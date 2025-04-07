Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended April 04, 2025

SORRY, FPIS TURN NET SELLERS ONCE AGAIN
For the week to April 04, 2025, the FPIs turned net sellers to the tune of $1,210 Million. This is despite the fact there were only 3 FPI data reporting days in this week. Actually, India had a lot going for it this week in terms of data. The price of Brent Crude cracked to $65.10/bbl, while the rupee hardened to ₹85.45/$. However, the overpowering sentiment in the week was the 27% reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on India. The sell-off was across EMs.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO APRIL 04, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(11,089.22)
|734.68
|(10,354.54)
|3,632.95
|(6,721.59)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,40,769.68)
|13,841.24
|(1,26,928.44)
|51,676.55
|(75,251.89)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(16,226.69)
|1,595.64
|(14,631.05)
|5,931.57
|(8,699.48)
|# – Recent Data is up to April 04, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(8,699) Million of net selling overall by FPIs; and it has worsened since last week. This includes $(14,631) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $5,932 Million of net buying in debt. IPOs are virtually absent since mid-February. However, secondary market outflows have been almost unrelenting in year 2025.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to April 04, 2025, FPIs turned net sellers to the tune of $(1,210) Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|10-Mar-25
|-3,214.76
|-3,214.76
|-369.25
|-369.25
|11-Mar-25
|-497.92
|-3,712.68
|-57.08
|-426.33
|12-Mar-25
|-139.15
|-3,851.83
|-15.93
|-442.26
|13-Mar-25
|-1,410.29
|-5,262.12
|-161.61
|-603.87
|14-Mar-25
|0.00
|-5,262.12
|0.00
|-603.87
|17-Mar-25
|-857.26
|-6,119.38
|-98.44
|-702.31
|18-Mar-25
|-3,707.30
|-9,826.68
|-427.15
|-1,129.46
|19-Mar-25
|710.42
|-9,116.26
|81.97
|-1,047.49
|20-Mar-25
|-1,031.36
|-10,147.62
|-119.23
|-1,166.72
|21-Mar-25
|3,181.57
|-6,966.05
|368.65
|-798.07
|24-Mar-25
|5,263.22
|-1,702.83
|610.46
|-187.61
|25-Mar-25
|6,205.50
|4,502.67
|722.98
|535.37
|26-Mar-25
|5,698.74
|10,201.41
|664.73
|1,200.10
|27-Mar-25
|2,457.91
|12,659.32
|286.24
|1,486.34
|28-Mar-25
|8,120.96
|20,780.28
|946.93
|2,433.27
|31-Mar-25
|0.00
|20,780.28
|0.00
|2,433.27
|01-Apr-25
|0.00
|20,780.28
|0.00
|2,433.27
|02-Apr-25
|-6,335.66
|14,444.62
|-740.31
|1,692.96
|03-Apr-25
|-1,060.32
|13,384.30
|-123.86
|1,569.10
|04-Apr-25
|-2,958.56
|10,425.74
|-345.44
|1,223.66
Data Source: NSDL
With most triggers done, the next big triggers would be the April RBI MPC meet and the Indian government’s response to the 27% reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US.
