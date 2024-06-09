Weekly Musings – CME Fedwatch change for week to June 07, 2024

HOW JOBS DATA CHANGED THE NARRATIVE THIS WEEK
One of the most important high frequency indicators of the robustness of US economic growth is the non-farm payrolls data, which surged to 2,72,000 in May compared to 1.65,000 in April, but lower than 3,10,000 in March 2024. The estimate for May was 1,90,000, so the actual figure at 2,72,000 is substantially higher. That is a sign that the US economy is still robust, and that has reduced the percentage of persons unemployed to just about 4%. In the US context, 3.5% unemployment is classified as full employment so the US economy is pretty close to that mark. However, the problem arises where because such strong labour data is not compatible with rate cuts, according to the Fed. Here are some key takeaways from the non-farm payroll data for May 2024.
If you look back, the Fed has not lowered rates since the early days of the pandemic in 2020. However, between March 2022 and June 2024, rates were hiked by 500 basis points from 0.25%-0.50% to the range of 5.25%-5.50%. Let us now turn to how the CME Fedwatch panned out in the previous week to June 25, 2024.
RECAP – CME FEDWATCH FOR THE WEEK ENDED MAY 31, 2024
The week to May 31, 2024 was marked by the minutes of the FOMC and the key speeches by the FOMC members. The undertone of the members continued to be relatively hawkish as the inflation continues to be sticky, making a strong case to persist with the “higher for longer approach.” Here is how the CME Fedwatch chart looked ahead of the FOMC minutes being published.
|Fed Meet
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|525-550
|550-575
|Jun-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|4.4%
|95.6%
|Nil
|Jul-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.5%
|15.7%
|83.8%
|Nil
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|7.5%
|47.0%
|45.2%
|Nil
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|2.0%
|17.2%
|46.6%
|34.1%
|Nil
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.2%
|10.6%
|33.7%
|39.6%
|15.0%
|Nil
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.4%
|4.3%
|18.3%
|35.7%
|31.4%
|10.0%
|Nil
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|2.2%
|10.8%
|26.4%
|33.7%
|21.4%
|5.3%
|Nil
|Apr-25
|Nil
|0.1%
|0.9%
|5.1%
|16.0%
|28.8%
|29.6%
|16.0%
|3.5%
|Nil
|Jun-25
|Nil
|0.5%
|3.0%
|10.5%
|22.3%
|29.2%
|22.9%
|9.9%
|1.8%
|Nil
|Jul-25
|0.2%
|1.4%
|5.9%
|15.0%
|25.0%
|26.8%
|17.9%
|6.8%
|1.1%
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
There were 3 critical triggers in the week to May 31, 2024 with reference to CME Fedwatch. Here is what they implied.
Let us finally turn to the key monetary triggers in the coming week to June 07, 2024, which could have an impact on the CME Fedwatch.
CUT TO PRESENT: CME FEDWATCH IN WEEK TO JUNE 07, 2024
The latest week to June 07, 2024 saw the CME Fedwatch continues to factor in just 2 rate cut in 2024; with 45% probability of the event happening. However, probability of rate cuts did trend lower in this week after the stronger than expected jobs data.
|Fed Meet
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|525-550
|550-575
|Jun-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.24%
|97.8%
|Nil
|Jul-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|8.1%
|91.8%
|Nil
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|3.8%
|46.6%
|49.5%
|Nil
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.1%
|15.9%
|47.4%
|35.6%
|Nil
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.7%
|10.2%
|35.3%
|40.1%
|13.7%
|Nil
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.3%
|4.9%
|21.3%
|37.4%
|28.4%
|7.6%
|Nil
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|2.7%
|13.6%
|29.8%
|32.7%
|17.4%
|3.6%
|Nil
|Apr-25
|Nil
|0.1%
|1.1%
|6.5%
|19.3%
|30.8%
|27.3%
|12.6%
|2.3%
|Nil
|Jun-25
|Nil
|0.6%
|4.0%
|13.4%
|25.5%
|28.9%
|19.4%
|7.1%
|1.1%
|Nil
|Jul-25
|0.3%
|1.9%
|7.6%
|18.0%
|26.8%
|25.3%
|14.7%
|4.8%
|0.7%
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
There were 3 critical triggers to watch out for in the week to June 07, 2024 with reference to CME Fedwatch.
We are in the midst of interesting times with the last mile inflation still not giving too many clear signals. The CME Fedwatch has reconciled to the first rate cuts happening on in September; but the probability of the same is still highly volatile.
TRIGGERS FOR CME FEDWATCH: NEXT WEEK TO JUNE 14, 2024
There are 3 critical triggers to watch out for in the coming week to June 14, 2024 with reference to CME Fedwatch.
We are in the midst of interesting times with the last mile inflation still not giving too many clear signals. However, rate cuts are unlikely to be taken up for consideration before September this year and the trajectory and the glide path for the reporters is likely to be a lot slower than was originally anticipated.
CME FEDWATCH STILL PENCILS TWO RATE CUTS IN 2024
Based on the latest flows, how have the probabilities of rate cuts changed in the week. During the week, the big data announcement was the non-farm payrolls, which showed addition of 2,72,000 jobs. This is against 1,65,000 last month and also higher than the monthly estimate of 1,95,000 jobs. Data flows will be more acute in the coming week with 3 major data points. Firstly, there will be the CPI inflation data. Then, there will be the actual policy statement presentation by the Fed. Being June 2024, the Fed will also release quarterly projections of key macros in this month. Let us look at the hawkish and dovish standpoint.
At the end of the day, it will depend on whether the hawks within the Fed get the upper hand or the doves get the upper hand. For now, the hawks are calling the shots but things could change if data is supportive. The strong labour data has been a trigger for delaying rate cuts. We need to await other data points in the coming weeks.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.