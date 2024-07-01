Weekly Musings – CME Fedwatch change for week to June 28, 2024

WHY FED RATE CUTS MAY FINALLY BE A REALITY
There were two important pieces of data in the US this week. The first data point was the third and final estimate of GDP growth for the first quarter of 2024. That came in at 1.4%. It was higher than the second estimate, but sharply lower than the third and fourth quarters of 2023, when the US economy recorded stupendous growth rates of 4.9% and 3.4% respectively. The sharp fall in GDP growth was the first indication that the growth is tapering according to the Fed plan and the rate hikes have done their job. The second data point came from the PCE inflation, which showed the price hike in May down to 2.6% on the back of lower food and core inflation. However, energy inflation continues to be the pain point. The table below captures the break-up of the PCE inflation for the month of May 2024 and a comparison of the last 8 sequential months.
|Break-up of PCE Inflation (YOY)
|Oct-23
|Nov-23
|Dec-23
|Jan-24
|Feb-24
|Mar-24
|Apr-24
|May-24
|Headline PCE Inflation (Year on Year)
|2.9
|2.7
|2.6
|2.5
|2.5
|2.7
|2.7
|2.6
|Goods
|0.2
|-0.1
|0.2
|-0.5
|-0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|-0.1
|Durable goods
|-2.2
|-2.1
|-2.3
|-2.4
|-2.0
|-1.9
|-2.2
|-3.2
|Nondurable goods
|1.6
|1.0
|1.6
|0.5
|0.8
|1.3
|1.4
|1.6
|Services
|4.3
|4.1
|3.9
|4.0
|3.9
|4.0
|4.0
|3.9
|Addenda:
|Core PCE excluding food and energy
|3.4
|3.2
|2.9
|2.9
|2.8
|2.8
|2.8
|2.6
|Food
|2.4
|1.7
|1.4
|1.4
|1.3
|1.5
|1.3
|1.2
|Energy goods and services
|-4.6
|-5.0
|-1.7
|-4.9
|-2.3
|2.6
|3.0
|4.8
Data Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)
Here are some important takeaways from the PCE inflation story for May 2024 and then we shall see why it makes a case for an early rate cut by the Fed.
But, what does this mean for Fed rate action? We have to see the PCE inflation data in conjunction with the GDP data for Q1. Lower than expected GDP growth and tepid PCE inflation make the perfect case for the Fed to commence rate cuts. Oil inflation is still high, but as past experience has shown, oil is never a secular problem and should rectify on its own. That means, the setting is perfect for the Fed to cut rates in September FOMC meeting as expected. Or, the Fed may even surprise the street with a pre-emptive rate cut in the July 31, 2024 FOMC meeting itself. We have to wait and watch!
RECAP – CME FEDWATCH FOR THE WEEK ENDED JUNE 21, 2024
Let us start with a recap of the week to June 21, 2024; and how the CME Fedwatch panned out during the week. The undertone of members was still hawkish as the last mile inflation was the challenge. Here is how the CME Fedwatch chart looked in the previous week; ahead of the GDP data and the PCE inflation data.
|Fed Meet
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|525-550
|550-575
|Jul-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|10.3%
|89.7%
|Nil
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|6.4%
|59.5%
|34.1%
|Nil
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.3%
|25.1%
|50.6%
|22.1%
|Nil
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.7%
|19.9%
|44.7%
|28.6%
|5.1%
|Nil
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.0%
|12.6%
|34.7%
|35.1%
|14.5%
|2.0%
|Nil
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.7%
|8.7%
|27.3%
|35.0%
|21.4%
|6.2%
|0.7%
|Nil
|Apr-25
|Nil
|0.3%
|4.5%
|17.5%
|30.9%
|28.5%
|14.2%
|3.6%
|0.4%
|Nil
|Jun-25
|0.2%
|2.9%
|12.5%
|25.8%
|29.5%
|19.7%
|7.7%
|1.6%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Jul-25
|1.4%
|6.7%
|17.8%
|27.3%
|25.6%
|15.0%
|5.3%
|1.0%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Sep-25
|6.6%
|15.2%
|25.1%
|26.0%
|17.4%
|7.5%
|2.0%
|0.3%
|Nil
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
There were 2 critical triggers influencing the CME Fedwatch in the week to June 21, 2024; and all of them were very critical inputs.
As of the week to June 21, 2024, the CME Fedwatch was pegging the first rate cut happening in September with the Fed likely to implement 2 rate cuts by December 2024.
CUT TO PRESENT: CME FEDWATCH IN WEEK TO JUNE 28, 2024
The latest week to June 28, 2024 saw the CME Fedwatch continue to factor in 2 rate cut in 2024. Interestingly, the lower GDP growth estimate for Q1 and the lower PCE inflation did not substantially change the probability of rate cuts in 2024.
|Fed Meet
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|525-550
|550-575
|Jul-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|10.3%
|89.7%
|Nil
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|6.2%
|57.9%
|35.9%
|Nil
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.2%
|24.2%
|50.2%
|23.4%
|Nil
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.6%
|18.4%
|43.4%
|30.5%
|6.2%
|Nil
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.9%
|11.3%
|32.8%
|36.0%
|16.5%
|2.6%
|Nil
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.6%
|7.6%
|25.1%
|34.8%
|23.4%
|7.5%
|0.9%
|Nil
|Apr-25
|Nil
|0.3%
|3.8%
|15.6%
|29.6%
|29.6%
|16.2%
|4.5%
|0.5%
|Nil
|Jun-25
|0.2%
|2.4%
|10.8%
|23.9%
|29.6%
|21.6%
|9.2%
|2.1%
|0.2%
|Nil
|Jul-25
|1.1%
|5.4%
|15.6%
|26.0%
|26.7%
|17.1%
|6.6%
|1.4%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Sep-25
|5.6%
|14.1%
|24.5%
|26.6%
|18.5%
|8.1%
|2.2%
|0.3%
|Nil
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
There were 3 critical triggers to watch out for in the coming week to June 28, 2024 for CME Fedwatch.
The gist of the week data was that the Fed now has enough reasons to go for a rate cut in September 2024, or even attempt a pre-emptive rate cut in July itself.
TRIGGERS FOR CME FEDWATCH: NEXT WEEK TO JULY 05, 2024
The next week will see large parts of the US markets shut for the US Independence Day on July 04, 2024. Here are some key data points for next week.
The big data points in the coming week will, obviously, be the Fed minutes as that will set the tone for how soon the Fed would be willing to cut rates.
CME FEDWATCH – COULD BE MORE AGGRESSIVE IN 2025
Did the PCE inflation and the GDP data bring about a drastic change in the rate cut expectations in this week? Not exactly, because the probabilities are almost constant as the previous week and appear to have stabilized. Probably, the movement will come only after the first rate cut is implemented by the Fed. For now, the probability charts don’t seem to indicate any likelihood, but there is an outside possibility that the Fed may cut rates pre-emptively on July 31, 2024 itself, rather than wait till September FOMC meet.
The real question is not whether the Fed will cut rates, but whether it can afford to play dog-in-the-manger. For now, it can, but the Fed may not want to play that game beyond September. The Million dollar question is whether the Fed would really venture out and take up pre-emptive rate cuts in the July 31, 2024 Fed meet itself. That would be a surprise, but cannot be ruled out.
