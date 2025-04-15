Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended April 11, 2025

FPIS BACK TO THEIR SELLING WAYS AGAIN
There was a brief interlude of buying in the last week of March, but then it was back to sell mode after that. After net selling $(1.21) Billion of equities in the first week of April, the FPIs net sold another $(2.47) Billion of equities in the second week of April 2025. With Thursday being a trading holiday, there were just 4 transacting days in the week. The coming week is again going to be a truncated week with just 3 days of trading, so selling pressure may only intensify. The price of Brent Crude bounced to $64.76/bbl, but the rupee weakened to ₹86.10/$; after Trump announced a 90-day pause in trade tariffs. However, with the dollar index (DXY) falling below the 100 mark, the dollar bears have the upper hand!
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO APRIL 11, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(31,988.60)
|413.48
|(31,575.12)
|(17,477.93)
|(49,053.05)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,61,669.06)
|13,520.04
|(1,48,149.02)
|30,565.67
|(1,17,583.35)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(18,659.59)
|1,558.57
|(17,101.02)
|3,478.37
|(13,622.65)
|# – Recent Data is up to April 11, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(13,623) Million of net selling overall by FPIs; and it has worsened since last week. This includes $(17,101) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $3,478 Million of net buying in debt. IPOs are virtually absent since mid-February. However, secondary market outflows have been almost unrelenting in year 2025.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to April 11, 2025, FPIs turned net sellers to the tune of $(2,470) Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|17-Mar-25
|-857.26
|-857.26
|-98.44
|-98.44
|18-Mar-25
|-3,707.30
|-4,564.56
|-427.15
|-525.59
|19-Mar-25
|710.42
|-3,854.14
|81.97
|-443.62
|20-Mar-25
|-1,031.36
|-4,885.50
|-119.23
|-562.85
|21-Mar-25
|3,181.57
|-1,703.93
|368.65
|-194.20
|24-Mar-25
|5,263.22
|3,559.29
|610.46
|416.26
|25-Mar-25
|6,205.50
|9,764.79
|722.98
|1,139.24
|26-Mar-25
|5,698.74
|15,463.53
|664.73
|1,803.97
|27-Mar-25
|2,457.91
|17,921.44
|286.24
|2,090.21
|28-Mar-25
|8,120.96
|26,042.40
|946.93
|3,037.14
|31-Mar-25
|0.00
|26,042.40
|0.00
|3,037.14
|01-Apr-25
|0.00
|26,042.40
|0.00
|3,037.14
|02-Apr-25
|-6,335.66
|19,706.74
|-740.31
|2,296.83
|03-Apr-25
|-1,060.32
|18,646.42
|-123.86
|2,172.97
|04-Apr-25
|-2,958.56
|15,687.86
|-345.44
|1,827.53
|07-Apr-25
|-3,128.15
|12,559.71
|-367.03
|1,460.50
|08-Apr-25
|-8,931.15
|3,628.56
|-1,040.82
|419.68
|09-Apr-25
|-4,673.87
|-1,045.31
|-544.05
|-124.37
|10-Apr-25
|0.00
|-1,045.31
|0.00
|-124.37
|11-Apr-25
|-4,487.41
|-5,532.72
|-518.07
|-642.44
Data Source: NSDL
While India consumer inflation and trade data is awaited next week, markets will also brace themselves for the full year GDP data expected by end of May 2025.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.