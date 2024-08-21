Weekly Musings – CME Fedwatch change for week to August 16, 2024

HOW THE TROIKA EFFECT WILL IMPACT THE RATES TRAJECTORY?
When the Fed meets in September, they will take a final call on whether to cut rates or not. The markets are quite positive about a September rate cut while the Fed is yet to be fully convinced. A lot will depend on how the data points pan out between now and the September Fed meet. The consumer inflation for July has come in 10 bps lower at 2.90% while the PCE inflation and the second estimate of Q3 GDP are expected in the last week of August. For now, it is touch and go. The CME Fedwatch looks overly enthusiastic but the FOME members, apparently do not share that optimism. While inflation will be one of the factors, there are also other factors that the Fed will consider. For instance, if inflation is falling but wages are still too high, then the inflation was bound to bounce back to higher levels. Similarly, if growth and consumption continued to be robust, low inflation would be tough to sustain. Michelle Bowman outlined her thoughts in a speech on how the Fed would be look at the three key variables, going into the September FOMC meet.
HOW WILL THE FED READ THESE 3 DATA POINTS?
Michelle Bowman has underlined that there are not discrete answers to complex problems. Even if there is a rate cut in September, the Fed would still look at various scenarios while arriving at a future course of action. Fed has underlined that it would be solely guided by the incoming data flows. FOMC members like Bowman and Bostic believe that inflation is still elevated and the upside risks to inflation from the West Asian crisis cannot be ignored. The Fed is likely to focus predominantly on the price stability aspect while taking its final decision on rates. Bowman and Bostic have long held that restoring price stability is the key to long term real growth in the US. For now, they both feel that end of 2024 would be more appropriate time to embark on rate cuts in the US. If that means rate cuts have to wait, then the rate cuts will have to actually wait till the end of 2024. Either ways, even if the Fed does cut rates in September, the CME Fedwatch appears to be erring on the side of optimism.
RECAP – CME FEDWATCH FOR THE WEEK ENDED AUGUST 09, 2024
Let us start with a recap of the week to August 09, 2024; and how the CME Fedwatch panned out during the week. By the week to August 02, 2024, the markets had more or less crystallized that the first rate cut would happen by September 2024 and also assigned a high probability that 2-3 rate cuts happening in 2024. Here are CME Fedwatch probabilities.
|Fed Meet
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|22.0%
|78.0%
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|21.0%
|75.3%
|3.7%
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.6%
|27.7%
|66.4%
|3.3%
|Nil
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.2%
|24.3%
|61.2%
|11.9%
|0.4%
|Nil
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.2%
|23.8%
|60.3%
|13.0%
|0.7%
|Nil
|Nil
|Apr-25
|Nil
|Nil
|1.5%
|17.4%
|49.5%
|27.0%
|4.4%
|0.2%
|Nil
|Nil
|Jun-25
|Nil
|1.1%
|13.1%
|40.8%
|33.1%
|10.5%
|1.3%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Nil
|Jul-25
|0.5%
|6.5%
|25.6%
|37.3%
|22.9%
|6.4%
|0.8%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Sep-25
|6.0%
|22.8%
|35.7%
|25.0%
|8.7%
|1.6%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
The week to August 09, 2024 had some interesting data points to look at.
Let us now turn to the key triggers that influenced the CME Fedwatch during the latest week ended August 16, 2024.
CUT TO PRESENT: CME FEDWATCH IN WEEK TO AUGUST 16, 2024
The latest week to August 16, 2024 saw the CME Fedwatch continue to factor in 3 rate cuts in 2024, but also suggested 4 rate cut possibility this year. Incidentally, the consumer inflation for July 2024 also came in 10 bps lower at 2.9%
|Fed Meet
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|28.5%
|71.5%
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|7.3%
|39.4%
|53.3%
|Nil
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.2%
|16.9%
|43.6%
|37.3%
|Nil
|Nil
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.2%
|16.7%
|43.2%
|37.3%
|0.6%
|Nil
|Nil
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|.03%
|18.3%
|43.0%
|35.0%
|0.6%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Apr-25
|Nil
|0.1%
|1.6%
|10.9%
|31.1%
|39.1%
|17.2%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Jun-25
|0.1%
|1.2%
|8.5%
|25.9%
|37.2%
|22.8%
|4.4%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Jul-25
|0.5%
|4.3%
|15.8%
|30.7%
|31.2%
|15.0%
|2.5%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Sep-25
|3.7%
|12.9%
|27.0%
|31.1%
|19.0%
|5.6%
|0.6%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
Here are some of the key triggers that had an impact on the CME Fedwatch probabilities during the current week to August 16, 2024.
Let us now turn to some of the key triggers for the CME Fedwatch in the coming week to August 23, 2024.
TRIGGERS FOR CME FEDWATCH: NEXT WEEK TO AUGUST 23, 2024
The next week has limited data flows, so it would be more about the micro issues on the macroeconomic front. There are 3 key data points to look out for.
Let us now turn to the final story of how all these flows added up to influence the CME Fedwatch probabilities in the latest week.
RATES TRAJECTORY – IS THE CEM FEDWATCH OPTIMISM FOR REAL?
The one question that comes to mind is whether the optimism of the CME Fedwatch is for real. It is true that inflation has fallen and the labour data is showing signs of stress. However, the data is not such that would justify such aggressive rate cuts as the CME Fedwatch is pencilling. The Fed members like Raphael Bostic and Michelle Bowman have even ruled out any rate cuts in September and have hinted at the first rate cut only coming in by December. Clearly, the dichotomy between what the Fed is saying, what the data is showing and what the CME Fedwatch is indicating is far apart from each other. How these will get reconciled is something only time will tell. Here are some key takeaways.
At the end of the day, it will depend on how the FOMC members see it. Fed has hinted at 1 rate cut in 2024; and even here there is a dichotomy. While Powell hinted at a rate cut in September 2024, the hawks like Bostic and Bowman are more inclined towards cutting rates closer to the end of 2024. For now, it is hard to second guess what the Fed has in mind. Clearly, it nothing as aggressive as the CME Fedwatch wants it to be.
