. A ban is likely to cause disruption to the global pharmaceutical supply chain, although exact details on whether and, if so, how, this will occur await a longer analysis.

NIFTY REALTY

＄NIFTY REALTY: Slides 4% Amid Broad-Based Selloff

date open high low close 2025-04-07 771.8 790.6 765.8 776.2 2025-04-08 795.0 804.4 783.0 795.4 2025-04-09 797.1 797.2 772.7 780.3 2025-04-11 792.7 800.5 785.8 790.2

Weekly Performance: -4.0%

NIFTY REALTY index underperformed as compared to NIFTY 50 in previous week with price change of -4% vs -0.33%. Raymond was the top gainer and rose by 0.58%. On the other hand, Phoenix Ltd, Godrej Properties, Sobha, Lodha and DLF were on the top losers list with losses put at -6.47%, -5.78%, -5.36%, -4.93% and -4.64%, respectively. The recent correction is likely a result of profit-taking after the strong gains, as investors reconsider their portfolios amids market volatility and macro headwinds.