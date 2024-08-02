Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended August 02, 2024

THE BUDGET LAG EFFECT CONTINUES
In the previous week to July 26, 2024, FPI sentiments had soured in the second half post the budget. That lag effect continued this week as FPIs ended the week net selling $(281) Million in Indian equities. The latest week of selling comes after 7 consecutive weeks of buying, in which the FPIs had infused $9.04 Billion into Indian equities. In comparison, the selling is quite small, so we need to see if this trend continues or it is just a flash in the pan. In the last 7 weeks, FPIs were net buyers of $349 Million, $1.85 Billion, $885 Million, $953 Million, $1.41 Billion, $1.83 Billion, and $1.72 Billion . FPIs had infused $9.04 Billion in last 7 weeks since the formation of the Modi 3.0 government. For the first time after 7 weeks, the current week to August 02, 2024 saw net selling to the tune of $281 Million.
While the Budget lag effect was a factor, there were other risk factors too. First, a quick recap of the Union Budget measures. The FPIs did interpret the budget as being unfriendly to markets. Budget had raised STT on F&O and had also raised the rate of tax on long term capital gains and short term capital gains on equities. These were sentiment dampeners. On the macro front, the government did not increase the capex allocation, despite the ₹2.11 Trillion dividend largesse from the RBI, although the budget did cut fiscal deficit target for FY25 from 5.1% to 4.9%. What the FPIs were concerned was the ₹65,000 Crore allocation to the states of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh as part of the coalition Dharma. FPIs have never been comfortable with political compulsions encroaching on economic decisions.
GLOBAL ECONOMICS FINDS ITSELF IN A DILEMMA
The current global macroeconomic scenario appears to be caught between two extremes. On the one hand, there is the worsening geopolitical situation in the Middle East and West Asia. The so-called peace talks between Israel and Gaza have gone for a toss after Israel launched attacks on Hezbollah leaders in Beirut. Hezbollah is backed by Iran, just like Hamas and Houthis, and this latest move is only going to worsen tensions between Iran and Israel.
The question is; how much longer before the other nations in the GCC are also dragged into the conflict. For now, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Egypt have maintained a neutral stance. But after recent Al Jazeera statistics about the casualties caused by Israel went public, it is going to be a lot tougher to remain neutral for Arab nations. Even as geopolitics gets more convoluted, the other concern is the distinct signs of slowdown in China. Today, the world needs China to recovery quickly. In terms of impact, the latter can be more severe.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO AUGUST 02, 2024
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for 2022, 2023, and 2024.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(28,863.89)
|3,120.34
|(25,743.55)
|19,150.21
|(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(3,194.72)
|4,733.60
|1,538.88
|30,277.95
|31,816.83
|Mar-2024 (₹ Crore)
|29,152.54
|5,945.78
|35,098.32
|16,987.88
|51,996.20
|Apr-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(23,331.04)
|14,659.77
|(8,671.27)
|(7,588.75)
|(16,260.02)
|May-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(30,613.87)
|5,027.54
|(25,586.33)
|12,675.47
|(12,910.86)
|Jun-2024 (₹ Crore)
|24,345.55
|2,218.99
|26,564.54
|15,192.90
|41,757.44
|Jul-2024 (₹ Crore)
|26,059.05
|6,305.79
|32,364.84
|16,431.20
|48,796.04
|Aug-2024 (₹ Crore) #
|(1,048.27)
|20.86
|(1,027.41)
|3,475.32
|2,447.91
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(7,494.65)
|42,032.67
|34,538.02
|1,0,512.18
|1,41,050.20
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|(880.36)
|5,048.95
|4,168.59
|12,804.41
|16,973.00
|# – Recent Data is up to August 02, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
FPIs turned net sellers in the week to August 02, 2024 at $(281) Million after being net buyers to the tune of $349 Million, $1,845 Million, $885 Million, $953 Million, $1,724 Million, $1,825 Million, and $1,405 Million in the previous 7 weeks. For calendar 2024 so far, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $16,973 Million. Out of this figure, FPIs net bought equities worth $4,168.59 Million and were net buyers in debt worth $12,804.41 Million. For 2024, till date, net debt market inflows accounted for 75.4% of total net FPI flows into India. In short, year 2024 has been more about debt flows and less about equity flows; although the dominance of debt flows has fallen from above 95% to around 75%. As of the close of August 02, 2024, the FPIs were still net sellers in secondary market equities worth $(880.36) Million, while the buying in IPOs more than compensated for that at $5,048.95 Million.
As far as the FPI triggers are concerned, most of the domestic triggers like political equations and the full budget are done and dusted. Inflation still remains a question mark, but that is largely under control. The one thing that the FPIs would be keenly awaiting is the September Fed meet, when it is expected to implement the first rate cut. It is expected that, once the rate cut happens, then flows to emerging markets could actually gather pace. Here is a quick look at how some of the key news flows impacted FPI sentiments this week.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the latest week to August 02, 2024, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $(281) Million. FPIs turned net sellers, after being net buyers for 7 weeks in a row, and infusing an imposing sum of $9.04 Billion into Indian equities. Here is what drove FPI sentiments this week.
The week was largely predicated on the monetary policy statement and hopes of the first rate cut in September. However, geopolitical risk could be the proverbial joker in the pack.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|08-Jul-24
|3,169.45
|3,169.45
|379.57
|379.57
|09-Jul-24
|161.67
|3,331.12
|19.37
|398.94
|10-Jul-24
|1,528.18
|4,859.30
|183.05
|581.99
|11-Jul-24
|2,183.95
|7,043.25
|261.58
|843.57
|12-Jul-24
|346.92
|7,390.17
|41.53
|885.10
|15-Jul-24
|5,367.76
|12,757.93
|642.55
|1,527.65
|16-Jul-24
|3,337.89
|16,095.82
|399.44
|1,927.09
|17-Jul-24
|0.00
|16,095.82
|0.00
|1,927.09
|18-Jul-24
|1,660.80
|17,756.62
|198.71
|2,125.80
|19-Jul-24
|5,052.87
|22,809.49
|604.12
|2,729.92
|22-Jul-24
|1,824.07
|24,633.56
|218.09
|2,948.01
|23-Jul-24
|8,346.73
|32,980.29
|997.63
|3,945.64
|24-Jul-24
|-1,548.64
|31,431.65
|-185.10
|3,760.54
|25-Jul-24
|-3,508.22
|27,923.43
|-419.13
|3,341.41
|26-Jul-24
|-2,197.79
|25,725.64
|-262.56
|3,078.85
|29-Jul-24
|4,269.26
|29,994.90
|509.90
|3,588.75
|30-Jul-24
|-2,726.36
|27,268.54
|-325.59
|3,263.16
|31-Jul-24
|-2,865.96
|24,402.58
|-342.27
|2,920.89
|01-Aug-24
|-2,853.76
|21,548.82
|-340.78
|2,580.11
|02-Aug-24
|1,826.35
|23,375.17
|218.14
|2,798.25
Data Source: NSDL
FPIs were net buyers for the seventh week in a row. With the political uncertainty coming to an end, this week was all about the Union Budget. Here are some key FPI data takeaways.
TRIGGERS FOR FPI FLOWS IN COMING WEEKS?
In the last 8 trading sessions, most FPIs are done with the pros and cons of the full budget. The consensus is, perhaps, that in the overall analysis, it may not be all that bad. Last week, the Fed policy remained neutral, but now September rate cut looks very likely. That will be a great booster for FPI flows into EMs like India. But, there are big data points that FPIs will be watching this month. Apart from the inflation and IIP data, the first quarter GDP numbers will also be out towards the end of the month. That will be the first indication if India can repeat the feat of being the fastest growing large economy for fourth year in a row. That should be music to the ears of the FPIs.
