Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended April 25, 2025

FPIS TURN NET BUYERS; BUT OUTLOOK STILL CLOUDED
The previous week had seen FPI inflows of $990 Million into equities. The current week saw FPIs build momentum, infusing an imposing $2,040 Million into Indian equities, and were net buyers on all the 5 trading days. The markets opened with a strong flavour, but the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam and the subsequent diplomatic stand-off between India and Pakistan put some pressure on the markets.
The Indian rupee strengthened further to ₹85.37/$ during the week as the dollar index (DXY) stayed under the 100 mark for the third week in succession. Compared to the previous week, the price of Brent Crude was slightly mellowed at $66.87/bbl, but it stayed in the range of $66/bbl to $67/bbl through the week on hopes of revival in growth. However, FPI flows did indicate the return of risk-on investing.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO APRIL 25, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(6,655.33)
|977.39
|(5,677.94)
|(18,225.62)
|(23,903.56)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,36,335.79)
|14,083.95
|(1,22,251.84)
|29,817.98
|(92,433.86)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(15,695.32)
|1,624.45
|(14,070.87)
|3,387.90
|(10,682.97)
|# – Recent Data is up to April 25, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Outflows in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(10,683) Million of net selling overall by FPIs; although there was some improvement this week, thanks to equity inflows. This comprised of $(14,071) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $3,388 Million of net buying in debt. IPOs had dried up for 75 days, till the Ather Energy IPO was announced. FPIs turned net sellers in debt to the tune of ₹(18,226) Crore in April 2025 as narrowing yield spreads between the US and India triggered FPI flows out of Indian debt paper.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to April 25, 2025, FPIs turned net buyers to the tune of $2,040 Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|31-Mar-25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|01-Apr-25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|02-Apr-25
|-6,335.66
|-6,335.66
|-740.31
|-740.31
|03-Apr-25
|-1,060.32
|-7,395.98
|-123.86
|-864.17
|04-Apr-25
|-2,958.56
|-10,354.54
|-345.44
|-1,209.61
|07-Apr-25
|-3,128.15
|-13,482.69
|-367.03
|-1,576.64
|08-Apr-25
|-8,931.15
|-22,413.84
|-1,040.82
|-2,617.46
|09-Apr-25
|-4,673.87
|-27,087.71
|-544.05
|-3,161.51
|10-Apr-25
|0.00
|-27,087.71
|0.00
|-3,161.51
|11-Apr-25
|-4,487.41
|-31,575.12
|-518.07
|-3,679.58
|14-Apr-25
|0.00
|-31,575.12
|0.00
|-3,679.58
|15-Apr-25
|-2,351.99
|-33,927.11
|-273.03
|-3,952.61
|16-Apr-25
|6,798.27
|-27,128.84
|793.36
|-3,159.25
|17-Apr-25
|4,026.02
|-23,102.82
|470.07
|-2,689.18
|18-Apr-25
|0.00
|-23,102.82
|0.00
|-2,689.18
|21-Apr-25
|4,317.31
|-18,785.51
|504.54
|-2,184.64
|22-Apr-25
|1,749.56
|-17,035.95
|205.44
|-1,979.20
|23-Apr-25
|1,965.18
|-15,070.77
|230.92
|-1,748.28
|24-Apr-25
|3,967.25
|-11,103.52
|464.35
|-1,283.93
|25-Apr-25
|5,425.58
|-5,677.94
|634.50
|-649.43
Data Source: NSDL
In key data points ahead, IIP growth for March 2025 and FY25 will be announced on 28-Apr, but all eyes will be on the response to the Ather Energy IPO. In other data points, markets will closely track the US Q1GDP first estimate and the US March PCE inflation next week. The longer term data point of interest will be the Q4 GDP data in end of May 2025.
